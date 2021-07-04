Cabell Huntington Hospital
JUNE 20
Andrew Kent and Megan Rebekah (Cook) Hetzer, a son, McPherson Wylie Hetzer, and a daughter, India Rose Hetzer.
Jason Cole and Nicole Lynn (Newman) Allen, a daughter, Everlee Rae Allen.
Steven Cole and Megan Taylor (Harper) Redmond, a son, Oakley Ridge Redmond.
Callie Jo Madden and Michael Curtis Wilson, a daughter, Lyla Maryann Wilson.
JUNE 21
Kiara McKenzie Holland and Brandon Lee Branham, a daughter, Mattelynn Skye Branham.
Bradley James and Grace Kathlynne (Hannon) Curtis, a son, Elias James Curtis.
Meagan Elaine Fetherolf and Michael Todd Omasta, a daughter, Aspen Jean Omasta.
Lovelyann Jeanina West, a daughter, Ka’neriay Trazar U’Neek Queen West.
Donald Lee and Ashly Karen (Marcum) Walker, a son, Kreed Sterling Walker.
JUNE 22
Brandon Creger and Katie Elizabeth (Simms) Cremeans, a son, Jack Edison Creger Cremeans.
Corey Lee and Andrea Elizabeth (Williamson) Sublett, a son, Huxton Haze Sublett.
Anita Dianne Chafin, a daughter, Delilah Rose Chafin.
Ryan Scott and Lacey Jo (McGuire) Adkins, a daughter, Willow Jane Adkins.
Caleb Andrew and Megan Elizabeth (Murphy) Brownfield, a daughter, Abigail Kate Brownfield.
Angela Dawn Williams, a daughter, Barbara Gene Hall.
Joshua Taylor and Alison Ruth (Ginter) Napier, a son, Dawson Taylor Napier.
Noah Alan and Julie Lynn (Yester) Clark, a son, Ezra Pearce Clark.
JUNE 23
Charles Richard and Alicia Marie (Ruiz) Bevans, a son, Abel Elijah Bevans.
Clayton Gregory and Amanda Sue (Moore) Fulks, a son, Conner William Fulks.
Matthew Ryan and Destinee Jade (Spears) Kingery, a son, Theodore Ryan Kingery.
Alyssa Faith Dial and Robert James Carter, a son, Hunter James Carter.
Rodney Collin and Shelby Lee (Hazelett) White, a son, Wade Nolan White.
Kayleigh Brooke Egnor and Gregory James Bryant, a daughter, Lilly Mae Bryant.
JUNE 24
Lauren Taylor Steele and Timothy Scott Johnston, a son, Blaze Maverick Johnston.
Timothy Joeseph and Ashley Nicole (Smith) Woolwine II, a daughter, Jordyn Renea Woolwine.
Gregory Trevor and Kayla Renee (Hager) Burns, a son, Roman Bradford James Burns.
Christopher Michael and Stephanie Anne (McCallister) Chapman, a son, Warren Johnson Chapman.
Regina Paige Burd and Andrew Justin Dial, a son, Ren’Len Jayce Dial.
Jodie Mae Nicely and Thomas Hale Hansen Jr., a daughter, Layla Grace Hansen.
Brianna Shea Frye and William Joseph Schultz, a son, Ryker Lee Chase Schultz.
JUNE 25
Weslee Daniel and Ashley Dawn (Sowards) Scarbro, a son, Luke Wesley Scarbro.
Jedidiah Lee and Jennifer Lynn (Bays) Casey, a son, Jonah Grayson Casey.
Brittany Nicole Preece, a son, Grayson Eugene Taylor Preece.
JUNE 26
Jessica Marie Stanley and Timothy Austin Pemberton, a daughter, Makenna Faith Pemberton.
St. Mary’s Medical Center
JUNE 22
Bradley David Browning and Britta Paulette Pierson, a son, William Colt Browning.
JUNE 24
William and Cassidy (Bowens) Mullins Jr., a daughter, Nova Lee Mullins.