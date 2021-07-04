The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Cabell Huntington Hospital

JUNE 20

Andrew Kent and Megan Rebekah (Cook) Hetzer, a son, McPherson Wylie Hetzer, and a daughter, India Rose Hetzer.

Jason Cole and Nicole Lynn (Newman) Allen, a daughter, Everlee Rae Allen.

Steven Cole and Megan Taylor (Harper) Redmond, a son, Oakley Ridge Redmond.

Callie Jo Madden and Michael Curtis Wilson, a daughter, Lyla Maryann Wilson.

JUNE 21

Kiara McKenzie Holland and Brandon Lee Branham, a daughter, Mattelynn Skye Branham.

Bradley James and Grace Kathlynne (Hannon) Curtis, a son, Elias James Curtis.

Meagan Elaine Fetherolf and Michael Todd Omasta, a daughter, Aspen Jean Omasta.

Lovelyann Jeanina West, a daughter, Ka’neriay Trazar U’Neek Queen West.

Donald Lee and Ashly Karen (Marcum) Walker, a son, Kreed Sterling Walker.

JUNE 22

Brandon Creger and Katie Elizabeth (Simms) Cremeans, a son, Jack Edison Creger Cremeans.

Corey Lee and Andrea Elizabeth (Williamson) Sublett, a son, Huxton Haze Sublett.

Anita Dianne Chafin, a daughter, Delilah Rose Chafin.

Ryan Scott and Lacey Jo (McGuire) Adkins, a daughter, Willow Jane Adkins.

Caleb Andrew and Megan Elizabeth (Murphy) Brownfield, a daughter, Abigail Kate Brownfield.

Angela Dawn Williams, a daughter, Barbara Gene Hall.

Joshua Taylor and Alison Ruth (Ginter) Napier, a son, Dawson Taylor Napier.

Noah Alan and Julie Lynn (Yester) Clark, a son, Ezra Pearce Clark.

JUNE 23

Charles Richard and Alicia Marie (Ruiz) Bevans, a son, Abel Elijah Bevans.

Clayton Gregory and Amanda Sue (Moore) Fulks, a son, Conner William Fulks.

Matthew Ryan and Destinee Jade (Spears) Kingery, a son, Theodore Ryan Kingery.

Alyssa Faith Dial and Robert James Carter, a son, Hunter James Carter.

Rodney Collin and Shelby Lee (Hazelett) White, a son, Wade Nolan White.

Kayleigh Brooke Egnor and Gregory James Bryant, a daughter, Lilly Mae Bryant.

JUNE 24

Lauren Taylor Steele and Timothy Scott Johnston, a son, Blaze Maverick Johnston.

Timothy Joeseph and Ashley Nicole (Smith) Woolwine II, a daughter, Jordyn Renea Woolwine.

Gregory Trevor and Kayla Renee (Hager) Burns, a son, Roman Bradford James Burns.

Christopher Michael and Stephanie Anne (McCallister) Chapman, a son, Warren Johnson Chapman.

Regina Paige Burd and Andrew Justin Dial, a son, Ren’Len Jayce Dial.

Jodie Mae Nicely and Thomas Hale Hansen Jr., a daughter, Layla Grace Hansen.

Brianna Shea Frye and William Joseph Schultz, a son, Ryker Lee Chase Schultz.

JUNE 25

Weslee Daniel and Ashley Dawn (Sowards) Scarbro, a son, Luke Wesley Scarbro.

Jedidiah Lee and Jennifer Lynn (Bays) Casey, a son, Jonah Grayson Casey.

Brittany Nicole Preece, a son, Grayson Eugene Taylor Preece.

JUNE 26

Jessica Marie Stanley and Timothy Austin Pemberton, a daughter, Makenna Faith Pemberton.

St. Mary’s Medical Center

JUNE 22

Bradley David Browning and Britta Paulette Pierson, a son, William Colt Browning.

JUNE 24

William and Cassidy (Bowens) Mullins Jr., a daughter, Nova Lee Mullins.

