Cabell Huntington Hospital
Jan. 4
York: Jessica Dawn Romans and Taylor Richard York, a daughter, Tegan Renee York.
Jan. 6
Castellanos: Mr. and Mrs. Elbert Clemente Castellanos, a son, Abdiel Benjamin Clemente Castellanos. Mrs. Castellanos is the former Randi Shana Louise Henson.
Kimberlin: Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Kimberlin, a daughter, Eliza Sue Jean Kimberlin. Mrs. Kimberlin is the former Caitlyn Lee Henry.
Hamilton: Mr. and Mrs. Mackenzie Delayne Hamilton, triplet girls, Ellie Ruby Hamilton, Madeline Elise Hamilton and Sadie Lynn Hamilton. Mrs. Hamilton is the former Brittany Jelisa Gibson.
Gilley: April Natasha Eldridge and Elijah Allen Gilley, a daughter, Kennedy Raine Gilley.
Burnett: Mary Kristin Sheets and Michael Lee Burnett, a daughter, Maeleigh Gail Burnett.
Barth: Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Gerarde Barth, a son, Samuel James Barth. Mrs. Barth is the former Lyndsey Rose Thompson.
King: Nicole Hughes and Anthony Reynolds King Jr., a son, Kartel Juelz King.
Jan. 7
Roberts: Mr. and Mrs. Devin Paul Roberts, a daughter, Vaeda Paizleigh Roberts. Mrs. Roberts is the former Cheyenne Nicole Laber.
Snodgrass: Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Brent Snodgrass, a daughter, Vivian Blair Snodgrass. Mrs. Snodgrass is the former Brittany Ann May.
Evans: Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Lynn Evans Jr., a son, Mason Kade Evans. Mrs. Evans is the former LaDonna Storm Taylor.
Conley: Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Ronald Conley, a son, Branson Wade Conley. Mrs. Conley is the former Magean Amber Harris.
Jan. 8
Moss: Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Burr Moss, a daughter, Rian Kathleen Moss. Mrs. Moss is the former Cheri Lynn Dodds.
Ferguson: Mr. and Mrs. William Corey Allen Ferguson, a daughter, Violet Katherine Ferguson. Mrs. Ferguson is the former Andrea Jo Wolfe.
Bunch: Mr. and Mrs. Michael Colton Jonathan Bunch, a son, Michael Colton Jonathan Bunch Jr. Mrs. Bunch is the former Breanna Nicole Laney.
Bower: Mr. and Mrs. Erik Matthew Bower, a son, Carson Isaiah Bower. Mrs. Bower is the former Amy Elizabeth French.
Burris: Kellee Anne Russo and Kamel Auntae Burris, a son, Kamel James Auntae Burris.
Jones: Vanessa Rae Kipp and Paul Edward Ray Jones, a daughter, Kensley Paige Jones.
Jan. 9
Lester: Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Lee Lester, a daughter, AdeLynn Faith Lester. Mrs. Lester is the former Courtney Nicole Vance.
Null: Megan Elizabeth Matt and Gabriel Ian Null, a daughter, Liliana Elizabeth Null.
Blankenship: Alyssa Marie Blankenship, a daughter, Raelin Ada Marie Blankenship.
Jan. 10
Fletcher: Brennan Rachelle Lewis and Joseph Louis Fletcher III, a daughter, Abriana Jo Fletcher.
Morris: Mr. and Mrs. Bailey Ryan Morris, a son, Noah Alexander Lucas Morris. Mrs. Morris is the former Christina Dawn Hale.
Bennett: Natalie Cole Walton and David Luke Bennett, a son, David Alexander Boon Bennett.
Toney: Cristana Miller, a daughter, Madilynn Kennedy Jade Toney.
Jan. 11
Kisling: Kara Leigh Hatcher and Matthew Brent Kisling, a daughter, Abella Rose Kisling.
Spaulding: Maddison Paige Fletcher and Robert Junior Spaulding III, a son, Logan Reid Spaulding.
Good: Brooke Rachelle Mullins and Anthony Joseph Good, a son, Grayson Blake Good.
Ferguson: Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Matthew Ferguson, a son, Colten Lee Ferguson. Mrs. Ferguson is the former Misty Lynn Marcum.
St. Mary’s Medical Center
Jan. 5
Dehart: Mr. and Mrs. Drew Dehart, a daughter, Savanah Sharon Dehart. Mrs. Dehart is the former Marissa Beech.
Jan. 7
Turner: Mr. and Mrs. Steven Patrick Turner, a daughter, Emory Grace Turner. Mrs. Turner is the former Lauren Melissa Dillard.