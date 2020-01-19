Cabell Huntington Hospital

Jan. 4

York: Jessica Dawn Romans and Taylor Richard York, a daughter, Tegan Renee York.

Jan. 6

Castellanos: Mr. and Mrs. Elbert Clemente Castellanos, a son, Abdiel Benjamin Clemente Castellanos. Mrs. Castellanos is the former Randi Shana Louise Henson.

Kimberlin: Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Kimberlin, a daughter, Eliza Sue Jean Kimberlin. Mrs. Kimberlin is the former Caitlyn Lee Henry.

Hamilton: Mr. and Mrs. Mackenzie Delayne Hamilton, triplet girls, Ellie Ruby Hamilton, Madeline Elise Hamilton and Sadie Lynn Hamilton. Mrs. Hamilton is the former Brittany Jelisa Gibson.

Gilley: April Natasha Eldridge and Elijah Allen Gilley, a daughter, Kennedy Raine Gilley.

Burnett: Mary Kristin Sheets and Michael Lee Burnett, a daughter, Maeleigh Gail Burnett.

Barth: Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Gerarde Barth, a son, Samuel James Barth. Mrs. Barth is the former Lyndsey Rose Thompson.

King: Nicole Hughes and Anthony Reynolds King Jr., a son, Kartel Juelz King.

Jan. 7

Roberts: Mr. and Mrs. Devin Paul Roberts, a daughter, Vaeda Paizleigh Roberts. Mrs. Roberts is the former Cheyenne Nicole Laber.

Snodgrass: Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Brent Snodgrass, a daughter, Vivian Blair Snodgrass. Mrs. Snodgrass is the former Brittany Ann May.

Evans: Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Lynn Evans Jr., a son, Mason Kade Evans. Mrs. Evans is the former LaDonna Storm Taylor.

Conley: Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Ronald Conley, a son, Branson Wade Conley. Mrs. Conley is the former Magean Amber Harris.

Jan. 8

Moss: Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Burr Moss, a daughter, Rian Kathleen Moss. Mrs. Moss is the former Cheri Lynn Dodds.

Ferguson: Mr. and Mrs. William Corey Allen Ferguson, a daughter, Violet Katherine Ferguson. Mrs. Ferguson is the former Andrea Jo Wolfe.

Bunch: Mr. and Mrs. Michael Colton Jonathan Bunch, a son, Michael Colton Jonathan Bunch Jr. Mrs. Bunch is the former Breanna Nicole Laney.

Bower: Mr. and Mrs. Erik Matthew Bower, a son, Carson Isaiah Bower. Mrs. Bower is the former Amy Elizabeth French.

Burris: Kellee Anne Russo and Kamel Auntae Burris, a son, Kamel James Auntae Burris.

Jones: Vanessa Rae Kipp and Paul Edward Ray Jones, a daughter, Kensley Paige Jones.

Jan. 9

Lester: Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Lee Lester, a daughter, AdeLynn Faith Lester. Mrs. Lester is the former Courtney Nicole Vance.

Null: Megan Elizabeth Matt and Gabriel Ian Null, a daughter, Liliana Elizabeth Null.

Blankenship: Alyssa Marie Blankenship, a daughter, Raelin Ada Marie Blankenship.

Jan. 10

Fletcher: Brennan Rachelle Lewis and Joseph Louis Fletcher III, a daughter, Abriana Jo Fletcher.

Morris: Mr. and Mrs. Bailey Ryan Morris, a son, Noah Alexander Lucas Morris. Mrs. Morris is the former Christina Dawn Hale.

Bennett: Natalie Cole Walton and David Luke Bennett, a son, David Alexander Boon Bennett.

Toney: Cristana Miller, a daughter, Madilynn Kennedy Jade Toney.

Jan. 11

Kisling: Kara Leigh Hatcher and Matthew Brent Kisling, a daughter, Abella Rose Kisling.

Spaulding: Maddison Paige Fletcher and Robert Junior Spaulding III, a son, Logan Reid Spaulding.

Good: Brooke Rachelle Mullins and Anthony Joseph Good, a son, Grayson Blake Good.

Ferguson: Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Matthew Ferguson, a son, Colten Lee Ferguson. Mrs. Ferguson is the former Misty Lynn Marcum.

St. Mary’s Medical Center

Jan. 5

Dehart: Mr. and Mrs. Drew Dehart, a daughter, Savanah Sharon Dehart. Mrs. Dehart is the former Marissa Beech.

Jan. 7

Turner: Mr. and Mrs. Steven Patrick Turner, a daughter, Emory Grace Turner. Mrs. Turner is the former Lauren Melissa Dillard.

