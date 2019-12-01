Cabell Huntington Hospital
Nov. 15
Sorrow: Briana LaShea Holton and Zachary Todd Sorrow, a daughter, Zoe Elizabeth Rose Sorrow.
Nov. 17
Gay: Lakasha Nicole Kessick and Richard Brandon Gay, a son, Brennon Lee Gay.
Vilchez: Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Enrique Vilchez, a son, Brandon Jose Vilchez.
Nov. 18
Sanders: Jamie Marie Lynn Smith and Tyler Dwain Sanders, a daughter, Vivian June Lynn Sanders.
Tomblin: Mr. and Mrs. Danny Ray Tomblin, a daughter, Ella Mae Tomblin. Mrs. Tomblin is the former Jaime Icle Spaulding.
Nov. 19
Phillips: Mr. and Mrs. Terry Austin Phillips, a son, Layne Austin Phillips. Mrs. Phillips is the former Tianna Marie Angel.
Shope: Mr. and Mrs. Michael Lloyd Shope, a daughter, Gwendolyn Lorraine Shope. Mrs. Shope is the former Natalie Maria Gibbs.
Ferguson: Catlyn McKenzie Ferguson, a daughter, Namoi Rose Ferguson.
Stapleton: Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Garret Stapleton, a son, Luke Garret Stapleton. Mrs. Stapleton is the former Fawn Elaine Hoffman.
Benson: Mr. and Mrs. James Cain Benson, a son, Jace Conrad Benson. Mrs. Benson is the former Casey Lynn Hoalcraft.
Nov. 20
Nguyen: Mr. and Mrs. Hai Duc and Hoa Khanh Nguyen, a daughter, Anna Hong Anh Nguyen.
Smith: Jessica Ann Blinn, a daughter, Jazlynn Jane Smith.
Roberts: Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Scott Roberts, a daugther, Berkley Lynn Roberts. Mrs. Roberts is the former Breanna Michelle Martin.
Searls: Mr. and Mrs. Adam Christian Searls, a son, Arlo Adam Searls. Mrs. Searls is the former Courtney Lynn Jones-McTaggart.
Roll: Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Hilton Roll, a son, Daniel Alton Roll. Mrs. Roll is the former Rebecca Anne Cline.
Adkins: Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Michael Adkins, a daughter, Abigail Adkins. Mrs. Adkins is the former Ashley Dawn Adkins.
Wysong: Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Allen Wysong, a son, Dylan James Wysong. Mrs. Wysong is the former Jessica Alyce Lambert.
Nov. 21
Clark: Megan Marie McCarley and Dylan Mackenzie Clark, a son, Arlo McCarley Clark.
Caldwell: Sarah Pauline Woods and Christopher Barry Caldwell, a daughter, Raylynn Ruth Caldwell.
Smith: Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Stephen Smith, a son, Adler Joel Smith. Mrs. Smith is the former Ariel Joana Marie Lane.
Compton: Mr. and Mrs. Austin Michael Compton, a son, Alexander Michael Scott Compton. Mrs. Compton is the former Payton Marie Griffin.
Nov. 22
Zepp: Mr. and Mrs. Brian Anthony Zepp, a daughter, Rowyn Elizabeth Zepp. Mrs. Zepp is the former Jamie Michelle Zepp.
Blackburn: Mr. and Mrs. Justin Tyler Blackburn, a daughter, Elliana Elysce Blackburn. Mrs. Blackburn is the former Rachel Kendra Farley.
Fizer: Mr. and Mrs. Austen Raine Fizer, a daughter, Raynzlie Dawn Fizer. Mrs. Fizer is the former Roxanna Dawn Davis.
Barber: Jamie Lee Summers and Bryan Adam Barber, a son, Axel Colt Barber.
Nov. 23
Barker: Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Alek Barker, a son, Cash Michael Barker. Mrs. Barker is the former Samantha Ray Ross.
Asebes: Mr. and Mrs. Correy Seth Asebes, a son, Noah Christopher Asebes. Mrs. Asebes is the former Olivia Ruth Mason.
Lewis: Mr. and Mrs. Gabriel Kalen Lewis, a son, Rowan Landry Lewis. Mrs. Lewis is the former Miranda Danielle Holbrook.
Diamond: Keirsten Lashay Hatfield and Joshua Tyler Diamond, a daughter, Mia Grace Diamond.
Nov. 24
Akers: Mr. and Mrs. Nathan Roy Akers, a son, Theodore William Akers. Mrs. Akers is the former Alicia Renee Sparks.
Blake: Hannah Mae Cook and Matthew Christopher Blake, a son, Parker Reed Blake.
St. Mary’s Medical Center
Nov. 21
Ross: Madison Riddle and William Ross, a daughter, Evalynn Suzanne Ross.
Nov. 22
Wilson: Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Wilson, a daughter, Aleeah Grace Wilson. Mrs. Wilson is the former Sumer Adkins.
Hagley: Mr. and Mrs. Danny Hagley Jr., a son, Waylon Daniel Hagley. Mrs. Hagley is the former Leandra Mays.