Cabell Huntington Hospital
FEB. 14
William Dale Brunty and Chandra Leigh McDonald, a daughter, Amara Grace McDonald.
FEB. 15
Kelly Nicole Norris, a son, Bellamy Blake Norris.
Tanner James and Morgan Marie (Porter) Brooks, a daughter, Oakley Michelle Brooks.
Hanna Nicole Burgess and Keshawn Jaquin Curry, a daughter, Nyla Nicole Curry.
FEB. 16
Christina Irene Sherk and Christopher David Carrino, a daughter, Azaliandra Marie Carrino.
Brock William and Rachel Michelle (Reese) Reesberg, a son, Brody Robert Reesberg.
Justin Loray and Kaylen (Chambers) Smith, a son, Dominick Hendrik Aimery Valentine Smith.
Maddison Christine Evans, a son, Railson Randy Michael Frisby.
FEB. 18
George Parker and Heather Alexis (Dailey) Reyburn, a daughter, Bristal Ayana Dailey.
FEB. 19
Haley Elizabeth Puskas and Alvis Ray Parsons, a daughter, Haileyana Skye Parsons.
Jeffrey Alan and Nikiah Chantale (Goodpaster) Lasater II, a son, Maverick Reid Lasater.
FEB. 20
Chassidy Nicole (Craft) Dickson, a daughter, Tara Jade Rea Metcalf.
Ciara Dawn Leffingwell and Stanton Jackson Gibson, a son, Jasper Kaine Jackson Gibson.
St. Mary’s Medical Center
FEB. 19
Brian Michael and Amanda May (Scarberry) Hawthorne, a son, Jarrod Michael Shane Hawthorne.