Cabell Huntington Hospital

FEB. 14

William Dale Brunty and Chandra Leigh McDonald, a daughter, Amara Grace McDonald.

FEB. 15

Kelly Nicole Norris, a son, Bellamy Blake Norris.

Tanner James and Morgan Marie (Porter) Brooks, a daughter, Oakley Michelle Brooks.

Hanna Nicole Burgess and Keshawn Jaquin Curry, a daughter, Nyla Nicole Curry.

FEB. 16

Christina Irene Sherk and Christopher David Carrino, a daughter, Azaliandra Marie Carrino.

Brock William and Rachel Michelle (Reese) Reesberg, a son, Brody Robert Reesberg.

Justin Loray and Kaylen (Chambers) Smith, a son, Dominick Hendrik Aimery Valentine Smith.

Maddison Christine Evans, a son, Railson Randy Michael Frisby.

FEB. 18

George Parker and Heather Alexis (Dailey) Reyburn, a daughter, Bristal Ayana Dailey.

FEB. 19

Haley Elizabeth Puskas and Alvis Ray Parsons, a daughter, Haileyana Skye Parsons.

Jeffrey Alan and Nikiah Chantale (Goodpaster) Lasater II, a son, Maverick Reid Lasater.

FEB. 20

Chassidy Nicole (Craft) Dickson, a daughter, Tara Jade Rea Metcalf.

Ciara Dawn Leffingwell and Stanton Jackson Gibson, a son, Jasper Kaine Jackson Gibson.

St. Mary’s Medical Center

FEB. 19

Brian Michael and Amanda May (Scarberry) Hawthorne, a son, Jarrod Michael Shane Hawthorne.

