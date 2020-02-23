Cabell Huntington Hospital

Feb. 9

Brumfield: Mr. and Mrs. Luke Matthew Brumfield, a daughter, Aurora Elaine Brumfield. Mrs. Brumfield is the former Alexis Anna Mays.

Wallace: Kenton Lee Wallace and Makayla Jean Mayenschein, a son, Roman Lee Wallace.

Compton: Stephanie Lynn Alberty and Bryce Stephen Compton, a son, Grayson Michael Compton.

Feb. 10

Phillips: Mr. and Mrs. Trey Seath Phillips, a daughter, Haven Jean Phillips. Mrs. Phillips is the former America Rose Pauley.

Simmons: Kenneth Marcel Simmons and Julia Eloise Monge, a daughter, Selena Marcella Eloise Simmons.

Bates: Kirsten Leigh Moore and Jarrott Todd Bates, a son, Kolten Lee Bates.

Feb. 11

White: Mr. and Mrs. Michael Todd White, a son, Ehrich Mathew White. Mrs. White is the former Margie Ann Cox.

Ware: Brandy Dannielle Gibson and Darion Mykal Ware, a son, Sebastain Gray Ware.

Dempsey: Mr. and Mrs. Justin Darrell Dempsey, a son, Myles Matthew Darrell Dempsey. Mrs. Dempsey is the former Ashton Paige Church.

Feb. 12

Jones: Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Lee Jones, a daughter, Shiloh River Jones. Mrs. Jones is the former Temara Dawn Sheppard.

Miller: Mr. and Mrs. Robert Leo Miller, a daughter, Aries Grace Miller. Mrs. Miller is the former Tasia Shyanne Haney.

Hay: Mr. and Mrs. Charles Joseph Hay, a son, Leo Kayde Hay. Mrs. Hay is the former Durinda Dawn Kessick.

Feb. 14

Dyer: Brittani Nicole Dyer, a daughter, Masey Jean Dyer.

Beckett: Emily Don Beckett, a son, Julian Beckett.

DeHart: Mrs. and Mrs. Angela Jeanette DeHart, a son, AiJryian Blaire DeHart. Mrs. DeHart is the former Jessica Lynne Wormington.

Edris: Mr. and Mrs. Basel Edris, a son, Kareem Zuheir Edris. Mrs. Edris is the former Haya Sankar.

Kelley: Mr. and Mrs. Justin Michael Kelley, a son, Kaysen Jelmer Kelley. Mrs. Kelley is the former Caitlyn Jordana Adkins.

Holbrook: Mr. and Mrs. Jason Dean Holbrook, a daughter, Novalee Anne Holbrook. Mrs. Holbrook is the former Ashley Nicole Dickerson.

Childers: Amber Nichole Erwin and Cody Allen Childers, a daughter, Adalynn Nichole Childers.

Shepherd: Kacey Danielle Peyton and Travis Johnathan Shepherd, a son, Lyric Garrett Shane Shepherd.

Feb. 15

Lewis: Mr. and Mrs. Nathan Robert Lewis, a son, Jaxton Kyler Lewis. Mrs. Lewis is the former Whitney Shea Powell.

Beller: Mr. and Mrs. Shaun Steven Beller, a son, Jason Eli Beller. Mrs. Beller is the former Jennifer Nicole Dill.

Parsley: Mr. and Mrs. Larry James Parsley, a son, Maddox Shane Parsley. Mrs. Parsley is the former Kayli Brooke Dillon.

Bailey: Mr. and Mrs. Willard Wesley Bailey, a daughter, Skylee Annestyn Bailey. Mrs. Bailey is the former Ashlee Nicole Runyon.

Stone: Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Riley Stone, a son, Chase Matthew Stone. Mrs. Stone is the former Sara Beth Hensley.

Hatfield: Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Brandon Hatfield, a son, Braxton Reese Hatfield. Mrs. Hatfield is the former Brittany Nicole Fulton.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.