Cabell Huntington Hospital
Feb. 9
Brumfield: Mr. and Mrs. Luke Matthew Brumfield, a daughter, Aurora Elaine Brumfield. Mrs. Brumfield is the former Alexis Anna Mays.
Wallace: Kenton Lee Wallace and Makayla Jean Mayenschein, a son, Roman Lee Wallace.
Compton: Stephanie Lynn Alberty and Bryce Stephen Compton, a son, Grayson Michael Compton.
Feb. 10
Phillips: Mr. and Mrs. Trey Seath Phillips, a daughter, Haven Jean Phillips. Mrs. Phillips is the former America Rose Pauley.
Simmons: Kenneth Marcel Simmons and Julia Eloise Monge, a daughter, Selena Marcella Eloise Simmons.
Bates: Kirsten Leigh Moore and Jarrott Todd Bates, a son, Kolten Lee Bates.
Feb. 11
White: Mr. and Mrs. Michael Todd White, a son, Ehrich Mathew White. Mrs. White is the former Margie Ann Cox.
Ware: Brandy Dannielle Gibson and Darion Mykal Ware, a son, Sebastain Gray Ware.
Dempsey: Mr. and Mrs. Justin Darrell Dempsey, a son, Myles Matthew Darrell Dempsey. Mrs. Dempsey is the former Ashton Paige Church.
Feb. 12
Jones: Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Lee Jones, a daughter, Shiloh River Jones. Mrs. Jones is the former Temara Dawn Sheppard.
Miller: Mr. and Mrs. Robert Leo Miller, a daughter, Aries Grace Miller. Mrs. Miller is the former Tasia Shyanne Haney.
Hay: Mr. and Mrs. Charles Joseph Hay, a son, Leo Kayde Hay. Mrs. Hay is the former Durinda Dawn Kessick.
Feb. 14
Dyer: Brittani Nicole Dyer, a daughter, Masey Jean Dyer.
Beckett: Emily Don Beckett, a son, Julian Beckett.
DeHart: Mrs. and Mrs. Angela Jeanette DeHart, a son, AiJryian Blaire DeHart. Mrs. DeHart is the former Jessica Lynne Wormington.
Edris: Mr. and Mrs. Basel Edris, a son, Kareem Zuheir Edris. Mrs. Edris is the former Haya Sankar.
Kelley: Mr. and Mrs. Justin Michael Kelley, a son, Kaysen Jelmer Kelley. Mrs. Kelley is the former Caitlyn Jordana Adkins.
Holbrook: Mr. and Mrs. Jason Dean Holbrook, a daughter, Novalee Anne Holbrook. Mrs. Holbrook is the former Ashley Nicole Dickerson.
Childers: Amber Nichole Erwin and Cody Allen Childers, a daughter, Adalynn Nichole Childers.
Shepherd: Kacey Danielle Peyton and Travis Johnathan Shepherd, a son, Lyric Garrett Shane Shepherd.
Feb. 15
Lewis: Mr. and Mrs. Nathan Robert Lewis, a son, Jaxton Kyler Lewis. Mrs. Lewis is the former Whitney Shea Powell.
Beller: Mr. and Mrs. Shaun Steven Beller, a son, Jason Eli Beller. Mrs. Beller is the former Jennifer Nicole Dill.
Parsley: Mr. and Mrs. Larry James Parsley, a son, Maddox Shane Parsley. Mrs. Parsley is the former Kayli Brooke Dillon.
Bailey: Mr. and Mrs. Willard Wesley Bailey, a daughter, Skylee Annestyn Bailey. Mrs. Bailey is the former Ashlee Nicole Runyon.
Stone: Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Riley Stone, a son, Chase Matthew Stone. Mrs. Stone is the former Sara Beth Hensley.
Hatfield: Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Brandon Hatfield, a son, Braxton Reese Hatfield. Mrs. Hatfield is the former Brittany Nicole Fulton.