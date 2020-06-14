Cabell Huntington Hospital
May 16
Jessica Nicole Searls and John William Glaspell, a son, Darian Kristopher-Keegan Glaspell.
May 17
Jasmine Skye Hinkle, a son, Waylon Maverick Alan Brown.
Ashley Danelle Vallandingham, a son, Silas Haden Farmer.
May 19
Alexandra Faith Elliott, a daughter, Lyliah Storm Eplion.
May 20
Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Robert Williams, a son, Maverick Lee Williams. Mrs. Williams is the former Chelsey Rae Houchins.
Mr. and Mrs. John Robert Demuth, a son, Jackson Kevi Demuth. Mrs. Demuth is the former Mary Lynne Neese.
Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Shaun Elliott, a son, Alexander Maxwell Elliott. Mrs. Elliot is the former Anna Louise Traugott.
Katelyn Danielle Dingess and Kwanis Cornell Hayes, a son, Kyson Cornell Hayes.
Zachary Brett Alberts and Abigail Samantha Christman, a son, Lincoln Wesley Alberts.
Haley Marie Harvey, a daughter, Sadie Mae White.
Christopher Alan Lowe and Kebra Rebekah Mootz, a daughter, Krizma Dawn Lowe.
Lucy Jane Marcum, a son, Dallas Logan Nelson.
Mr. and Mrs. Corey Dale Myers, sons Greyson Blaine Myers and Emmett James Myers. Mrs. Myers is the former Kayla Jordan Moore.
May 21
Mr. and Mrs. Eric Michael Kennedy, a daughter, Aurelia Star Kennedy. Mrs. Kennedy is the former Kerry Anne Norris.
Orville Eugene Miller and Mindi Joell Daniels, a daughter, Raylee Annabelle Miller.
Mr. and Mrs. Schae Griffey Long, a son, Myles Oliver Long. Mrs. Long is the former Taylor Danille Russell.
Tiffany Renee Broce, a son, Amari Jackson Broce.
Mr. and Mrs. Scotty Wayne Taylor, a daughter, Emma Grace-Lee Taylor. Mrs. Taylor is the former Amber Marie Trader.
Mr. and Mrs. Johnathan Randall Reynolds, a son, Elliott Eugene Reynolds. Mrs. Reynolds is the former Mikayla Shae Nicely.
May 22
August Nichole Tomlin, a daughter, Lillyonna Ruth Tomlin.
Marissa LaShae Chapman, a son, Kayden Hank Lee Johnson.
Mr. and Mrs. Garland James Plymale Jr., a daughter, Taylor Quinn Plymale. Mrs. Plymale is the former Tabytha Lynette Bills.
May 23
Kennedi Lea Cardwell and Russell Terrell Kimbro, a son, Kylan Terrell Kimbro.
Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Andrew Butler, a son, Connor James Butler. Mrs. Butler is the former Kristin Dawn Hoschar.
Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Warren Bennett, a son, Asher Warren Bennett. Mrs. Bennett is the former Ashley Dawn Taylor.
Cayman Marchelle Jarrell and Ronald Jefferson Bradley II, a son, Jackson Jefferson Bradley.
April May Scarberry and Tanner Blake Howard, a son, Levi Tanner Carter Howard.
Oliva Nicole Davis and Keegan Brock Chapman, a son, Silas Cole Chapman.
Chynne Lei Reith, a son, Daymein Grant McCourt.
May 24
Mr. and Mrs. Levi Kurtus Ausmus, a son, Kanun Machiah Ausmus. Mrs. Ausmus is the former Kathleen Nicole Owens.
April Rene Greenhill and Joseph Patrick Jordan, a son, Jaxtyn Xavier Jordan.
Mr. and Mrs. Zachary Tyler Crow, a son, Benjamin Scott Crow. Mrs. Crow is the former Julie Ashley Goedell.
Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Wayne Hinds II, a daughter, Adalynn Grace Hinds. Mrs. Hinds is the former Brandy Michelle Vanblarcume.
May 25
Kayla Diane Anthony and Michael Lee Nixon, a son, Landon Michael Nixon.
May 26
Caitlin Renee Weaver, a daughter, Maislee Rayne Adkins.
Tiffany Sheree Hensley, a son, Damon Philip Sexton.
Casi Lee Nicole Daniels, a son, Jaxon Ray Bartram.
May 27
Mr. and Mrs. Kyle Hunter Webb, a son, Kane Pike Webb. Mrs. Webb is the former Shelby Elizabeth Pike.
Bryan David Hall and Amber Nichole Cumpston, a daughter, Eliza Jane Hall.
Chelsey Paige Miles and Nicholas Paul Tubbs, a son, Zayne Kristopher Tubbs.
Trista Marlena Turner, a daughter, Journey Araya Skye Turner.
Tanya Ray Wheeler, a daughter, Journey Ray Braden. Mrs. Wheeler is the former Tanya Ray Braden.
Mr. and Mrs. David Alan Pesimer, a daughter, Taelynn Rae Pesimer. Mrs. Pesimer is the former Alisha Rochelle Clark.
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Stafford Lamanca Jr., a son, Elijah Joseph Lamanca. Mrs. Lamanca is the former Caitlyn Rachele Grove.
Zachariah Michael Bailey and Melody Roxanne Gilpen, a son, Jameson Bear Bailey.
May 28
Kaycee Machele Branch, a son, Maxwell Dakota Wrath Branch.
Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Ray Adkins, a daughter, Alita Jade Adkins. Mrs. Adkins is the former Alexus Dae Payton.
Tessa Renee Clark, a daughter, Kinzee Reese Sizemore.
Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Michael Lyons, a daughter, Oaklynn Harper Shea Lyons. Mrs. Lyons is the former Olivia Shea Hastings.
May 29
Mr. and Mrs. Derek Matthew Orme, a daughter, Willow James Orme. Mrs. Orme is the former Briana Emmalynnn Peace.
Mr. and Mrs. Evan Doak Russell, a son, Doak Walker Russell. Mrs. Russell is the former Hannah Jo Hart.
May 30
Mr. and Mrs. Brian Charles Adkins, a daughter, Stella Raine Adkins. Mrs. Adkins is the former Shannon Nicole Davis.
Tara Nicole Thompson and Derik Micheal Dickess, a son, Liam Troy Micheal Dickess.
May 31
Tiffany Cheyanne Brooks, a daughter, Zaleyah Emalee Sanders.
June 1
Mr. and Mrs. Sadiq Mohamed Sheikh, a son, Roman Eli Sheikh. Mrs. Sheikh is the former Rachele Beth Burgess.
Michaela Dawn Forbush and Raymond Robert Shears III, a son, Raymond Robert Shears IV.
Ashlee Louise Webb and Andrew Dakota Edward Holley, a son, Zander Axel Andrew Holley.
Pamela Sue Harlow and Mark Andrew Copley, a daughter, Paisley Grace Copley.
June 2
Suvhanna Marie Conrad, a son, Dalton Wayne Dement. Mrs. Conrad is the former Suvhanna Marie Willis.
June 3
Dylan Isaac White and Hannah Kerrin Kearns, a son, Kash Barrett White.
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Martin Thomas, a daughter, Callie Anne Thomas. Mrs. Thomas is the former Micah Anne Talbert.
Shawn Eric Allen Hanshaw and Rebecca Dianne Suttles, a son, Ryker Eric James Hanshaw.
June 4
Mr. and Mrs. Matthew David Cardwell, a son, Luka Rhett Cardwell.
Trenton Lee Allen and Danielle Elizabeth Ovanek, a daughter, Lyric Laine Allen.
Mr. and Mrs. Markus Lee Ruddle, a daugher, Laynee Joyce Ruddle.
Mr. and Mrs. Steven Owen Matheny, a son, Samuel Garrett Matheny. Mrs. Matheny is the former Lauren Rae Anderson.
Felisha Ranae McFarland and Jeffrey Cody Conley, a daugher, Ava Ranae Conley.
Mr. and Mrs. Corey David King, a daugher, Evangeline Marie King. Mrs. King is the former Kelley Marie Holderby.
June 6
Chrissa Joann Snell and Ethan Ryan Roth, a daugher, Gracelynn Ryann Roth.
June 7
Cecelia Jane Damron and Kenneth Matthew Leslie, a son, Slayte Gauge Leslie.
Mr. and Mrs. Chad Matthew Woodrum, a son, Colt Jameson Woodrum. Mrs. Woodrum is the former Kala Marie DeHart.
St. Mary’s Medical Center
May 23
Elizabeth Kathleen Dorothy Mayes and Collin Reece Adkins, a daughter, Elizabeth Kathleen Rosemary Adkins.
June 3
Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Hawley, a son, Fenton Charles Ellis. Mrs. Hawley is the former Kristina Murrill.
June 4
Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Hall, a daughter, Kate Allisyn. Mrs. Hall is the former Cassie Shamblin.
June 5
Mr. and Mrs. Travis McClung, a daughter, Avery Gray. Mrs. McClung is the former Alethea Kister.