Cabell Huntington Hospital

April 5

Dillon — Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Shane Dillon, a daughter, Addalynn Claire Dillon. Mrs. Dillon is the former Shelbie Nikole Wright.

Boyd — Dusty Dawn Conley and Shawn Allan Boyd, a daughter, Kenzie Dawn Boyd.

Hammons — Carrie Ann Tackett and Timothy Eugene Hammons, a son, Rocker Bentley Hammons.

Stover — Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Keith Stover, a son, Rory Tobias Stover. Mrs. Stover is the former Heather Lynn Young.

April 6

Portillo — Mr. and Mrs. Michael Angelo Portillo, a daughter, Georgiana Nove Portilla. Mrs. Portilla is the former Chelsea Nicole Elmore.

Nance — Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Odell Nance, a daughter, Bianca Elaine Jo Nance. Mrs. Nance is the former Jessica Sue Bowman.

Bailey — Grace Rosalie Burdette, a son, Edward Leelyn Bailey.

April 7

Jimenez — Mahalia Danielle Jimenez, a son, Niko Jay Ramsey Steiner.

VanHoose — Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Lynn VanHoose, a son, Ryker James VanHoose. Mrs. VanHoose is the former Jenna Lauren Parker.

April 8

Thompson — Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy Alan Thompson, a daughter, Aubree Louise Thompson. Mrs. Thompson is the former Brittany Nicole Sexton.

Hessler — Mr. and Mrs. Cory and Courtney Hessler, a son, Cole Garrett Hessler.

Spicer — Mr. and Mrs. Jared Hilton Spicer, a daughter, Josie Renae Spicer. Mrs. Spicer is the former Cortney Renae Conley.

Wilson — Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Matthew Wilson, a daughter, Indy Lynn Wilson. Mrs. Wilson is the former Brooklynn Rachelle Mckenzie Sturgill.

Workman — Ashlee Jordan Bowles and Anthony Tyler Herman Workman, a daughter, Seleste Anna Jean Workman.

Clemons — Mr. and Mrs. Jeffery Allen Clemons, a daughter, Jayda Lynn Clemons. Mrs. Clemons is the former Jennifer Lynn Hall.

April 9

Kelly — Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Isaac Kelly, a daughter, Chloe Elaine Kelly. Mrs. Kelly is the former Katrina Dawn Zimmerman.

Molina — Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Ricardo Molina, a son, Theo Ramon Molina. Mrs. Molina is the former Kristen Ara Stephens.

Sergent — Mr. and Mrs. Matthew David Sergent, a daughter, Molly Elizabeth Sergent. Mrs. Sergent is the former Whitney Lynn Sexton.

Rowe — Lacey Chantel Walker and Erie Steven Rowe, a son, Bronson Ridge Rowe.

April 10

Hay — Mr. and Mrs. Dakota Allen Hay, a son, Memphis Lee Hay. Mrs. Haye is the former Bethany Leann Hatten.

April 11

Elliott — Mr. and Mrs. Lee Oliver Elliott, a daughter, Olive Mae Elliott. Mrs. Elliot is the former Jewelia Mae Williams.

St. Mary’s Medical Center

April 6

Jobst — Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Allen Jobst, a son, Jonathan Blair Jobst. Mrs. Jobst is the former Mary Blair Watts.

Mays — Mr. and Mrs. Todd Mays, a son, Hudson Reid Mays. Mrs. Mays is the former Jordan Sharp.

April 7

Worrell — Mr. and Mrs. Evan Worrell, a son, Henry Taylor Worrell. Mrs. Worrell is the former Jennifer Chapman.

Watts — Jessica Brooke Bryant and Jonathan James Watts, a son, Timothy James Watts.

April 9

Hafer — Angella Dawn Williamson and Joshua Hafer, a son, Zachary Allen Hafer.

April 12

Pitts — Mr. and Mrs. DeAndre’ Ramone Pitts, a daughter, Dari Lillie-Anne Pitts. Mrs. Pitts is the former Breyanna Marguea Radford.

