Cabell Huntington Hospital
April 5
Dillon — Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Shane Dillon, a daughter, Addalynn Claire Dillon. Mrs. Dillon is the former Shelbie Nikole Wright.
Boyd — Dusty Dawn Conley and Shawn Allan Boyd, a daughter, Kenzie Dawn Boyd.
Hammons — Carrie Ann Tackett and Timothy Eugene Hammons, a son, Rocker Bentley Hammons.
Stover — Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Keith Stover, a son, Rory Tobias Stover. Mrs. Stover is the former Heather Lynn Young.
April 6
Portillo — Mr. and Mrs. Michael Angelo Portillo, a daughter, Georgiana Nove Portilla. Mrs. Portilla is the former Chelsea Nicole Elmore.
Nance — Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Odell Nance, a daughter, Bianca Elaine Jo Nance. Mrs. Nance is the former Jessica Sue Bowman.
Bailey — Grace Rosalie Burdette, a son, Edward Leelyn Bailey.
April 7
Jimenez — Mahalia Danielle Jimenez, a son, Niko Jay Ramsey Steiner.
VanHoose — Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Lynn VanHoose, a son, Ryker James VanHoose. Mrs. VanHoose is the former Jenna Lauren Parker.
April 8
Thompson — Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy Alan Thompson, a daughter, Aubree Louise Thompson. Mrs. Thompson is the former Brittany Nicole Sexton.
Hessler — Mr. and Mrs. Cory and Courtney Hessler, a son, Cole Garrett Hessler.
Spicer — Mr. and Mrs. Jared Hilton Spicer, a daughter, Josie Renae Spicer. Mrs. Spicer is the former Cortney Renae Conley.
Wilson — Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Matthew Wilson, a daughter, Indy Lynn Wilson. Mrs. Wilson is the former Brooklynn Rachelle Mckenzie Sturgill.
Workman — Ashlee Jordan Bowles and Anthony Tyler Herman Workman, a daughter, Seleste Anna Jean Workman.
Clemons — Mr. and Mrs. Jeffery Allen Clemons, a daughter, Jayda Lynn Clemons. Mrs. Clemons is the former Jennifer Lynn Hall.
April 9
Kelly — Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Isaac Kelly, a daughter, Chloe Elaine Kelly. Mrs. Kelly is the former Katrina Dawn Zimmerman.
Molina — Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Ricardo Molina, a son, Theo Ramon Molina. Mrs. Molina is the former Kristen Ara Stephens.
Sergent — Mr. and Mrs. Matthew David Sergent, a daughter, Molly Elizabeth Sergent. Mrs. Sergent is the former Whitney Lynn Sexton.
Rowe — Lacey Chantel Walker and Erie Steven Rowe, a son, Bronson Ridge Rowe.
April 10
Hay — Mr. and Mrs. Dakota Allen Hay, a son, Memphis Lee Hay. Mrs. Haye is the former Bethany Leann Hatten.
April 11
Elliott — Mr. and Mrs. Lee Oliver Elliott, a daughter, Olive Mae Elliott. Mrs. Elliot is the former Jewelia Mae Williams.
St. Mary’s Medical Center
April 6
Jobst — Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Allen Jobst, a son, Jonathan Blair Jobst. Mrs. Jobst is the former Mary Blair Watts.
Mays — Mr. and Mrs. Todd Mays, a son, Hudson Reid Mays. Mrs. Mays is the former Jordan Sharp.
April 7
Worrell — Mr. and Mrs. Evan Worrell, a son, Henry Taylor Worrell. Mrs. Worrell is the former Jennifer Chapman.
Watts — Jessica Brooke Bryant and Jonathan James Watts, a son, Timothy James Watts.
April 9
Hafer — Angella Dawn Williamson and Joshua Hafer, a son, Zachary Allen Hafer.
April 12
Pitts — Mr. and Mrs. DeAndre’ Ramone Pitts, a daughter, Dari Lillie-Anne Pitts. Mrs. Pitts is the former Breyanna Marguea Radford.