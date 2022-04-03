The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Cabell Huntington Hospital

MARCH 6

Christy (Snow) and Marc Thomas Houvouras, a daughter, Lily Ann Houvouras.

MARCH 13

Mackenzie Margaret (Morris) and Zachary Michael Sturgill, a son, Jonah Zachary Sturgill.

Chynna Halea Bolen, a son, Arcturus Elijah Wayne Chapman.

Latosha Lynn (Messer) and Ethan Alexander Daniel, a son, Khylan Atlas Daniel.

MARCH 14

Rachel Elizabeth (Rohrberg) and Stephen Carl Branham, a daughter, Myka Nicole Branham.

Cara Ann (Reynolds) Henry, a daughter, Caliyah Kalees Goody.

MARCH 15

Kristin Marie Diamond and James Rexell Foster, a son, Koalton Ray Foster.

Mary Christine (Vance) and Dennis Dean Eastham Jr., a son, Richard Monroe Eastham.

Ciara Doshat’e Newsom, a daughter, Zayleigh Amelia Faith Newsom.

Heather Jayden Childers and Charles Michael Bellomy, a daughter, Lorelai Eve Bellomy.

Jessica Menthell-Kern Huff and Charles Carlton Huff II, a son, Beau Barkley Huff.

Carli Rose (Gambino) and Jonah Dixon Samples, a daughter, Dove Victoria Samples.

MARCH 16

Alyssa Michelle Fazio and Ashton J. Chapman, a son, Jaiden Michael-Mathew Chapman.

Katie Ann (Vallance) and Hunter Ethan Bourgeois, a son, Lewis Bjorn Bourgeois.

Bethany Nicole (Bias) and Sean Michael Beckett, a son, Bellomy James Beckett.

Tara Rachelle (Morris) and Kyle Ryan Kelley, a daughter, Emma Lou Kelley.

Meagan Whitney (Adkins) and Calvin Daniel Shull, a son, Cayson Reid Shull.

Ashley Michele Miller and Tyron Charles Kimbro, a son, Zamir Charles Kimbro.

Lesley Desiree Kennedy and William Tazewell Green III, a daughter, Niyana Reese Green.

MARCH 17

Anastacia Jasmine Harczynski and Trevor Lee Anderson, a daughter, Amiya Jade Harczynski.

Sara Brook (Barker) and Bruce Clay Hysell, a daughter, Victoria Lucille Hysell.

Deanna Leigh Wiley, a daughter, Chloe Dawn Renee Horn.

MARCH 18

Natasha Skye Beckett and Chase Brody Michael Webb, a daughter, Lyric Mykella Rayne Webb.

Aysa Bryn-Wilson Cains and Trent Douglas Branch, a daughter, Eija Alivia Branch.

Ciera Madison Jude and Segar Tracy Elijah Adkins, a son, Josiah Irene George Adkins.

MARCH 19

Victoria Leeann Kulka and Travis Franklin Gallaher, a daughter, Cecilia Wynter Gallaher.

MARCH 20

Madison Amy (Vanscoy) and Russell Radford Akers III, a son, Russell Radford Akers IV.

MARCH 21

Amanda Leann Warren and Jon Matthew Chapman, a son, Amari Zayn’ Chapman.

Jamie Lynn (Runyon) and Michael Cody Nutter, a daughter, Emma Joy Nutter.

Devin Brinlea Spradlin and Ryan Taze Sites, a daughter, Maisyn Wren Sites.

MARCH 22

Zarah Catherine (Thompson) and Brier Steven Elswick, a son, Briggs Steven Elswick.

Malan Michele (McNally) Caynor and Zachary Tanner King, a son, Aryhus Breece King.

Kristin (New) and Rick Lee Christian, a son, Emerson Crew Christian.

Meagan Elizabeth (Greene) and Graham Patrick Ayers, a son, Luke Patrick Ayers.

Desiaree Nicole Qualls, a daughter, Carly Rose Qualls.

MARCH 23

Megan Nicole Wolford and Leslie Augustus Thomas, a son, Bowie Levon Thomas.

Hilary Dawn (Laney) and Chandler Marcus Thompson, a daughter, Lola Grace Thompson.

Caitlin Mae Boling and Timothy Michael Boling, a daughter, Lillian April Boling.

Wynonna Renea (Blevins) Copley and Jonathan Tyler Bellamy, a daughter, Ellie Mae Copley.

Kayla Dawn (Adkins) and Donald Austin Pack, a daughter, Madilynn Kayte Pack.

MARCH 24

Amber Nicole (Hatfield) and Mason Stephens, a daughter, Piper Lynn Stephens.

Makalynn Dawn Hanshaw and Trenton Mark Wells, a daughter, Akeisia Nemiah Wells.

Alexis Little-Victoria Brewer-Chafin and Johnny Benton Adkins II, a daughter, Laila Mae Adkins.

MARCH 25

Cassandra Jayce Moore and Zachary Matthew Porter Griggs, a daughter, Brooklynn Shae Griggs.

MARCH 26

Jalisa Denise (Kennedy) and Jonathan Andrew Bellamy, a son, Matheo Toccar Bellamy.

Elizabeth Danielle Millhouse and Dominic Xavier Anzelmo, a daughter, Amelia Nicole Anzelmo.

Rebekah (Dunham) and Eric Thomas Roberts, a daughter, Reid Anniston Dean Roberts.

MARCH 27

Natosha Danielle (Kouns) and Terry Allen Hicks Jr., a daughter, Kendall Jade Hicks.

Brianna Danielle Caudill and Phillip Wayne Stubbs III, a daughter, Anaya Renay Stubbs.

MARCH 28

Rachael Shay (McDowell) and Kevin Allen Coleman, a son, Owen Allen Coleman.

Logan McKenzee Kinney and Jacob Michael Grate, a daughter, Phoenix Marietta Grate.

MARCH 29

Makayla Marie Long and Rodney Lee Browne, a daughter, Nevaeh Katalina Browne.

Kayla Marie (Abrams) and James David Salisbury, a son, Asher James Salisbury.

Totiana Nicole Dinguss and Shannon Austin Vaughan, a daughter, Coraline Faye Vaughan.

Monica Jewel Anderson, a daughter, Emma Jewelleeann Anderson.

MARCH 30

Katrina Dawn (Baldwin) and Charles Jeremiah Mullins, twin daughters, Lily Rose and Leah Jasmine Mullins.

