Cabell Huntington Hospital
MARCH 6
Christy (Snow) and Marc Thomas Houvouras, a daughter, Lily Ann Houvouras.
MARCH 13
Mackenzie Margaret (Morris) and Zachary Michael Sturgill, a son, Jonah Zachary Sturgill.
Chynna Halea Bolen, a son, Arcturus Elijah Wayne Chapman.
Latosha Lynn (Messer) and Ethan Alexander Daniel, a son, Khylan Atlas Daniel.
MARCH 14
Rachel Elizabeth (Rohrberg) and Stephen Carl Branham, a daughter, Myka Nicole Branham.
Cara Ann (Reynolds) Henry, a daughter, Caliyah Kalees Goody.
MARCH 15
Kristin Marie Diamond and James Rexell Foster, a son, Koalton Ray Foster.
Mary Christine (Vance) and Dennis Dean Eastham Jr., a son, Richard Monroe Eastham.
Ciara Doshat’e Newsom, a daughter, Zayleigh Amelia Faith Newsom.
Heather Jayden Childers and Charles Michael Bellomy, a daughter, Lorelai Eve Bellomy.
Jessica Menthell-Kern Huff and Charles Carlton Huff II, a son, Beau Barkley Huff.
Carli Rose (Gambino) and Jonah Dixon Samples, a daughter, Dove Victoria Samples.
MARCH 16
Alyssa Michelle Fazio and Ashton J. Chapman, a son, Jaiden Michael-Mathew Chapman.
Katie Ann (Vallance) and Hunter Ethan Bourgeois, a son, Lewis Bjorn Bourgeois.
Bethany Nicole (Bias) and Sean Michael Beckett, a son, Bellomy James Beckett.
Tara Rachelle (Morris) and Kyle Ryan Kelley, a daughter, Emma Lou Kelley.
Meagan Whitney (Adkins) and Calvin Daniel Shull, a son, Cayson Reid Shull.
Ashley Michele Miller and Tyron Charles Kimbro, a son, Zamir Charles Kimbro.
Lesley Desiree Kennedy and William Tazewell Green III, a daughter, Niyana Reese Green.
MARCH 17
Anastacia Jasmine Harczynski and Trevor Lee Anderson, a daughter, Amiya Jade Harczynski.
Sara Brook (Barker) and Bruce Clay Hysell, a daughter, Victoria Lucille Hysell.
Deanna Leigh Wiley, a daughter, Chloe Dawn Renee Horn.
MARCH 18
Natasha Skye Beckett and Chase Brody Michael Webb, a daughter, Lyric Mykella Rayne Webb.
Aysa Bryn-Wilson Cains and Trent Douglas Branch, a daughter, Eija Alivia Branch.
Ciera Madison Jude and Segar Tracy Elijah Adkins, a son, Josiah Irene George Adkins.
MARCH 19
Victoria Leeann Kulka and Travis Franklin Gallaher, a daughter, Cecilia Wynter Gallaher.
MARCH 20
Madison Amy (Vanscoy) and Russell Radford Akers III, a son, Russell Radford Akers IV.
MARCH 21
Amanda Leann Warren and Jon Matthew Chapman, a son, Amari Zayn’ Chapman.
Jamie Lynn (Runyon) and Michael Cody Nutter, a daughter, Emma Joy Nutter.
Devin Brinlea Spradlin and Ryan Taze Sites, a daughter, Maisyn Wren Sites.
MARCH 22
Zarah Catherine (Thompson) and Brier Steven Elswick, a son, Briggs Steven Elswick.
Malan Michele (McNally) Caynor and Zachary Tanner King, a son, Aryhus Breece King.
Kristin (New) and Rick Lee Christian, a son, Emerson Crew Christian.
Meagan Elizabeth (Greene) and Graham Patrick Ayers, a son, Luke Patrick Ayers.
Desiaree Nicole Qualls, a daughter, Carly Rose Qualls.
MARCH 23
Megan Nicole Wolford and Leslie Augustus Thomas, a son, Bowie Levon Thomas.
Hilary Dawn (Laney) and Chandler Marcus Thompson, a daughter, Lola Grace Thompson.
Caitlin Mae Boling and Timothy Michael Boling, a daughter, Lillian April Boling.
Wynonna Renea (Blevins) Copley and Jonathan Tyler Bellamy, a daughter, Ellie Mae Copley.
Kayla Dawn (Adkins) and Donald Austin Pack, a daughter, Madilynn Kayte Pack.
MARCH 24
Amber Nicole (Hatfield) and Mason Stephens, a daughter, Piper Lynn Stephens.
Makalynn Dawn Hanshaw and Trenton Mark Wells, a daughter, Akeisia Nemiah Wells.
Alexis Little-Victoria Brewer-Chafin and Johnny Benton Adkins II, a daughter, Laila Mae Adkins.
MARCH 25
Cassandra Jayce Moore and Zachary Matthew Porter Griggs, a daughter, Brooklynn Shae Griggs.
MARCH 26
Jalisa Denise (Kennedy) and Jonathan Andrew Bellamy, a son, Matheo Toccar Bellamy.
Elizabeth Danielle Millhouse and Dominic Xavier Anzelmo, a daughter, Amelia Nicole Anzelmo.
Rebekah (Dunham) and Eric Thomas Roberts, a daughter, Reid Anniston Dean Roberts.
MARCH 27
Natosha Danielle (Kouns) and Terry Allen Hicks Jr., a daughter, Kendall Jade Hicks.
Brianna Danielle Caudill and Phillip Wayne Stubbs III, a daughter, Anaya Renay Stubbs.
MARCH 28
Rachael Shay (McDowell) and Kevin Allen Coleman, a son, Owen Allen Coleman.
Logan McKenzee Kinney and Jacob Michael Grate, a daughter, Phoenix Marietta Grate.
MARCH 29
Makayla Marie Long and Rodney Lee Browne, a daughter, Nevaeh Katalina Browne.
Kayla Marie (Abrams) and James David Salisbury, a son, Asher James Salisbury.
Totiana Nicole Dinguss and Shannon Austin Vaughan, a daughter, Coraline Faye Vaughan.
Monica Jewel Anderson, a daughter, Emma Jewelleeann Anderson.
MARCH 30
Katrina Dawn (Baldwin) and Charles Jeremiah Mullins, twin daughters, Lily Rose and Leah Jasmine Mullins.