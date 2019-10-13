Cabell Huntington Hospital
Sept. 12
Hrabak — Bethany Azeal Cornell and Jeffrey Alan Hrabak, a son, Jaxon Daniel Hrabak.
Sept. 30
Brumfield — Kayla Nicole Higgins, a son, Jackson Lee Creed Brumfield.
Crockrel — Mr. and Mrs. John David Crockrel Jr., a daughter, Kierston D’nai. Mrs. Crockrel is the former Ciara Chantelle Scott.
Thompson — Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Kuhl Thompson, a son, Dominic Zane. Mrs. Thompson is the former Shanna Lynn White-Thompson.
Young — Keyshawn Erving Young and Keyonna Dawn Hill, a daughter, Kaelanii Jane Dawn Young.
Oct. 1
Clark — Ann Nichole Lindsey, a daughter, Kalani Grace Clarke.
Woods — Robert Andrew Woods and Janet Nashala McCoy, twin sons, Andrew Briar and Aiden Blaze Woods.
Oct. 2
Daniels — Jamie Danielle Daniels, a daughter, Zariah Karleigha Daniels.
Johnson — Kamry Nichelle Hoover, a daughter, Dajah Aniya Johnson.
Potter — Dustin Andrew Potter and Samantha Ann Spaulding, a son, Keegan Lee Potter.
Washburn — Mr. and Mrs. Trevor Michael Washburn, a daughter, Hallie Marie. Mrs. Washburn is the former Laurel Elizabeth.
Oct. 3
Caughran — Luca Wolfner Caughran and Molly Elizabeth Seidler, a son, Luca Wolfner Caughran Jr.
Chojnacki — Kelly Ann Keaston, a son, Ryder Cole Chojnacki.
Gorman — Kevin Christopher Gorman and Ashton Dawn Akers, a son, Luca Grae Gorman.
Langdon — Cassey Nicole Langdon, a daughter, Remington Grace Langdon.
Strachan-Dougan — Ryan Jaymes Strachan-Dougan and Erin Elizabeth Wetzel, a son, Cameron Jaymes Stratchan-Dougan.
Tyner — Anthony Te’Von Tyner and Katelynn Elizabeth Woods, a son, Amari Te’Van Tyner.
Oct. 4
Lewis — Mr. and Mrs. Seth Aaron Lewis, a daughter, Claire Hurley. Mrs. Lewis is the former Patricia Elaine Hurley.
Love — Mr. and Mrs. Scott Paul Love, twin son and daughter, Ezra Paul and Emilia Doris. Mrs. Love is the former Laura Elizabeth Hill.
Watts — Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Michael Watts, a daughter, Ellison Kate. Mrs. Watts is the former Cassidy Nicole Mullins.
Oct. 5
Newell — Joshuah Mitchell Newell and Jessica Lynn Adkins, a son, Makwa Leslie-Conn Newell.
Oct. 6
Allen — Charles Edward Allen III and Vaunda Nitche Hopkins, a daughter, Charisma Esmonet Allen.
James-Harless — James Clark Harless Jr. and Erica Kimberly James, a daughter, Iris June James-Harless.
St. Mary’s Medical Center
Oct. 3
Hensley — Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Hensley, a son, Elijah Thomas.
Wolowinski — Mr. and Mrs. Jesse Wolowinski, a daughter, Oaklee Reign. Mrs. Wolowinski is the former Andrea Preece.
Oct. 4
Maynard — Mr. and Mrs. Paul Jacob Maynard, a son, Elijah Maynard. Mrs. Maynard is the former Brittany Fitzpatrick.
Scraggs — Joseph Douglas Scraggs and Shelby Nicole Napier, a daughter, Bristol Milaine Scraggs.