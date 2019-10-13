Cabell Huntington Hospital

Sept. 12

Hrabak — Bethany Azeal Cornell and Jeffrey Alan Hrabak, a son, Jaxon Daniel Hrabak.

Sept. 30

Brumfield — Kayla Nicole Higgins, a son, Jackson Lee Creed Brumfield.

Crockrel — Mr. and Mrs. John David Crockrel Jr., a daughter, Kierston D’nai. Mrs. Crockrel is the former Ciara Chantelle Scott.

Thompson — Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Kuhl Thompson, a son, Dominic Zane. Mrs. Thompson is the former Shanna Lynn White-Thompson.

Young — Keyshawn Erving Young and Keyonna Dawn Hill, a daughter, Kaelanii Jane Dawn Young.

Oct. 1

Clark — Ann Nichole Lindsey, a daughter, Kalani Grace Clarke.

Woods — Robert Andrew Woods and Janet Nashala McCoy, twin sons, Andrew Briar and Aiden Blaze Woods.

Oct. 2

Daniels — Jamie Danielle Daniels, a daughter, Zariah Karleigha Daniels.

Johnson — Kamry Nichelle Hoover, a daughter, Dajah Aniya Johnson.

Potter — Dustin Andrew Potter and Samantha Ann Spaulding, a son, Keegan Lee Potter.

Washburn — Mr. and Mrs. Trevor Michael Washburn, a daughter, Hallie Marie. Mrs. Washburn is the former Laurel Elizabeth.

Oct. 3

Caughran — Luca Wolfner Caughran and Molly Elizabeth Seidler, a son, Luca Wolfner Caughran Jr.

Chojnacki — Kelly Ann Keaston, a son, Ryder Cole Chojnacki.

Gorman — Kevin Christopher Gorman and Ashton Dawn Akers, a son, Luca Grae Gorman.

Langdon — Cassey Nicole Langdon, a daughter, Remington Grace Langdon.

Strachan-Dougan — Ryan Jaymes Strachan-Dougan and Erin Elizabeth Wetzel, a son, Cameron Jaymes Stratchan-Dougan.

Tyner — Anthony Te’Von Tyner and Katelynn Elizabeth Woods, a son, Amari Te’Van Tyner.

Oct. 4

Lewis — Mr. and Mrs. Seth Aaron Lewis, a daughter, Claire Hurley. Mrs. Lewis is the former Patricia Elaine Hurley.

Love — Mr. and Mrs. Scott Paul Love, twin son and daughter, Ezra Paul and Emilia Doris. Mrs. Love is the former Laura Elizabeth Hill.

Watts — Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Michael Watts, a daughter, Ellison Kate. Mrs. Watts is the former Cassidy Nicole Mullins.

Oct. 5

Newell — Joshuah Mitchell Newell and Jessica Lynn Adkins, a son, Makwa Leslie-Conn Newell.

Oct. 6

Allen — Charles Edward Allen III and Vaunda Nitche Hopkins, a daughter, Charisma Esmonet Allen.

James-Harless — James Clark Harless Jr. and Erica Kimberly James, a daughter, Iris June James-Harless.

St. Mary’s Medical Center

Oct. 3

Hensley — Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Hensley, a son, Elijah Thomas.

Wolowinski — Mr. and Mrs. Jesse Wolowinski, a daughter, Oaklee Reign. Mrs. Wolowinski is the former Andrea Preece.

Oct. 4

Maynard — Mr. and Mrs. Paul Jacob Maynard, a son, Elijah Maynard. Mrs. Maynard is the former Brittany Fitzpatrick.

Scraggs — Joseph Douglas Scraggs and Shelby Nicole Napier, a daughter, Bristol Milaine Scraggs.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.