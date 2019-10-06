Cabell Huntington Hospital

Sept. 22

Tennyson — Stacy Ann Tennyson, a daughter, Paisley Deeann Adkins.

Sept. 24

Adkins — Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Derek Adkins, a son, William Howard. Mrs. Adkins is the former Barrie Ann Mack.

Brumfield — Mr. and Mrs. Geston David Churchill Brumfield, a son, Paul Beau Ronan. Mrs. Brumfield is the former Alisha Marie Hawthorne.

Damron — Michael Anthony Spradling and Joanna Marie Damron, a daughter, Ashtyn Kyndal Damron.

Ferguson — Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Matthew Ferguson, a daughter, Rylan Paige. Mrs. Ferguson is the former Juli-Ann Johnston.

Martin — Mr. and Mrs. Jamison Lee Martin, a son, Gideon Epsilon. Mrs. Martin is the former Bobbie Sue Blanton.

Remines — Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Courtney Remines, a daughter, Olivia Grace. Mrs. Remines is the former Jana Alyse Czarnik.

Turner — Mr. and Mrs. Michael Kay Turner II, a daughter, Anora Ann. Mrs. Turner is the former Jessica Danielle Nelson.

Waugh — Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Frederick Waugh, a daughter, Cori Elizabeth. Mrs. Waugh is the former Amanda Brooke Lambert.

Sept. 25

Curtis — Mr. and Mrs. Bradley James Curtis, a daughter, Elizabeth Caroline. Mrs. Curtis is the former Grace Kathlynne Hannon.

Malcomb — Trey Isaac Malcomb and Megan Breanne Dean, a son, Owen Christopher Malcomb.

Sept. 26

Bradshaw — Ethan Lucas Bradshaw and Lindsey Denaye James, a son, Aiden Harris Bradshaw.

Meadows — Cody Austin Meadows and Abby Louise Payton, a son, Jacob Austin Meadows.

Stratton — Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Ray Stratton, a son, Abel Ray. Mrs. Stratton is the former Devin Noelle Hager.

Waugh — Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy William Waugh, twin son and daughter, Walker Darin and Winne Lea. Mrs. Waugh is the former Haley Morgan Hall.

Sept. 27

Gravely — Samuel James Howard Gravely and Anna Christeen Smith, a son, Salem Lennox Gravely.

Lewis — Mr. and Mrs. Seth Andrew Lewis, a daughter, Willow Kate. Mrs. Lewis is the former Katherine Lidnsey-Brooke Turley.

Parsons — Mr. and Mrs. Travis Wade Parsons, a daughter, Kaylee Rebecca. Mrs. Parsons is the former Brittany Elizabeth Crary.

Sept. 28

Lynbrand — Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Cory Lynbrand, a daughter, Ariel Blake. Mrs. Lynbrand is the former Darry Ann Ross.

Sept. 29

Curry — Sheena Rachelle Sparks, a daughter, Cadence Rachelle Curry.

Walls —Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Nathaniel Walls, a son, Theo Jay. Mrs. Walls is the former Holly Michelle Doss.

St. Mary’s Medical Center

Sept. 23

Jeffrey — Brett Mayo and Alyssa Morris, a son, Brooks Jeffrey.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.