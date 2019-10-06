Cabell Huntington Hospital
Sept. 22
Tennyson — Stacy Ann Tennyson, a daughter, Paisley Deeann Adkins.
Sept. 24
Adkins — Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Derek Adkins, a son, William Howard. Mrs. Adkins is the former Barrie Ann Mack.
Brumfield — Mr. and Mrs. Geston David Churchill Brumfield, a son, Paul Beau Ronan. Mrs. Brumfield is the former Alisha Marie Hawthorne.
Damron — Michael Anthony Spradling and Joanna Marie Damron, a daughter, Ashtyn Kyndal Damron.
Ferguson — Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Matthew Ferguson, a daughter, Rylan Paige. Mrs. Ferguson is the former Juli-Ann Johnston.
Martin — Mr. and Mrs. Jamison Lee Martin, a son, Gideon Epsilon. Mrs. Martin is the former Bobbie Sue Blanton.
Remines — Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Courtney Remines, a daughter, Olivia Grace. Mrs. Remines is the former Jana Alyse Czarnik.
Turner — Mr. and Mrs. Michael Kay Turner II, a daughter, Anora Ann. Mrs. Turner is the former Jessica Danielle Nelson.
Waugh — Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Frederick Waugh, a daughter, Cori Elizabeth. Mrs. Waugh is the former Amanda Brooke Lambert.
Sept. 25
Curtis — Mr. and Mrs. Bradley James Curtis, a daughter, Elizabeth Caroline. Mrs. Curtis is the former Grace Kathlynne Hannon.
Malcomb — Trey Isaac Malcomb and Megan Breanne Dean, a son, Owen Christopher Malcomb.
Sept. 26
Bradshaw — Ethan Lucas Bradshaw and Lindsey Denaye James, a son, Aiden Harris Bradshaw.
Meadows — Cody Austin Meadows and Abby Louise Payton, a son, Jacob Austin Meadows.
Stratton — Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Ray Stratton, a son, Abel Ray. Mrs. Stratton is the former Devin Noelle Hager.
Waugh — Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy William Waugh, twin son and daughter, Walker Darin and Winne Lea. Mrs. Waugh is the former Haley Morgan Hall.
Sept. 27
Gravely — Samuel James Howard Gravely and Anna Christeen Smith, a son, Salem Lennox Gravely.
Lewis — Mr. and Mrs. Seth Andrew Lewis, a daughter, Willow Kate. Mrs. Lewis is the former Katherine Lidnsey-Brooke Turley.
Parsons — Mr. and Mrs. Travis Wade Parsons, a daughter, Kaylee Rebecca. Mrs. Parsons is the former Brittany Elizabeth Crary.
Sept. 28
Lynbrand — Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Cory Lynbrand, a daughter, Ariel Blake. Mrs. Lynbrand is the former Darry Ann Ross.
Sept. 29
Curry — Sheena Rachelle Sparks, a daughter, Cadence Rachelle Curry.
Walls —Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Nathaniel Walls, a son, Theo Jay. Mrs. Walls is the former Holly Michelle Doss.
St. Mary’s Medical Center
Sept. 23
Jeffrey — Brett Mayo and Alyssa Morris, a son, Brooks Jeffrey.