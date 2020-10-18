Cabell Huntington Hospital
SEPT. 20
Derrick Ryan and Brittney Ann (Prince) Moore, a son, Parker Ryan Moore.
OCT. 4
Alberta Nicole Carmon and Gavyn Chase Pritchard, a son, Kayson Chase Pritchard.
Ronald Andrew and Lauralee Joyce Marie (Davis) Walters, a daughter, Amiya Shay Walters.
Summer Renae Ann Cochran and Gary Anthony Burchett, a son, Gary Layton Kai Burchett.
OCT. 5
David Joseph and Sara Lynn (Stephens) Sprouse, a daughter, Olivia Opal Sprouse.
Robert Michael and Allison Lauren (Broome) Bowen II, a daughter, Stella Louise Bowen.
Kyle Garrett and Heather Dawn (Erwin) Ryder, a son, Ezra James Ryder.
Christopher Glen and Florence Elizabeth (Dingess) Cline, a son, Cameron Glen Cline.
Bruce Clay and Sara Brook (Barker) Hysell, a son, Bryce Allen Hysell.
Charlie James and Brooke Leeann (Hager) Merritt, a son, Damien Malachi Merritt.
Megan Nichole McCoy and Jonathan Michael Ross, a son, Aaron Lee Ross.
Anthony Wayne and Sarah Layne (Mitchell) French, a daughter, Cora Rose French.
Patricia Marie Adkins and Brett Alden Cummings, a son, Ryder Cleo Cummings.
OCT. 6
Brian Anthony and Megan Jo (Caudill) Ritchie, a daughter, Whitley Ann Ritchie.
Bridgette Jayna Clark and Dakota Ray Henry, a daughter, Ava Larae Henry.
Matthew Aaron and Sydney Nicole (Smith) Jarrett, a son, Raiden Loxley Jarrett.
Christopher Wayne and Nemesy Deanna (Sanchez) Burrell, a daughter, Sophia Lee Burrell.
Nicholas Ray and Elisha Ann (Gillispie) Payne, a son, Barrett Koal Payne.
OCT. 7
Christopher Chance and Jessica Paige (Moore) Muncy, a son, Ronik Ledger Wolf Muncy.
Jason Corey Tyler and Jalyn Marie (Bailey) Brooks, a son, Kipton Tyler Brooks.
James Matthew and Brittany Suzanna (Laughlin) Ryder, a daughter, Ella Marie Ryder.
Adam Gregory and Katherine Lea (Oxley) Page, a son, Thomas Archie Page.
OCT. 8
Jarrod Matthew and Arlinda Sue (Hill) Queen, a son, Eddie Rebel Queen.
Derek Tyler and Jessica Elaine (Roberts) Whitt, a daughter, Zola Magdalene Whitt.
Elizabeth Jolynn Langdon, a daughter, Amelia Grace Lynette Hildreth.
Janet Tenaj Marie Gaither, a son, Kyng Antonio Howard-Warren.
Alexia Marie Davis, a daughter, Nela Sage Lee Davis.
Mia Nicole Davis and D’Aundre Tajeem Lamont Drew, a son, Azriel Ke’Montre Malik Drew.
OCT. 9
Joseph Jarrell and Jodi Lee (Carpenter) Maiolo, a son, Joseph Henry Rapheal Maiolo.
Pavan and Ashley Michelle (Mitchell) Kolluri, a daughter, Milana Laielle Kolluri.
OCT. 10
Christian Andrew Scott and Brandee Leigh (Malcomb) Morrison, a son, Hudson Reid Morrison.