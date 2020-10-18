Essential reporting in volatile times.

Cabell Huntington Hospital

SEPT. 20

Derrick Ryan and Brittney Ann (Prince) Moore, a son, Parker Ryan Moore.

OCT. 4

Alberta Nicole Carmon and Gavyn Chase Pritchard, a son, Kayson Chase Pritchard.

Ronald Andrew and Lauralee Joyce Marie (Davis) Walters, a daughter, Amiya Shay Walters.

Summer Renae Ann Cochran and Gary Anthony Burchett, a son, Gary Layton Kai Burchett.

OCT. 5

David Joseph and Sara Lynn (Stephens) Sprouse, a daughter, Olivia Opal Sprouse.

Robert Michael and Allison Lauren (Broome) Bowen II, a daughter, Stella Louise Bowen.

Kyle Garrett and Heather Dawn (Erwin) Ryder, a son, Ezra James Ryder.

Christopher Glen and Florence Elizabeth (Dingess) Cline, a son, Cameron Glen Cline.

Bruce Clay and Sara Brook (Barker) Hysell, a son, Bryce Allen Hysell.

Charlie James and Brooke Leeann (Hager) Merritt, a son, Damien Malachi Merritt.

Megan Nichole McCoy and Jonathan Michael Ross, a son, Aaron Lee Ross.

Anthony Wayne and Sarah Layne (Mitchell) French, a daughter, Cora Rose French.

Patricia Marie Adkins and Brett Alden Cummings, a son, Ryder Cleo Cummings.

OCT. 6

Brian Anthony and Megan Jo (Caudill) Ritchie, a daughter, Whitley Ann Ritchie.

Bridgette Jayna Clark and Dakota Ray Henry, a daughter, Ava Larae Henry.

Matthew Aaron and Sydney Nicole (Smith) Jarrett, a son, Raiden Loxley Jarrett.

Christopher Wayne and Nemesy Deanna (Sanchez) Burrell, a daughter, Sophia Lee Burrell.

Nicholas Ray and Elisha Ann (Gillispie) Payne, a son, Barrett Koal Payne.

OCT. 7

Christopher Chance and Jessica Paige (Moore) Muncy, a son, Ronik Ledger Wolf Muncy.

Jason Corey Tyler and Jalyn Marie (Bailey) Brooks, a son, Kipton Tyler Brooks.

James Matthew and Brittany Suzanna (Laughlin) Ryder, a daughter, Ella Marie Ryder.

Adam Gregory and Katherine Lea (Oxley) Page, a son, Thomas Archie Page.

OCT. 8

Jarrod Matthew and Arlinda Sue (Hill) Queen, a son, Eddie Rebel Queen.

Derek Tyler and Jessica Elaine (Roberts) Whitt, a daughter, Zola Magdalene Whitt.

Elizabeth Jolynn Langdon, a daughter, Amelia Grace Lynette Hildreth.

Janet Tenaj Marie Gaither, a son, Kyng Antonio Howard-Warren.

Alexia Marie Davis, a daughter, Nela Sage Lee Davis.

Mia Nicole Davis and D’Aundre Tajeem Lamont Drew, a son, Azriel Ke’Montre Malik Drew.

OCT. 9

Joseph Jarrell and Jodi Lee (Carpenter) Maiolo, a son, Joseph Henry Rapheal Maiolo.

Pavan and Ashley Michelle (Mitchell) Kolluri, a daughter, Milana Laielle Kolluri.

OCT. 10

Christian Andrew Scott and Brandee Leigh (Malcomb) Morrison, a son, Hudson Reid Morrison.

