Cabell Huntington Hospital
June 23
Natalie Jo Nutter and Dakota Cheyenne Lycans, a daughter, Paisley Grace Lycans.
July 12
Kamryn Elsa Collins, a son, Asher Beck Collins.
July 13
Peggy Jean Thompson and Scott Anothony Belcher II, a daughter, Penelope Jayde Belcher.
Megan Linette Meade and Michael Elmer Meade, a daughter, Reta Gale Meade.
July 14
Kate Marie Waldeck and Mylan Ai Payson, a daughter, Margot Finn Payson-Waldeck.
July 15
Mollie Elizabeth Lawhon and Dakota Miguel Hammond, a daughter, Finleigh Noelle Hammond.
Maria Olivia Boskovic and Kyle Jacob Preston, a daughter, Josephine Rose Preston.
Mr. and Mrs. Austin James Bayless, a daughter, Leia Austyn Bayless. Mrs. Bayless is the former Katelyn Shea Thompson.
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Russell McWhorter, a son, Calvin Lee McWhorter. Mrs. McWhorter is the former Trisha Marie Rademacher.
Madison Grant Sergent, a daughter, Royal Emoni Duck.
July 16
Carrie Ann Copley and Charles Calvin Riley, a son, Jaxtyn Charles Riley.
Mr. and Mrs. Alexander Robert Murray, a son, Breckyn Nathaniel Murray.
Mr. and Mrs. Heath Travis Carson, a son, Jameson Oakley Carson. Mrs. Carson is the former Darcy Renee Blankenship.
July 17
Mr. and Mrs. Miguel Angel Ruiz Mendoza, a daughter, Estrella Josseline Ruiz Mendoza.
Mr. and Mrs. Zachary Forrest Smith, a son, Zachary Forrest Smith Jr.
Destiny Lynn Thacker and Brett Tyler Baisden, a daughter, Athena Navaeh Lynn Baisden.
July 19
Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Seth Mount, a daughter, Remi Grey Mount. Mrs. Mount is the former Christa Danielle Vance.
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Edwards King Jr., a son, Wyatt Edward King. Mrs. King is the former Samantha Holly McComas.
St. Mary’s Medical Center
July 14
Mr. and Mrs. George McKinney, a daughter, Gracelynn Faith. Mrs. McKinny is the former Destiny Thacker.
July 15
Kenna Rae Ray and Korban River McDonald, a son, Beau Korban McDonald.
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Randell Nicely, a son, Bennett Oliver. Mrs. Nicely is the former Ashley Nicole Curnutte.