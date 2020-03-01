Cabell Huntington Hospital

Jan. 15

Jones — Timothy Phillip Jones and Karie Alane Block, twin sons, Xander Phillip Jones and Timothy Xane Jones.

Jan. 16

Cupp — Alyssa Reanne Sowards and Joseph Samuel Cupp, a daughter, Novaleigh Rose Cupp.

Hamilton — Sheila Renee Horsley and Donavon Shane Hamilton, a son, Dominic Dean Hamilton.

Jan. 17

Bowen — Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Justin Bowen, a son, Myles Carter Bowen. Mrs. Bowen is the former Kellie Ann Ramey.

Jan. 18

Weir — Mr. and Mrs. Mason Tyler Weir, a daughter, Cecilia Jean Weir. Mrs. Weir is the former Crystal Marie Collins.

Meade — Mr. and Mrs. Shane Patrick Meade, a son, Maverick Lennox Meade. Mrs. Meade is the former Keosha La’shelle Jackson.

Stephens — Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Tyler Stephens, a daughter, Clara Jo Stephens. Mrs. Stephens is the former Shannon Nichole Yazell.

Bryant — Mr. and Mrs. Robert Edward Bryant, a son, Charles Edward Bryant. Mrs. Bryant is the former Mary Lucille Henderson.

Toney — Shawnda Michelle Garrett and Andrew Curtis Toney, a son, Grayson Scott Bert Toney.

Jan. 19

Dorsey — Mr. and Mrs. D’Von Jamel Dorsey, a daughter, Kamryn Jamela Dorsey. Mrs. Dorsey is the former Alana Hope Weyant.

Taylor — Megan Victoria Plybon and Matthew Allen Taylor, a daughter, Charlotte Elizabeth Scott Taylor.

Robertson — Kayla Lynn Robertson, a daughter, Sophia Grace Lynn Robertson.

Jan. 20

Bowen — Mr. and Mrs. Everett Dwayne Bowen, a son, Bobby Lee Bowen. Mrs. Bowen is the former Lydia Devon Short.

Hansford — Mr. and Mrs. Randy Michael Hansford, a son, Grier Michael Hansford. Mrs. Hansford is the former Bridgett Ann Sizemore.

Stephens — Mr. and Mrs. Uriah Lee Stephens, a daughter, Eleanor Ruby Stephens. Mrs. Stephens is the former Sara Opal Ross.

Webb — Mr. and Mrs. James Robert Webb, a daughter, Gracynn Lenae Webb. Mrs. Webb is the former Kayla Danae Johnson.

Smith — Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Allen Smith, a daughter, Lilith Rose Smith. Mrs. Smith is the former Ashley McKay Brinkman.

Wallace — Brandie Marie Henson and Keith Lee Wallace, a daughter, Ellamae Grace Wallace.

Jan. 21

Mealey — Kimberly Dawn Hughes and Jerad Lee Mealey, a son, Dallas Jayden Mealey.

Stamper — Maria Lynn Slone and Keith Wendell Stamper, a daughter, Aubriella Lila Gail Stamper.

Sowards — Jenna Brooke Lewis and Johnny Blake Sowards Jr., a son, Kingston Blake Sowards.

Nance — Jayme Nichole Fulks and Phillip Allen Nance, a daughter, Gwendolyn Jeanne Nance.

Hensel — Mr. and Mrs. Eli James Hensel, a daughter, Elliot Kate Hensel. Mrs. Hensel is the former Katherine Melrose Damron.

Jan. 22

Bowens — Brittany Nicole Artrip and James Eddie Bowens, a daughter, Piper Nicole Bowens.

Haslam — Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Christian Haslam, a daughter, Jana Grace Haslam. Mrs. Haslam is the former Marla Rayann Jeter.

