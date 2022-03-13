Cabell Huntington Hospital
FEB. 28
Laney Paige Ruggles and Zachary Edward Fritz, a son, Asher James Fritz.
Hannah Faith Woodrum and Eric Ryan Cisco, a daughter, Whitley Blake Cisco.
Ella Jean Reed and Tommy Reed Jr., a son, Parker Monroe Reed.
Maitlyn Sage Hines and Griffin Chase Taylor, a son, Hudson Chase Taylor.
MARCH 1
Lydia Kian (Cartwright) and Alvie Louis Shaw, a daughter, Aliza Rockelle Shaw.
Emily Noel Hinkley, a son, Jaxon Authur David Hinkley.
Adara Bailey Casdorph and Gary William Einfeldt II, a son, Ryker Keith Ray Einfeldt.
Taylor Elizabeth Bryson and Kevin Matthew Harrison, a daughter, Henrie Grace Bryson.
Deborah Kay (Fletcher) and Nathaniel Ray Smallridge, a son, Charlie David Smallridge.
Brianna Lynn (Munyan) and Brandon Eric Lowe, a son, Mayson Andrew Ray Lowe.
Angela Danielle Stone and Jackson Corey Lee Brown, a son, Jackson Corey Lee Brown II.
MARCH 2
Courtney Lynn (Fuller) Hall and Jameson Warrick Galloway, a son, Joseph Samuel Galloway.
Virginia Leann (Miller) and Christopher Richard Starkey, a daughter, Amelia Lanae Starkey.
Brooklynn LaShea Meeks and Logan Scott Carroll, a son, Liam Elijah Scott Carroll.
Ashley Marie Perkins and Robert Scott Inman Jr., a son, Rily Khol Inman.
Felicia Nicole (Lyons) and Adam Corey Stewart, a son, Fletcher Hayes Stewart.
Tapanga Dawn Beatty-Talbert and Jadrien Shawn Fowler, a son, Hezekiah Shawntez Fowler.
MARCH 3
Brianna Paige Carter and Austin Skylar Watts, a son, Liam Dakota Watts.
Brittany Elise Fedorek and Preston Scott Belcher, a son, Casper Lir Belcher.
Jayd Alxis Broyles and Austin Gleen Ray Adkins, a son, Xavier Faris Adkins.
Abriana Kali Brewer and Brandon Austin Daunce, a son, Korbyn Austin Daunce.
Misty Michelle DiSilvio (Delong) and Matthew Anthony DeLong, a son, Owen Anthony DiSilvio.
Ashley Dawn Paige Hester, a son, Hakeym Amari Sheffield.
MARCH 4
Katlynn Denne (Adkins) Sowards, a daughter, Harper Selene Stanley.
Ashley Dawn (Taylor) and Joshua Warren Bennett, a daughter, Oakley Dawn Bennett.
Hannah May Estep and Ronny Dakotah Fletcher, a daughter, Rosalyn Marie Fletcher.
Kayla Sue (Mills) and Johnathan Anthony Thomas Dean, a son, Jaxson Ellis Dean.
Sarah Elizabeth (Green) and James Brett Dabney, a son, Preston Reid Dabney.
MARCH 5
Hannah Maire (Armstrong) and Chad Everett Gibson, a daughter, Kynzington Blyss Gibson.
Kayla Dawn Adkins and Ashton Thomas Scott Adkins, a son, Zachary Scott Adkins.
MARCH 6
Christine Snow and Lily Ann Houvouras, a son, Marc Thomas Houvouras.
Valerie Ann McCoy and Jeremy Scott Fliehman, a daughter, Everly Grace Fliehman.
MARCH 7
Diana Laura Ventura and James Taylor Howell II, a son, Canelo James Howell.
Ana Paola Aguilar and Rodrigo Aguilar II, a daughter, Gabriella Aguilar.
Carley Lynn Ann (Burns) and Timothy Warren McComas, a son, Walker Douglas McComas.
St. Mary’s Medical Center
MARCH 1
Courtney (Cook) and John-Thomas Braley, a daughter, Ellie Ann Braley.
MARCH 3
Megan (Baisden) and Gary Davis, a son, Tucker Cole Davis.
Angela (Miller) and Brent Fleshman, a son, Evan Ezekiel Fleshman.
Heather (Thompson) and Joey Ellis, a daughter, Josie Faith Ellis.
MARCH 4
Carley (Bledsoe) and Brandon Ashworth, a son, Bentley Scott Ashworth.