Blox birth announcements
Cabell Huntington Hospital

FEB. 28

Laney Paige Ruggles and Zachary Edward Fritz, a son, Asher James Fritz.

Hannah Faith Woodrum and Eric Ryan Cisco, a daughter, Whitley Blake Cisco.

Ella Jean Reed and Tommy Reed Jr., a son, Parker Monroe Reed.

Maitlyn Sage Hines and Griffin Chase Taylor, a son, Hudson Chase Taylor.

MARCH 1

Lydia Kian (Cartwright) and Alvie Louis Shaw, a daughter, Aliza Rockelle Shaw.

Emily Noel Hinkley, a son, Jaxon Authur David Hinkley.

Adara Bailey Casdorph and Gary William Einfeldt II, a son, Ryker Keith Ray Einfeldt.

Taylor Elizabeth Bryson and Kevin Matthew Harrison, a daughter, Henrie Grace Bryson.

Deborah Kay (Fletcher) and Nathaniel Ray Smallridge, a son, Charlie David Smallridge.

Brianna Lynn (Munyan) and Brandon Eric Lowe, a son, Mayson Andrew Ray Lowe.

Angela Danielle Stone and Jackson Corey Lee Brown, a son, Jackson Corey Lee Brown II.

MARCH 2

Courtney Lynn (Fuller) Hall and Jameson Warrick Galloway, a son, Joseph Samuel Galloway.

Virginia Leann (Miller) and Christopher Richard Starkey, a daughter, Amelia Lanae Starkey.

Brooklynn LaShea Meeks and Logan Scott Carroll, a son, Liam Elijah Scott Carroll.

Ashley Marie Perkins and Robert Scott Inman Jr., a son, Rily Khol Inman.

Felicia Nicole (Lyons) and Adam Corey Stewart, a son, Fletcher Hayes Stewart.

Tapanga Dawn Beatty-Talbert and Jadrien Shawn Fowler, a son, Hezekiah Shawntez Fowler.

MARCH 3

Brianna Paige Carter and Austin Skylar Watts, a son, Liam Dakota Watts.

Brittany Elise Fedorek and Preston Scott Belcher, a son, Casper Lir Belcher.

Jayd Alxis Broyles and Austin Gleen Ray Adkins, a son, Xavier Faris Adkins.

Abriana Kali Brewer and Brandon Austin Daunce, a son, Korbyn Austin Daunce.

Misty Michelle DiSilvio (Delong) and Matthew Anthony DeLong, a son, Owen Anthony DiSilvio.

Ashley Dawn Paige Hester, a son, Hakeym Amari Sheffield.

MARCH 4

Katlynn Denne (Adkins) Sowards, a daughter, Harper Selene Stanley.

Ashley Dawn (Taylor) and Joshua Warren Bennett, a daughter, Oakley Dawn Bennett.

Hannah May Estep and Ronny Dakotah Fletcher, a daughter, Rosalyn Marie Fletcher.

Kayla Sue (Mills) and Johnathan Anthony Thomas Dean, a son, Jaxson Ellis Dean.

Sarah Elizabeth (Green) and James Brett Dabney, a son, Preston Reid Dabney.

MARCH 5

Hannah Maire (Armstrong) and Chad Everett Gibson, a daughter, Kynzington Blyss Gibson.

Kayla Dawn Adkins and Ashton Thomas Scott Adkins, a son, Zachary Scott Adkins.

MARCH 6

Christine Snow and Lily Ann Houvouras, a son, Marc Thomas Houvouras.

Valerie Ann McCoy and Jeremy Scott Fliehman, a daughter, Everly Grace Fliehman.

MARCH 7

Diana Laura Ventura and James Taylor Howell II, a son, Canelo James Howell.

Ana Paola Aguilar and Rodrigo Aguilar II, a daughter, Gabriella Aguilar.

Carley Lynn Ann (Burns) and Timothy Warren McComas, a son, Walker Douglas McComas.

St. Mary’s Medical Center

MARCH 1

Courtney (Cook) and John-Thomas Braley, a daughter, Ellie Ann Braley.

MARCH 3

Megan (Baisden) and Gary Davis, a son, Tucker Cole Davis.

Angela (Miller) and Brent Fleshman, a son, Evan Ezekiel Fleshman.

Heather (Thompson) and Joey Ellis, a daughter, Josie Faith Ellis.

MARCH 4

Carley (Bledsoe) and Brandon Ashworth, a son, Bentley Scott Ashworth.

