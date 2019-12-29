St. Mary’s Medical Center
Dec. 7
Moore: Mr. and Mrs. Shane Edward Moore, a son, Dean Edward Moore. Mrs. Moore is the former Jessica Marie Warren.
Dec. 14
Thacker: Amy Dawn Dement and Phillip Matthew Thacker, a son, Phillip Matthew Thacker Jr.
Dec. 20
Perdue: Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Perdue III, a son, Rowan Daniel Perdue. Mrs. Perdue is the former Kellie Overton.
Atkisson: Mr. and Mrs. Seth Atkisson, a daughter, Gabriella Isabella Schnell Atkisson. Mrs. Atkisson is the former Agina Schnell.
Cabell Huntington Hospital
Dec. 8
Hodge: Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Ray Hodge, a daughter, Emily Rae Hodge. Mrs. Hodge is the former Missy Lee Simpkins.
Holland: Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Michael Holland, a son, Adym Miles Holland. Mrs. Holland is the former Ann Marie Antoniewicz.
Dec. 9
Lorraine: Brittany Nicole Cyrus and Michael Baird Lorraine, a daughter, Riley Sage Lorraine.
Ash: Hannah Cohle Conrad and Brandon Lee Ash, a daughter, Avery Grace Ash.
Oney: Abby Jordan Neal and Chandler Ryan Oney, a son, Grayson Ryan Jude Oney.
Dec. 10
Spauling: Mr. and Mrs. Charles Nelson Spauling III, a son, Cyrus Crew Spauling. Mrs. Spauling is the former Kassie Rose Powers.
Gandee: Mr. and Mrs. Jason Glen Gandee II, a son, Camden Carl Gandee. Mrs. Gandee is the former Tuesday Janelle Farley.
Gibson: Sarah Beth Stark and Steven Brady Gibson, a son, Steven Isaac Gibson.
Dec. 11
Benedict: Mr. and Mrs. Kory Tyler Benedict, twin boys, Levi Wayne Benedict and Judah Athalbert Benedict.
Spears: Sarah Lynn Nelson and Charles Luke Spears, a daughter, Avalyn Rose Spears.
Dorman: Mr. and Mrs. Perry Dwayne Dorman Jr., a son, Parker Edward Dorman. Mrs. Dorman is the former Hannah Christina Pruitt.
Lambert: Mr. and Mrs. Cody Allen Lambert, a daughter, Brynlee Alaina Lambert. Mrs. Lambert is the former Gabrielle Nichole Shell.
Dec. 12
Finley: Mr. and Mrs. Johnathan Travis Finley, a son, Jordan Allen Noah Finley. Mrs. Finley is the former Loretha Jordan.
Beelen: Mr. and Mrs. Alexander Kenneth Beelan, a son, Grady Kenneth Dinguss Beelen. Mrs. Beelen is the former Stephanie Nicole Griffith.
Dec. 14
Watts: Amber Marie Kitchen, a daughter, Tylar Emma Leigh Watts.
Sullivan: Mr. and Mrs. Ian Douglas Sullivan, a son, Denzil Christopher Sullivan. Mrs. Sullivan is the former Ashley Nicole Stansberry.
Parsons: Kayla Kay Adkins and Nathan Andrew Parsons, a son, Gunner Allen Parsons.
Holmes: Jessica Marie Ball and Thomas Holmes, a daughter, Aaliyah Cecilia Holmes.
Dec. 15
Price: Hannah Leighann Adams and Jeremy Allen Price, a son, Bryar Lewis Allen Price.
Scaggs: Mr. and Mrs. Brian Douglas Scaggs, a son, Brian Decker Scaggs. Mrs. Scaggs is the former Tiffany Gail Bills.
Dec. 16
Foltz: Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Dale Foltz, a son, Landon Maverick Foltz. Mrs. Foltz is the former Carlyon Sue Curington.
Dec. 17
Fry: Mr. and Mrs. Derick Joseph Fry, a daughter, Alexandra Ann Fry. Mrs. Fry is the former Jessica Renee Smith.
Burdette: Mr. and Mrs. Dannylee Wallace Burdette, a daughter, Rondalyn Faith Burdette. Mrs. Burdette is the former Brittany Cheyenne Bishop.
Taylor: Allynna Shynea Monique Garrett and Kyron Neville Taylor, a daughter, Ahmylah Maye Leigh Taylor.
Sagraves: Alyssa Shae Clark and Corey Joe Sagraves, a son, Grayson Ford Sagraves.
Gray: Mr. and Mrs. Dairan Kent Gray, a daughter, Serenity Charlie Ann Gray. Mrs. Gray is the former Anna Marie Tarrell.
Dec. 18
Neu: Mr. and Mrs. Ryan William Neu, a son, Asher William Neu. Mrs. Neu is the former Tiffany Ann Lemaster.
Jones: Mr. and Mrs. Shawn Jason and Bridgett Tara Jones, a son, William Sutton Jones.
Coon: Haleigh Morgan Bonecutter and Aaron Michael Coon, a daughter, Ryker Mae Coon.
Lemaster: Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy Thomas Lemaster, a son, Finley Boone Lemaster. Mrs. Lemaster is the former Alicia Kaye Porter.
Thompson: Mary Elizabeth Beekman and Wyatt Alen Thompson, a son, Brentlea Tyler Alen Thompson.
Haber: Mr. and Mrs. Logan Andrew Haber, a daughter, Hazelynn Grace Haber. Mrs. Haber is the former Maggie Josephine Slate.
Dec. 19
Walker: Betty Ann Lee Sponseller and Tyler Dewayne Walker, a son, Timothy Ray Dewayne Walker.
Thompson: Whitney Lasha Spaulding and Terrence Shawn Thompson, a son, Kayden Terrence Thompson.
Hardesty: Kelly Dawn Hardesty, twins, Kashtyn Cade Hardesty and Kimiyah Jade Hardesty.
Ward: Angel Marie Annette Jones and David Michael Ward, a daughter, Phoenix Amelia Grace Ward.
Grishaber: Kaitlin Brooke Roberts and Ryan Lesley Grishaber, a son, Landon Bellomy Grishaber.
Dec. 20
Sites: Mr. and Mrs. Logan Chandler Sites, a son, Augustus Finn Sites. Mrs. Sites is the former Autumn Brooke Moore.
Mills: Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Todd Mills, a son, Kaden Ray Mills. Mrs. Mills is the former Korrine Renee Kincaid.
Adkins: Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Scott Adkins, a son, Grayson Scott Adkins. Mrs. Adkins is the former Paige Nashae Chapman.
King: Kristin Nicole Earley and Ronald Cody Alan King, a son, Ronald Calum Alexander King.
Mirabello: Mr. and Mrs. Mark Linden Mirabello, twin daughters, Violet Irelyn Mirabello and Claire Ilyse Mirabello. Mrs. Mirabello is the former Taryn Leann Malone.
Dec. 21
Jones: Mr. and Mrs. Cory Hunter Hord Jones, a daughter, TiaBeanie Kay Jones. Mrs. Jones is the former Kala Nicole Bowen.
Bowen: Mr. and Mrs. Bryant Reese Bowen, a son, Alyas Reese Bowen. Mrs. Bowen is the former Whitney Shae Baker.
Dec. 22
Mayes: Olivia Therese Brumfield, a son, Avry Chase Mayes.