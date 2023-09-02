Birth announcements are no longer being submitted directly by the local hospitals. Instead, the hospitals are giving new parents information on how to submit their birth announcement to the newspaper.
Cabell Huntington Hospital
AUG. 18
Angelina Vincenza Russo and Jeremy Emanuel Workman, a son, K’Mitri Emmanuel Workman. Siblings: Keileigh, Kiley, Kingston and Kenzleigh.
AUG. 19
Faith Madison McIntyre and Austin Drake Radford, a son, Ambrose William Scott Radford. Siblings: Brynna Radford , Rayelynn Radford-Dailey. Grandparents: William and Kimberly Radford, Christopher Scott and Rhonda McIntyre.
AUG. 20
Payton Elizabeth Morrone and Evan Michael McGuire, a son, Barrett Michael McGuire. Grandparents: Perry and Lisa Morrone, Craig and Margie McGuire.
AUG. 21
Allison Nicole Robinson and Joseph Craig Brumfield, a son, Asher John Robinson.
AUG. 22
Heaven Krista Boyce and Mark Allen Crouch, a son, Samuel Aaron Thomas Boyce. Siblings: Shaylee Boyce-Vincent and Scarlett Boyce. Grandparents: Michelle Boyce and Jason Perdue.
AUG. 24
BayLeigh Brianne LaRae Workman and Bradly Jay Workman, a daughter, Sadee RaeAnn Workman. Grandparents: Brittany and Nicholas Briscoe, Heather and Jay Workman.
AUG. 24
Rhani Leigh (Wilson) Damron and Erick Casimir Johnson, a son, Beckett Casimir Johnson. Siblings: Desmond Hager Damron. Grandparents: Joy and Larry Lowe, Annette and Rick Johnson, and the late Johnnie Wilson.
AUG. 24
Erin Marie McComas Carter and Christopher Allen Carter, a son, Thomas Drew “TD” Carter. Siblings: Keeley Carter. Grandparents: Tom and Susan McComas, Loretta Sue Carter.
AUG. 25
Katie Lauren Gould-Fulks and James Christopher Fulks, a daughter, Blair Corriene Fulks. Siblings: James Abel Fulks.
AUG. 25
Staci Nicole Boggess and Eric Allen Boggess, a son, Carter Allen Boggess. Siblings: Isabella Rose Boggess. Grandparents: Jeff and Norine Boggess, Dick and Terri Drury.
AUG. 28
Brionna Star Adkins and Dalton Allen Borders, a son, Braxton Allen Eugene Borders. Grandparents: Jeffery Adkins, Chantel Stowers, Melissa Adkins and Jamie Borders.
AUG. 28
Emily Geneva Dalton and Warren Scott Nelson Jr., a son, Easton Scott Nelson.
AUG. 28
Savannah Brianne Cremeans and Nathan Allen Cremeans, a son, Maclin James Cremeans.
