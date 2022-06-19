Cabell Huntington Hospital
JUNE 7
Kelly Erica (Calder) and Gordon Lee Mowen II, a daughter, Samantha Michael Mowen.
Leah Rene’ (Artrip) and Mark Brandon Hampton, a twin daughters, Natalie Mae Hampton and Peyton Grace Hampton.
Meghan Caruso (Caruso) and Peter Conrad Leichner, a son, Elijah Edward Leichner.
April Renee Davis (Mason) and James Michael Thacker, a son, James Michael Thacker II.
JUNE 8
Sabrina Faith Ross and Jacob Paul Spradlin, a daughter, Emilia Jane Spradlin.
Tarha Brianne (Mullins) and Joseph Tyler Bucci, a daughter, Aniyah Izabella Bucci.
Aubrey Kimber Reitmire (Henrie) and Eric Paul Everett, a daughter, Aubrey Kimber Reitmire.
Rachel Wilson (Wilson) and Joshua Lane Hunt, a daughter, Kyser Jade Hunt.
Richelle Lynn (Ferguson) and Yazan Tawfiq Ibrahim Uwais, a son, Zain Yazan Tawiq Uwais.
Shawntessa Paige (Evans) and Brandon Darroux Bryant, a daughter, Tessa May Bryant.
Autumn Rachelle Gibson and Sean Michael McFann, a daughter, Willow Kay McFann.
Cheyenne Johnson and Mario Jose Hernandez-Gaines, a son, Elias Iron Gaines.
Megan Davis and Eric Garland Chaney, a daughter, Brooklyn Claire Chaney, and a son, Davis Blaine Chaney.
JUNE 9
Masrissa Rene’ (Henderson) and Chester Eugene Davis III, a son, Zaidreine Alexander Eugene Davis.
Allison Lucille Webb and Billy Joe Flora, a daughter, Elaina Jade Flora.
Destiny Hope Rowe and Elijah Dillon Hamilton, a son, Ryker Austin Hamilton.
Tiffany Marie Aument and Christopher Arlie Plumley, a daughter, Bailey Sky Plumley.
Maranda Kate (Wimmer) and Joshua Lee Wilson, a twin sons, Axel Wilder Wilson and Ryder Blaine Wilson.
JUNE 10
Lee Ann (Hivdak) and Justin Beriah Porter, a son, Huxley Cove Porter.
Autumn Dawn (Tyree) and Jared Austin Tharp, a daughter, Ellie Jane Tharp.
Mandi Jo Ball and Jacob Lee Freeman, a daughter, Raelynn Grace Freeman.
Katelyn Marie Bates and Jordan Daniel Doniff, a son, Dylan Nathanael Doniff.
Haley Caitlin Conley and Zachary Kyle McMeekin, a son, Liam Zackary Conley.
Amber Michelle (Johnson) and Jeremy Lee Davis, a son, Jonah Vincent Davis.
JUNE 11
Jareaja Areil Sylvester and DeAnte Deshay Lee, a son, De’Mare Robert Lee.
Sierra Dawn (McClung) and Timothy Eugene Kiser Jr., a son, Raiden Timothy Kiser.
Megan Nicole (Rigney) and William David Callicoat, a daughter, Harper Grace Callicoat.
Katelynn Gail (Hall) and Joshua Dwayne Collins, a son, Asher Joshua Collins.
Aubrey Noelle Lewis, a son, Story Noelle Lewis.
JUNE 13
Haley Nicole (Preece) and Tyler Shane Dugan, a daughter, Averly Mae Dugan.
Rebekah Lynn (Damron) and Bryan Austin Jeffers, a twin daughters, Emma Grace Jeffers and Paige Lynn Jeffers.
Madison Brooke (Adkins) and Tyler Lee Rigsby, a daughter, Finley Grace Rigsby.
Alexis Ann Forth and Nathaniel Jordan Adkins, a daughter, Harper Rayne Adkins.
Hailey Dawn Tabor and Caleb Michael Fairburn, a son, Asher Michael Fairburn.
Macie Long (Ling) and Justin Ryan Amster, a son, Levi Luke Amster.
Brea Rae Eastham and Cameron Trace Hass, a son, Kashton Trace Haas.
Mijha Janelle Williams and Travis Sentell Epps, a son, Adonis Sentell Epps.
Amber Nicole Johnson, a son, Amillian Maurice Johnson.
JUNE 14
Abigail Mcguire Cassidy and Jesse Chapman Johnson, a son, Luka Carter Johnson.
Jessica Renee (McConnell) and Cole Morris Woodrum, a daughter, Evelyn James Woodrum.
Ariana Mackenzie Marietta and Eric Allen Neil Hackworth, a son, Hayden Anthony Maynard Hackworth.
St. Mary’s Medical Center
JUNE 6
Megan (Law) and Michael Kunze, a daughter, Charlotte Johanna Rose Kunze.
JUNE 7
Shelsea (Burris) and James Payne, a daughter, Abigail Elizabeth Payne.
Anne (McIntyre) and Robert Phipps, a son, Robert Scott Phipps.
Laken Cheyenne (Short) and Dakota Adams, a son, Maverick Laine Adams.
JUNE 9
Kiristan Dials and Chad Terry, a son, Waylon Archer Allen Terry.
JUNE 13
Sarah Ann (Everman) and Austin Scott Harris, a son, Leeroy Scott Harris.