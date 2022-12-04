Starting Nov. 1, birth announcements are no longer being submitted directly by the local hospitals. Instead, the hospitals are giving new parents information on how to submit their birth announcement to the newspaper.
Cabell Huntington Hospital
NOV. 24
Bethany Leann Whittington and Travis Lee Salyers, a son, Aryan Prince Salyers. Siblings: Zilee Salyers, Jazmin Salyers, Preston Salyers, Braxton Salyers.
NOV. 25
Christina Ann (Webb) Maynard and Charles David Berkley Addair, a daughter, Taytum Nevaeh Rose Addair. Siblings: Storm Maynard, Parker Bonecutter, Xander Addair. Grandparents: Anita and Gary Webb, Angelica Sowards and Vern Sowards.
NOV. 27
Brittany Renee Ross and Joshua Thomas Perry, a daughter, Savaya Rain Perry. Siblings: Isabella Sexton, Tristan Sexton, Peyton Sexton, Nova Perry. Grandparents: Tonya Stephens, Balinda Scarberry, Thomas Perry, Mark Boling.
