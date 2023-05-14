Birth announcements are no longer being submitted directly by the local hospitals. Instead, the hospitals are giving new parents information on how to submit their birth announcement to the newspaper.
Cabell Huntington Hospital
MAY 1
Jordan Casey Mays and Todd Alan Mays II, a daughter, Brynlee Grace Mays. Siblings: Tripp Mays, Gunner Mays and Hudson Mays. Grandparents: Bradley and Mary Sharp, Raymond and Cheryl Rideout.
MAY 2
Lady Joan Elizabeth Grace Kesler Ferguson and Andrew Steven Ferguson, a daughter, Louisa Jayne Ferguson. Grandparents: Francis Kesler, Angela Ferguson and Steve Ferguson.
MAY 3
Brier Elizabeth Morriston and Brandon Franklin Lee Morriston, a daughter, Ella Ann Elizabeth Morriston. Siblings: Braxton Morriston, Karter Morriston. Grandparents: James and Lisa Thompson, Earl and Shawn Morriston.
MAY 3
Emily Neanna Slone and Gary Lee Shockley Jr., a daughter, StellaLynn Marie Shockley. Siblings: Gary Lee Shockley III. Grandparents: Monica Lynn Douglas, Joshua Martin Douglas, Lona Catherine Chafin, Karen Leigh Shannon.
