Birth announcements
Cabell Huntington Hospital

DEC. 26

Wendi Charea Forth, a son, Isaiah Allen Forth.

Cindy Renee (Butts) and Merle Neal Morris Jr., a daughter, River Breeze Morris.

DEC. 27

Felisha Nicole (Woodard) and Brandon Allen Keeney, a daughter, Logan Piper Keeney.

DEC. 28

Tiffany Nicole Ramey and Ethan Richard Ramey, a daughter, Isabella Rose Ramey.

Courtney Elizabeth (Haner) and Mark Trevor Bryan, a son, Bennett Layne Bryan.

Ashten Elizabeth (Crank) and Timothy Guy Miller, a son, Ezekiel Guy Miller.

Alyssa Beth (Izner) and David Wanye Harden, a daughter, Ella Josephine Harden.

Molly Rae (Bumgardner) and Johnathan Zachary Abbott, a son, Abram Ray Abbott.

Selena Rose Perry and Dillion Daniel Dick, a son, Khyson Daniel Jude.

Darian Haley French and Collin Daniel Webb, a daughter, Saylor Jaide Webb.

Sylvia Ann Clark, a son, Garrett Ryder Clark.

DEC. 29

Shonna Marie Maynard, a son, Isaiah Elijah Ray Maynard.

Destiny Paige (Brown) and Randy Monroe Gue, a daughter, Isabella Marie Paisleigh Gue.

Kimberly Dawn (Ramey) and Derek Mason Holland, a daughter, Natalie Kate Holland.

DEC. 30

Brooke Leigh Williams and Dylan Lee Hyden, a son, Grayson Lee Hyden.

Shanda Rae (Finley) and Chester Chyenne Mahone, a son, Shannon Alexander Mahone.

Ashley Michelle (Adkins) and Matthew Blaine Fuller, a son, Cade Matthew Fuller.

Valerie Carol Hunt and Ethan Neal Hammons, a daughter, Genevieve Caroline Hammons.

DEC. 31

Courtney Leigh (Bowen) and Jacob Seth Sowards, a son, Henry David Sowards.

Demiah Marie (Fraley) and Lucas Brett Webb, a daughter, Emily Joyce Webb.

Christina Lea (Childers) and Herbert Gabriel Dunfee, a daughter, Daphne Pearl Dunfee.

Devana Dawn Lycans, a son, Boyd Alexander Lycans.

JAN. 2

Mary Dawn (Sparks) Bell, a son, Xander Lee Sparks.

JAN. 3

Miranda Renee (Vititoe) and James Stanley Wood, a daughter, Joanna Gail Wood.

JAN. 4

Krista Marie Barrett, a daughter, Raelynn Paige James.

Emlie Dalton, a son, Sebastian Chase Copley.

JAN. 5

Haley Isabella Jenkins and Rai’monde Dajour Singleton, a son, Rai’monde Dajour Singleton Jr.

JAN. 6

Allison Renae (Simons) and Cantino Fiorello Graziani, a son, Arlo Salvatore Graziani.

Kimberly Jewell Wilson and James Taylor Lucas, a son, Waylon Kash Lucas.

Brittney Nikkole Beltz, a son, Isaac Zachariah Reed Tsai.

Leighann Nicole McCoy and Ronald Eugene Adkins Jr., a daughter, Bailey Ann Adkins.

Brittany Lea Hicks and Kyle Hunter Bauman, a daughter, Navi Leann Hicks.

Kaitlyn Ann Whaples and Hunter Patrick Bevins, a daughter, Lilith Sage Bevins.

Maria Laine (Parsons) and Billy Keith Ousley, a daughter, Amelia Laine Ousley.

Briana Skye Meadows and Thomas Jeoffrey Short, a son, Atlas Lee Jeoffrey Short.

JAN. 7

Roberta Aileen Smith, a daughter, Raylynn Lee Hope Smith.

Katilin Faith May and Justin Wayne Brumfield, a daughter, Anela Carol Brumfield.

Lindsay Renae (Marshall) and Nathaniel Lee Bias, a daughter, Maggie Lee Bias.

Breanna Shae Slater and Kyle David Ash, a daughter, Isla Kate Ash.

JAN. 9

Lindsey Brooke Fowler and Nicholas Andrew Parsons, a daughter, Ella Rae Parsons.

JAN. 10

Jessica Danielle (Fletcher) and Brandon Charles Fitch, a daughter, Amelia Rose Fitch.

TJ Lee Manygoats and Robert Eral Leach II, a son, Cillian Lucian Mikel Leach.

Aylssa Haley-Hanna (Blizzard) and Jacob Scott Whittington, a son, Malachi Atlas Whittington.

JAN. 11

Andrea Jean (Newman) and Jonathan Ray Lupson, a son, Dean Robert Lupson.

Heather Erin (Crump) Dingley and David Wayne Goff, a son, Ethan Zavon Goff.

Alexis Nicole (Ward) and Justis Daniel Edney, a daughter, Laney Nicole Edney.

JAN. 12

Grace Anne-Marie (Cooper) and Alex Trent Mills, a daughter, Dani Layne Mills.

Santanna Rana (Gullett) and Justin Ray Woodrow, a daughter, Londynn Jane Woodrow.

Britnee Marie (Caldwell) and Dallas Lee Hall, a son, Jaxxon Malachi Hall.

JAN. 13

Ryann Elizabeth Mangua and Ryan Keith Taylor, a son, Kace Pierson Taylor.

Virginia Ruth (Marth) and Brett Joseph Wells, a son, Tripp Joseph Wells.

Jada Nikay Wentz and Taric Terrace Cox, a son, Tez-Monie Amarieon Cox.

JAN. 14

Sara Lynn Stephens and David Joseph Sprouse, a son, Wesley Keith Sprouse.

Hailey Jo Claypool and Jordan MaKenzie Woodrum, a daughter, Mallory Rayne Woodrum.

Leah Victoria (Justice) and Erik Steven Vint, a daughter, Penelope Bess Vint.

Morgan Breanne (Prince) and Joshua Todd Moore, a daughter, Quinley Kabella Moore.

Sarah LeeAnn (Wiley) and Casey Wayne Pinkerton, a son, Beau Luke Pinkerton.

DeJuanna Monna Walls, a daughter, Halo Lashay Marie Walls.

Contessa Pilar Rivera and Dylan Robert Kimling, a son, Blu Karter-Atlas Kimling.

Elizabeth Kelly Smith, a son, Adrian Lorenzo Adkins.

JAN. 15

Amanda Kay Kidd and Michael Clyde Slack, a daughter, Ava Joelle Slack.

Mariah Christin Sue (Hannon) and Conner Nathaniel Mazeall, a daughter, Marah Connie Mazeall.

Sheridan Lakeyn (Smith) and Jason Lloyd Baldwin, a son, Cooper Barend Baldwin.

St. Mary’s Medical Center

DEC. 13

Kaleigh (Porter) and Baylee Moore, twin sons, Charlee Reed Moore and Porter Banks Moore.

DEC. 28

Katie (Newman) and Brandon Stone, a son, Jeremiah Reed Stone.

DEC. 29

Natalie (Sexton) and Ryan Reynolds, a son, Nolan Kane Reynolds.

DEC. 30

Alexa (Neeley) and Wesley Robinette, a son, Cohen David Robinette.

Amy (Benson) and Michael Bare, a son, Isaiah Paul Bare.

DEC. 31

Madison Bell and Jacob Frye, a daughter, Evalynn Fay Frye.

JAN. 3

Karissa Ward and Tristian Fitzwater, a daughter, Veronika Darlene Fitzwater.

JAN. 5

Crystal Perry and Christopher Lester, a daughter, Ellie Jane Lester.

JAN. 11

Lauren (Perry) and Alamgeet Chahil, a son, Leon Ford Baaz Chahil.

JAN. 13

Saray Bautista and Jesus Ramirez, a son, Jesus Guadalupe Ramirez.

