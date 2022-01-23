Cabell Huntington Hospital
DEC. 26
Wendi Charea Forth, a son, Isaiah Allen Forth.
Cindy Renee (Butts) and Merle Neal Morris Jr., a daughter, River Breeze Morris.
DEC. 27
Felisha Nicole (Woodard) and Brandon Allen Keeney, a daughter, Logan Piper Keeney.
DEC. 28
Tiffany Nicole Ramey and Ethan Richard Ramey, a daughter, Isabella Rose Ramey.
Courtney Elizabeth (Haner) and Mark Trevor Bryan, a son, Bennett Layne Bryan.
Ashten Elizabeth (Crank) and Timothy Guy Miller, a son, Ezekiel Guy Miller.
Alyssa Beth (Izner) and David Wanye Harden, a daughter, Ella Josephine Harden.
Molly Rae (Bumgardner) and Johnathan Zachary Abbott, a son, Abram Ray Abbott.
Selena Rose Perry and Dillion Daniel Dick, a son, Khyson Daniel Jude.
Darian Haley French and Collin Daniel Webb, a daughter, Saylor Jaide Webb.
Sylvia Ann Clark, a son, Garrett Ryder Clark.
DEC. 29
Shonna Marie Maynard, a son, Isaiah Elijah Ray Maynard.
Destiny Paige (Brown) and Randy Monroe Gue, a daughter, Isabella Marie Paisleigh Gue.
Kimberly Dawn (Ramey) and Derek Mason Holland, a daughter, Natalie Kate Holland.
DEC. 30
Brooke Leigh Williams and Dylan Lee Hyden, a son, Grayson Lee Hyden.
Shanda Rae (Finley) and Chester Chyenne Mahone, a son, Shannon Alexander Mahone.
Ashley Michelle (Adkins) and Matthew Blaine Fuller, a son, Cade Matthew Fuller.
Valerie Carol Hunt and Ethan Neal Hammons, a daughter, Genevieve Caroline Hammons.
DEC. 31
Courtney Leigh (Bowen) and Jacob Seth Sowards, a son, Henry David Sowards.
Demiah Marie (Fraley) and Lucas Brett Webb, a daughter, Emily Joyce Webb.
Christina Lea (Childers) and Herbert Gabriel Dunfee, a daughter, Daphne Pearl Dunfee.
Devana Dawn Lycans, a son, Boyd Alexander Lycans.
JAN. 2
Mary Dawn (Sparks) Bell, a son, Xander Lee Sparks.
JAN. 3
Miranda Renee (Vititoe) and James Stanley Wood, a daughter, Joanna Gail Wood.
JAN. 4
Krista Marie Barrett, a daughter, Raelynn Paige James.
Emlie Dalton, a son, Sebastian Chase Copley.
JAN. 5
Haley Isabella Jenkins and Rai’monde Dajour Singleton, a son, Rai’monde Dajour Singleton Jr.
JAN. 6
Allison Renae (Simons) and Cantino Fiorello Graziani, a son, Arlo Salvatore Graziani.
Kimberly Jewell Wilson and James Taylor Lucas, a son, Waylon Kash Lucas.
Brittney Nikkole Beltz, a son, Isaac Zachariah Reed Tsai.
Leighann Nicole McCoy and Ronald Eugene Adkins Jr., a daughter, Bailey Ann Adkins.
Brittany Lea Hicks and Kyle Hunter Bauman, a daughter, Navi Leann Hicks.
Kaitlyn Ann Whaples and Hunter Patrick Bevins, a daughter, Lilith Sage Bevins.
Maria Laine (Parsons) and Billy Keith Ousley, a daughter, Amelia Laine Ousley.
Briana Skye Meadows and Thomas Jeoffrey Short, a son, Atlas Lee Jeoffrey Short.
JAN. 7
Roberta Aileen Smith, a daughter, Raylynn Lee Hope Smith.
Katilin Faith May and Justin Wayne Brumfield, a daughter, Anela Carol Brumfield.
Lindsay Renae (Marshall) and Nathaniel Lee Bias, a daughter, Maggie Lee Bias.
Breanna Shae Slater and Kyle David Ash, a daughter, Isla Kate Ash.
JAN. 9
Lindsey Brooke Fowler and Nicholas Andrew Parsons, a daughter, Ella Rae Parsons.
JAN. 10
Jessica Danielle (Fletcher) and Brandon Charles Fitch, a daughter, Amelia Rose Fitch.
TJ Lee Manygoats and Robert Eral Leach II, a son, Cillian Lucian Mikel Leach.
Aylssa Haley-Hanna (Blizzard) and Jacob Scott Whittington, a son, Malachi Atlas Whittington.
JAN. 11
Andrea Jean (Newman) and Jonathan Ray Lupson, a son, Dean Robert Lupson.
Heather Erin (Crump) Dingley and David Wayne Goff, a son, Ethan Zavon Goff.
Alexis Nicole (Ward) and Justis Daniel Edney, a daughter, Laney Nicole Edney.
JAN. 12
Grace Anne-Marie (Cooper) and Alex Trent Mills, a daughter, Dani Layne Mills.
Santanna Rana (Gullett) and Justin Ray Woodrow, a daughter, Londynn Jane Woodrow.
Britnee Marie (Caldwell) and Dallas Lee Hall, a son, Jaxxon Malachi Hall.
JAN. 13
Ryann Elizabeth Mangua and Ryan Keith Taylor, a son, Kace Pierson Taylor.
Virginia Ruth (Marth) and Brett Joseph Wells, a son, Tripp Joseph Wells.
Jada Nikay Wentz and Taric Terrace Cox, a son, Tez-Monie Amarieon Cox.
JAN. 14
Sara Lynn Stephens and David Joseph Sprouse, a son, Wesley Keith Sprouse.
Hailey Jo Claypool and Jordan MaKenzie Woodrum, a daughter, Mallory Rayne Woodrum.
Leah Victoria (Justice) and Erik Steven Vint, a daughter, Penelope Bess Vint.
Morgan Breanne (Prince) and Joshua Todd Moore, a daughter, Quinley Kabella Moore.
Sarah LeeAnn (Wiley) and Casey Wayne Pinkerton, a son, Beau Luke Pinkerton.
DeJuanna Monna Walls, a daughter, Halo Lashay Marie Walls.
Contessa Pilar Rivera and Dylan Robert Kimling, a son, Blu Karter-Atlas Kimling.
Elizabeth Kelly Smith, a son, Adrian Lorenzo Adkins.
JAN. 15
Amanda Kay Kidd and Michael Clyde Slack, a daughter, Ava Joelle Slack.
Mariah Christin Sue (Hannon) and Conner Nathaniel Mazeall, a daughter, Marah Connie Mazeall.
Sheridan Lakeyn (Smith) and Jason Lloyd Baldwin, a son, Cooper Barend Baldwin.
St. Mary’s Medical Center
DEC. 13
Kaleigh (Porter) and Baylee Moore, twin sons, Charlee Reed Moore and Porter Banks Moore.
DEC. 28
Katie (Newman) and Brandon Stone, a son, Jeremiah Reed Stone.
DEC. 29
Natalie (Sexton) and Ryan Reynolds, a son, Nolan Kane Reynolds.
DEC. 30
Alexa (Neeley) and Wesley Robinette, a son, Cohen David Robinette.
Amy (Benson) and Michael Bare, a son, Isaiah Paul Bare.
DEC. 31
Madison Bell and Jacob Frye, a daughter, Evalynn Fay Frye.
JAN. 3
Karissa Ward and Tristian Fitzwater, a daughter, Veronika Darlene Fitzwater.
JAN. 5
Crystal Perry and Christopher Lester, a daughter, Ellie Jane Lester.
JAN. 11
Lauren (Perry) and Alamgeet Chahil, a son, Leon Ford Baaz Chahil.
JAN. 13
Saray Bautista and Jesus Ramirez, a son, Jesus Guadalupe Ramirez.