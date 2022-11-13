Starting Nov. 1, birth announcements are no longer being submitted directly by the local hospitals. Instead, the hospitals are giving new parents information on how to submit their birth announcement to the newspaper.
Cabell Huntington Hospital
OCT. 31
Calah LeShāe Chaney and Traven Allen Hartleroad, triplets, Landon Allen Hartleroad, Charlotte Ann Hartleroad, Coraline Allain Hartleroad.
NOV. 1
Crystal Dawn Ferguson Adkins and Dennis James Adkins, a son, Charles Rodney Kent Adkins. Sibling: Mason Finley. Grandparents: Rickey (Cynthia) Ferguson, Mary Starr, Rodney (Holly) Adkins, Teresa Adkins.
NOV. 2
SkyLena Marie Lynn Tucker and Mark Gordon Jr., a son, Dominique Sebastian Tucker Gordon. Grandparents: Norma Johnson, Sabrina Barnes and Terri Garmon.
Mishae Kensie Bartoe and Austin James LaFon, a son, Easton Oscar James LaFon. Grandparents: Maria Bartoe, Jerry Bartoe, Karen LaFon, Mike Light, Jeremy LaFon, Rachel LaFon.
Morgan Minut and Ryan Patrick, a son, Hudson James Minut-Patrick. Grandparents: Susan and John Minut, Cindy and Thomas Patrick.
NOV. 3
Cassey Nicole Langdon and Ryan Russell Detamore, a son, Gabriel Owen Detamore. Siblings: Skylah Detamore, Presleigh Sisler, Taylynn Detamore, Harper Sisler, Remington Langdon and Ayden McGuffin. Grandparents: Wendi Detamore, Brian Kearns, Tracy McDonald and Tracy Langdon.
NOV. 4
Dusty Nicole Grose and Mark Preston Smith, a son, Hunter Case Smith.
NOV. 5
Samantha Rose Pillichody and James Thomas Pillichody, a son, Macklen Reyes Pillichody. Siblings: Navy Jade, Zeppelin and Ryder Pillichody. Grandparents: Marianna and Jim Pillichody, Georgie and Scott Davis, Scott Clay.
NOV. 6
Megan Jean Craig and Shane Justice Craig, a son, Owen Glen Craig. Siblings: Olivia, Andrew and Abigail Craig. Grandparents: Barbara and Glen Kitts, Louise and Jerry Parker.
