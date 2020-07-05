Essential reporting in volatile times.

Cabell Huntington Hospital

June 14

UTLEY — Austin Thomas Utley and Morgan Grace Carpenter, a daughter, Addilynn Rose Utley.

June 15

NUCKOLS — Mr. and Mrs. Caleb Rondal Nuckols, a son, Elijah Caleb Nuckols. Mrs. Nuckols is the former Kayla Dawn Gibson.

AHMAR — Mr. and Mrs. Roy Al Ahmar, a son, Maroun Joseph Al Ahmar.

HALE — Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Michael Hale, a daughter, Vera Jane Hale.

SIPPLE — Emmielue Alice Sipple, a daughter, Willow Judith Eloise Sipple.

PERKINS — Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Eugene Perkins, a son and daughter, Emmy Bee Perkins and Evan Cecil Perkins.

LANCASTER — Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Christopher Lancaster, a daughter, Annistyn Gail Lancaster.

CIHON — Brittany Dawn Cremeans, a son, Jase Truman Scott Cihon.

June 17

PERRY — Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Wayne Perry, a son, Braxxton Sylar Cole Perry. Mrs. Perry is the former Raini Dawn Griffin.

SALMONS — Jayme Alexis Hamilton, a daughter, Haisley Mae Salmons.

RAMEY — Sidney Dawn Stevens, a son, Bentlee Tyler Ramey.

SPEER — Charles Phillip Speer and Lindsey Marie Miller, a son, Waylon Kash Speer. Mrs. Miller is the former Lindsey Marie Preece.

NOTTINGHAM — Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Owen Nottingham, a son, Danil Adicus Michael Nottingham. Mrs. Nottingham is the former Angela Maria Theresia Lattimore.

NEWLAND — Mr. and Mrs. Paul Eugene Newland Jr., a son, Ronin Dakker Newland. Mrs. Newland is the former Hannah Alexis Perry.

Thomas — Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Patrick Thomas, a daughter, Nellie Lynn Thomas. Mrs. Thomas is the former Sarah Elizabeth Cummings.

June 18

McCUNE — Jillyan Grace McCune, a daughter, Marleigh Grace McCune.

HELSEL — Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Scott Helsel, a daughter, Lauren Eliana Helsel. Mrs. Helsel is the former Kaitlyn Faith Mullins.

BROWN — Mr. and Mrs. James Michael Brown, a son, Eli Christopher Brown. Mrs. Brown is the former Kelli Ann Morrison.

HALL — Mr. and Mrs. Chaz Mitchell Hall, a son, Walker James Hall. Mrs. Hall is the former Heather Michele Massie.

COLE — Mr. and Mrs. Corey Allen Cole, twin daughters, Cora Mae and Maggie Anne Cole. Mrs. Cole is the former Joy Elizabeth Pyles.

PENNINGTON — Dreama Elizabeth Thacker and Dakota Shane Pennington, a daughter, Eleanor Louise Pennington.

June 20

BURDITT — Jaren Nikayley Duncan and Dakota Levi Burditt, a daughter, Sasha Marie LuAnn Burditt.

ADKINS — Sabrina Renee Raines and Dennis Lee Adkins Jr., a son, Abel Lee Adkins.

BARTLEY — Ashton Elaine Harrison and Tyler Jordan Bartley, a daughter, Everleigh Raine Bartley.

CONGLETON — Alyssa Brianna McFarland and Kyree Rashaud Congleton, a daughter, Journey Leigh Congleton.

June 21

PERRY — Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy Eric Perry, a son, Caylix Creed Perry. Mrs. Perry is the former Candice Songya Marcum.

LESLIE — Mr. and Mrs. John Robert Leslie, a son, Hayes Cameron Leslie. Mrs. Leslie is the former Breanna Tyler Smith.

kinsey — Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Mathess Kinsey, a son, Owen Wayne Kinsey. Mrs. Kinsey is the former Hannah Elizabeth Pauley.

St. Mary’s Medical Center

June 18

CAMPBELL — Mr. and Mrs. Nathan Campbell, a daughter, Nala June Campbell. Mrs. Campbell is the former Kayla Moore.

HOLDER — Tara Elkins and Tyler Holder, a daughter, Chloe Faith Holder.

HALL — Mr. and Mrs. Dallas Hall, a son, Daegan Lee Michael Hall. Mrs. Hall is the former Britnee Caldwell.

HAYS — Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Hays, a daughter, Magnolia Kallem Hays. Mrs. Hays is the former Nicole Woodlard.

GIBBS — Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Gibbs, a son, Elliott Kane Gibbs. Mrs. Gibbs is the former Kathrine Trent.

KING — Mr. and Mrs. John King III, a daughter, Rhea Carolyn King. Mrs. King is the former Haley Wiley.

SMITH — Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Smith, a son, Van Michael Smith. Mrs. Smith is the former Marinda Craiger.

June 22

CAMRON — Mr. and Mrs. Ricky Carmon, a son, Barrett Remy Carmon. Mrs. Carmon is the former Rebecca Mazzone.

MORRISON — Mr. and Mrs. William Morrison, a daughter, Eden Rian Morrison. Mrs. Morrison is the former Paige Kelly.

CUTLER — Mercedes Branch and Preston Cutler, a son, Atlas Allen Cutler.

June 24

CALDWELL — Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Caldwell, a son, Andrew Clay Caldwell. Mrs. Caldwell is the former Sheriah Allen.

June 26

FERGUSON — Mr. and Mrs. Jared Ferguson, a daughter, Wrenley Saige Ferguson. Mrs. Ferguson is the former Shannon Holley.

