Blox birth announcements
Cabell Huntington Hospital

DEC. 1

Shae Lawrence and Edward Coty Blankenship, a daughter, Noel Rose Blankenship.

Annie Nicole Bostwick, a daughter, Malani Lee-Ann Williams.

DEC. 2

Raiden A. Jenkins, a son, Waylon Cade Robert Hensley.

Kayla Dawn (Long) and Christopher Mark Smith, a son, Dawson Reed Smith.

Cecilia (Purtee) and Thomas Sherman, a daughter, Josephine Jolene Sherman.

DEC. 3

Kyera (Davis) and Jacob Caldwell, a daughter, Evelyn Rose Caldwell.

Taylor Jordan Farren, a son, Bronx Asher Meade.

Averie Lynn Hollopeter and David James McCormick, a daughter, Elianna Wren McCormick.

Taylor Yoho and Andrew Burns, a son, Bennett David Burns.

DEC. 5

Natalie Nichole Stapleton and Jeremy Lee Ward, a son, Carter Lee Ward.

Amanda Maxine (Bowen) and Matthew Edward Smith, a son, Bowen Charles Smith.

Erin Elaine (Jeffrey) and Jacob Tyler Adkins, a son, Parker Newton Adkins.

Cassidy Ashley (Flint) and Johnathan Jarold May, triplets, sons, Vincent Darrell May and Beau Jarold May, and daughter, Oaklee Rose May.

DEC. 6

Keshia Breann (Roberts) and Justin Tanner Evans, a son, Radley Wayne Evans.

Haley Jordan (Angel) and Corey David Small, a daughter, Evelyn Jane Small.

DEC. 7

Thea Rachel (Cooper) and Charles Matthew Thompson, a son, Luka David Thompson.

Elizabeth Kassie Goodall and John Andrew Barker, a son, Judas Azreal Barker.

Angel Ladavia (Wright) and Christopher Alan Copley, a son, Christopher Harlan Creed Copley.

Jaylin NcCole Whitmore and Cory Adam Brewer, a daughter, Paisley Mae Brewer.

Miranda Dawn (Mitchell) and Jason Curtis Brandenburg, a daughter, Jaycee Dawn Rose Brandenburg.

DEC. 8

Amber Larese Lynnette Crisp and Rubin Allen Mitchell Jr., a daughter, Ti’arrah Larue Mitchell.

DEC. 9

Katy Leigh (Lawrence) and Jordan Blake Blankenship, a son, Waylon Brett Blankenship.

Brittany Rae Meredith and Ryan Lee Wooten, a daughter, Avery Kate Wooten.

DEC. 10

Rosa Michelle Martin and Teddy Lee Marcum, a son, Xavier Lee Marcum.

Tanessa Lynn McDonie and Cullen Sinjin Young, a daughter, Stella Fae Young.

Crystal Rene (McCoy) and Presley Cleo Adkins, a daughter, Kinsley Rachelle Adkins.

Susan Lynn Watkins, a daughter, Raylynn Dawn Watkins.

Jillian Ashley (Mathis) and Adam Joseph Barr, a daughter, Jaden Grace Barr.

Cassandra Ann Williams and Taylor Jordan Collins, a son, Leo Zaine Collins.

Tara Lee Bailey and Andrew Harold Chapman, a son, Archie Hayes Chapman.

DEC. 11

Kymberly Morgan (Withrow) and Chase Dwayne Vance, a daughter, Adelynn Brooke Vance.

Taylor Grace Rickard and Justin Travis Webb, a daughter, Maicie Rae Webb.

St. Mary’s Medical Center

DEC. 3

Courtney (Powers) and Zachary Scott Jordan, a son, Griffin Reid Jordan.

DEC. 7

Krystal (Mayville) and Christopher and Devoss, a son, Deaon Kent Devoss.

DEC. 8

Breana Kolette Polk and Tamadge Maurice Owens Jr., a daughter, Niña Jack Owens.

DEC. 9

Alisha Davis and Bert Adkins, a daughter, Apollymi Artemis Adkins.

