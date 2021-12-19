Cabell Huntington Hospital
DEC. 1
Shae Lawrence and Edward Coty Blankenship, a daughter, Noel Rose Blankenship.
Annie Nicole Bostwick, a daughter, Malani Lee-Ann Williams.
DEC. 2
Raiden A. Jenkins, a son, Waylon Cade Robert Hensley.
Kayla Dawn (Long) and Christopher Mark Smith, a son, Dawson Reed Smith.
Cecilia (Purtee) and Thomas Sherman, a daughter, Josephine Jolene Sherman.
DEC. 3
Kyera (Davis) and Jacob Caldwell, a daughter, Evelyn Rose Caldwell.
Taylor Jordan Farren, a son, Bronx Asher Meade.
Averie Lynn Hollopeter and David James McCormick, a daughter, Elianna Wren McCormick.
Taylor Yoho and Andrew Burns, a son, Bennett David Burns.
DEC. 5
Natalie Nichole Stapleton and Jeremy Lee Ward, a son, Carter Lee Ward.
Amanda Maxine (Bowen) and Matthew Edward Smith, a son, Bowen Charles Smith.
Erin Elaine (Jeffrey) and Jacob Tyler Adkins, a son, Parker Newton Adkins.
Cassidy Ashley (Flint) and Johnathan Jarold May, triplets, sons, Vincent Darrell May and Beau Jarold May, and daughter, Oaklee Rose May.
DEC. 6
Keshia Breann (Roberts) and Justin Tanner Evans, a son, Radley Wayne Evans.
Haley Jordan (Angel) and Corey David Small, a daughter, Evelyn Jane Small.
DEC. 7
Thea Rachel (Cooper) and Charles Matthew Thompson, a son, Luka David Thompson.
Elizabeth Kassie Goodall and John Andrew Barker, a son, Judas Azreal Barker.
Angel Ladavia (Wright) and Christopher Alan Copley, a son, Christopher Harlan Creed Copley.
Jaylin NcCole Whitmore and Cory Adam Brewer, a daughter, Paisley Mae Brewer.
Miranda Dawn (Mitchell) and Jason Curtis Brandenburg, a daughter, Jaycee Dawn Rose Brandenburg.
DEC. 8
Amber Larese Lynnette Crisp and Rubin Allen Mitchell Jr., a daughter, Ti’arrah Larue Mitchell.
DEC. 9
Katy Leigh (Lawrence) and Jordan Blake Blankenship, a son, Waylon Brett Blankenship.
Brittany Rae Meredith and Ryan Lee Wooten, a daughter, Avery Kate Wooten.
DEC. 10
Rosa Michelle Martin and Teddy Lee Marcum, a son, Xavier Lee Marcum.
Tanessa Lynn McDonie and Cullen Sinjin Young, a daughter, Stella Fae Young.
Crystal Rene (McCoy) and Presley Cleo Adkins, a daughter, Kinsley Rachelle Adkins.
Susan Lynn Watkins, a daughter, Raylynn Dawn Watkins.
Jillian Ashley (Mathis) and Adam Joseph Barr, a daughter, Jaden Grace Barr.
Cassandra Ann Williams and Taylor Jordan Collins, a son, Leo Zaine Collins.
Tara Lee Bailey and Andrew Harold Chapman, a son, Archie Hayes Chapman.
DEC. 11
Kymberly Morgan (Withrow) and Chase Dwayne Vance, a daughter, Adelynn Brooke Vance.
Taylor Grace Rickard and Justin Travis Webb, a daughter, Maicie Rae Webb.
St. Mary’s Medical Center
DEC. 3
Courtney (Powers) and Zachary Scott Jordan, a son, Griffin Reid Jordan.
DEC. 7
Krystal (Mayville) and Christopher and Devoss, a son, Deaon Kent Devoss.
DEC. 8
Breana Kolette Polk and Tamadge Maurice Owens Jr., a daughter, Niña Jack Owens.
DEC. 9
Alisha Davis and Bert Adkins, a daughter, Apollymi Artemis Adkins.