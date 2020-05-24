Essential reporting in volatile times.

St. Mary’s Medical Center

May 5

Marnati: Brittany Aki-Lynn Rice and Kenneth Michael Marnati II, a daughter, Luna Mae Marnati.

May 7

Mayo: Mr. and Mrs. James Bradley Mayo, a son, Palmer Brooks Mayo. Mrs. Mayo is the former Mackenzie Brooke Rucker.

May 11

Damron: Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Lee Damron, a daughter, Savannah Faith Damron. Mrs. Damron is the former Chelsea Holley.

Dickess: Mr. and Mrs. Johnathan Arthur Dickess, a son, Atticus John Dickess. Mrs. Dickess is the former Eleni Marie Guyton.

May 12

Collier: Mr. and Mrs. Bryon Collier, a daughter, Bellomy Grace. Mrs. Collier is the former Kelly Akers.

Riggs: Mr. and Mrs. Johnathan Riggs, a son, Gabriel Mikael. Mrs. Riggs is the former Heather Riley.

Collier: Laci Tassen and Ethan Collier, a son, Luca Cole Collier.

May 16

Rose: Kelsy Rose, a daughter, Jenna Mae.

Cabell Huntington Hospital

May 8

Hinkle: Krista Megan Hinkle, a daughter, Kaisley Marell Hinkle. Ms. Hinkle is the former Krista Megan Cremeans.

May 9

Abrams: Mary Ann Jenkins and Brady Allen Abrams, a son, Dawson Allen Abrams.

May 10

Lambert: Erika Jaye Wolf and Ethan Scott Lambert, a daughter, Harper Lynn Lambert.

Smith: Chanda Morris Smith, a son, Sawyer Lee Smith-Cantrell.

Petry: Breanna Nichol Carpenter and Joshua Aaron Petry, a son, Grayson Cash Petry.

Waddle: Sara Ann Connell and Tyler James Waddle, a daughter, Aurora Lee Waddle.

May 11

Halcomb: Keli Erin Weddle and Johnathan Lee Halcomb, a son, Liam Nathaniel Halcomb.

Newton: Christina Faith Mitchell and Nathan Keith Newton, a son, Zander Keith Newton.

Waugh: Kimberly Ann Sweany and Christopher Dale Waugh, a daughter, Harper Rae’Lynn Waugh.

Sexton: Mr. and Mrs. Brice Tyler Sexton, a daughter, Oaklynn Mae Sexton. Mrs. Sexton is the former Rachel Christine Wagner.

Sanders: Mr. and Mrs. Harold RaShad Sanders, a daughter, Isla RaShea Sanders, and son, Justice Kobe’ Sanders. Mrs. Sanders is the former Mona Christine Drake.

Johnson: Concetta Mercedes Lively and Anthony Dale Johnson, a daughter, Madeline Kay Johnson.

Finley: Megan Ryan Hoke and Jacob Lee Finley, a son, Dewey Lesslie Finley.

Simmons: Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Anthony Simmons II, a son, Zachary David Simmons. Mrs. Simmons if the former Ashley Nichole Straughter.

May 12

Smith: Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Everett Smith, a daughter, Everley Faith Smith. Mrs. Smith is the former Alisha Marie Estep.

Pate: Amber Dawn Pate, a son, Nolan Gray Pate.

Brewer: Mr. and Mrs. Tory Daniel Brewer, a son, Rhys Owen Brewer. Mrs. Brewer is the former Jennifer Lynn Cook.

Cummings: Mr. and Mrs. Melville Homer Cummings IV, a daughter, Heidi Lynn Cummings. Mrs. Cummings is the former Jennie Leigh Franklin.

Chapman: Stacie Laraine Damron and Brent Anthoney Chapman, a son, Brentyn Reid Chapman.

Stover: Taylor Michelle Steele and Myson Chase Stover, a daughter, Mila Rose Stover.

May 13

Strawberry: Mr. and Mrs. Darryl Eugene Strawberry Jr., a daughter, Calia Jaymes Strawberry. Mrs. Strawberry is the former Elizabeth Lynne Trovato.

Adkins: Logan Torre Conrad and Justin David Adkins, a daughter, Parker Ellis Adkins.

Owens: Mr. and Mrs. James Everett Owens, a son, Kenneth Ray Owens. Mrs. Owens is the former Summer Lee Howell.

Miller: Brittany Nicole Slater and Winfred Joe Miller, a son, River Elias Miller.

May 14

Hall: Jessica Rae Melton and Nicholas Price Hall, a daughter, Addison Lynn Hall.

May 15

Elliott: Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Nicholas Elliott, a son, Wyatt Lee Elliott. Mrs. Elliott is the former Shelby Lynn Long.

Burns: Mr. and Mrs. Edward James Burns, a daughter, Harleen Quinn Burns. Mrs. Burns is the former Casey Lee Tanner.

Johnson: Mr. and Mrs. Lindsey Leon Johnson, a son, Bishop Nasir Johnson. Mrs. Johnson is the former Ashleigh Nicole Barber.

White: Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Ray White II, a daughter. Mrs. White is the former Chelsey Nicole Ayers.

Murray: Labon Kelly Murray and Claudia Nicole Crank, a son, Bentley Nicholas Murray.

Woods: Mr. and Mrs. Craig Alan Woods, a daughter, Sybil Nyx Woods. Mrs. Woods is the former Emily Anne Hall.

Wilson: Mr. and Mrs. Lane Morgan Wilson, a son, Grady Sutton Wilson. Mrs. Wilson is the former Mkenzie Cheyanne Sheppard.

May 16

Marcum: Mr. and Mrs. Seth David Marcum, a daughter, Everlyn Jane Marcum. Mrs. Marcum is the former Raeana Fate Cook.

Glaspell: Jessica Nicole Searls, a son, Darian Kristopher-Keegan Glaspell.

Baker: Megan Elizabeth Chadwick and Davie Lester Barker, a son, Bryson Ray Baker.

