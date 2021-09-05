The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Blox birth announcements
Courtesy of MetroCreative Graphics

Cabell Huntington Hospital

AUG. 10

Trinity Shaine (Lowe) and Daniel Ray Harless, a son, Greyson Reid Harless.

Bethany Renee Eplin, a son, Hayden Ashton Eplin.

Trinh Thu Thi (Pham) and Mark Dewayne Terry II, a daughter, Madalinh Pham Terry.

AUG. 20

Chayenne Marie Lubin and William Ray Lewis Scott, a daughter, Rowyn Marie Scott.

Kendra Morgan (Mead) and Trent Marshall Surface, a daughter, Madison Grace Surface.

Kendra Mylee (Riley) and Kenneth Lee Fitch Jr., a daughter, Scarlett Jade Fitch.

Brandi Elizabeth (Thacker) and Dustin Joseph Szczeblewski, a son, Joseph Dean Szczeblewski.

Malenna Nicole (Davis) and Luke Thomas Taylor, a son, Declan Luke Taylor.

Alesha Nicole Staley and Justin Picklesimer, a daughter, Lacy Nicole Picklesimer.

Priscilla Jean Blankenship and Bobbie Lee Bragg, a son, Memphis Ray Bragg.

AUG. 21

Jennifer Nicole (Blake) and Isaiah Joseph Eldridge, a son, Jedidiah Lee Eldridge.

Amber Nicole (Warnick) and Jameson Christopher McKnight, a daughter, Irelyn Jean McKnight.

AUG. 23

Kayla Grace (Mathis) and Justin Casey Followay, a daughter, Kammi Jo Followay.

Clara Chantelle (Damron) and Joshua J. Miller, a son, Bobby Jase Miller.

AUG. 24

Kaela Nicole (Sowders) and Kyle Michael Kalkhoff, a son, Hudson Michael Kalkhoff.

Melanie Kay (Heaberlin) and Jimmy Dale Adams Jr., a daughter, Kasey Jean Adams.

Tessa Louise (Walker) and Marc Raymond Maynard, twin sons, Miles Raymond Maynard and Everett Hayes Maynard.

Margaret Anna (Bush) and Rodger Hope Sexton, a daughter, Aubery Lynn Sexton.

Katelynn Beth (Harmon) and Zachary Taylor Nelson, a son, Bennett Taylor Nelson.

AUG. 25

Brandy Nicole Conrad and James Michael Felcan, a son, Zaiden Christopher Felcan.

Kayla Michelle (Bennett) and Zachary Scott Johnson, a daughter, Iris Claire Johnson.

Paige Marie (Rogers) and Clay William Chaffin, a son, Lane William Fitzgerald Chaffin.

AUG. 26

Nikki Lea (Kopsolias) and Jeremy Todd Spence, a son, Harvy Leonard Spence.

Julia Michele (Abbott) and Aaron Del Davis, a daughter, Amelia Naomi Davis.

Shannda Lacy Tackett-Shropshire and Robert John Shropshire, a son, Levi Earl Harlen Shropshire.

Erica Renee (Brammer) and Walter Andrew Patrick, a daughter, Michaelyn Louise Patrick.

AUG. 27

Tyler Rachelle (Cyrus) and Andrew Neal Turley, a son, Lincoln Edward Turley.

Kristin Paige McCloud and Justin Todd Cooper, a son, Keastin Todd Cooper.

Keree Lee (Moles) and Evan Michael Beller, a daughter, Oakley Rae Beller.

Ta’Lisa A’mari Gray, a son, Ken’Yon A’mari Gray.

Mindi Joell Daniels and Orville Eugene Miller, a son, Jace Waylon Miller.

Desiree Nicole Langdon, a daughter, Nylah Phoenix Langdon.

AUG. 28

Brittany Leigh (McComas) and Billy Joe Smith III, a daughter, Quinn Elaine Smith.

Samantha Alyssa Jean (Ray) and Dakota James Parsons, a daughter, Eloise Gray Parsons.

Brenda Jane (Salmons) and Zachary Hunter Petrozelli, a son, Milo Hunter Petrozelli.

Megan Amanda (Cossin) and Christopher Allen Miller, a daughter, Tatum Blake Miller.

AUG. 29

Autumn Nicole Paige Lawrence Barnette and Jackie Randall Columbia II, a son, Damon Reid Farnsworth Barnette-Floyd.

St. Mary’s Medical Center

AUG. 24

Andrea (Aguirre) and Jose Lopez, a daughter, Juliana Adeline Lopez.

Ericka Brooke (Salyers) and James Preece, a son, William David Preece.

AUG. 25

Kyra (Dawson) and Nicholas Nelson, a son, Dansel Alexander Nelson.

Ashley (Byrd) and Tyler Blankenship, a daughter, Josie Rae Blankenship.

AUG. 26

Pamela Malone and Devin Foust, a son, Maverick Michael Foust.

