Cabell Huntington Hospital
AUG. 10
Trinity Shaine (Lowe) and Daniel Ray Harless, a son, Greyson Reid Harless.
Bethany Renee Eplin, a son, Hayden Ashton Eplin.
Trinh Thu Thi (Pham) and Mark Dewayne Terry II, a daughter, Madalinh Pham Terry.
AUG. 20
Chayenne Marie Lubin and William Ray Lewis Scott, a daughter, Rowyn Marie Scott.
Kendra Morgan (Mead) and Trent Marshall Surface, a daughter, Madison Grace Surface.
Kendra Mylee (Riley) and Kenneth Lee Fitch Jr., a daughter, Scarlett Jade Fitch.
Brandi Elizabeth (Thacker) and Dustin Joseph Szczeblewski, a son, Joseph Dean Szczeblewski.
Malenna Nicole (Davis) and Luke Thomas Taylor, a son, Declan Luke Taylor.
Alesha Nicole Staley and Justin Picklesimer, a daughter, Lacy Nicole Picklesimer.
Priscilla Jean Blankenship and Bobbie Lee Bragg, a son, Memphis Ray Bragg.
AUG. 21
Jennifer Nicole (Blake) and Isaiah Joseph Eldridge, a son, Jedidiah Lee Eldridge.
Amber Nicole (Warnick) and Jameson Christopher McKnight, a daughter, Irelyn Jean McKnight.
AUG. 23
Kayla Grace (Mathis) and Justin Casey Followay, a daughter, Kammi Jo Followay.
Clara Chantelle (Damron) and Joshua J. Miller, a son, Bobby Jase Miller.
AUG. 24
Kaela Nicole (Sowders) and Kyle Michael Kalkhoff, a son, Hudson Michael Kalkhoff.
Melanie Kay (Heaberlin) and Jimmy Dale Adams Jr., a daughter, Kasey Jean Adams.
Tessa Louise (Walker) and Marc Raymond Maynard, twin sons, Miles Raymond Maynard and Everett Hayes Maynard.
Margaret Anna (Bush) and Rodger Hope Sexton, a daughter, Aubery Lynn Sexton.
Katelynn Beth (Harmon) and Zachary Taylor Nelson, a son, Bennett Taylor Nelson.
AUG. 25
Brandy Nicole Conrad and James Michael Felcan, a son, Zaiden Christopher Felcan.
Kayla Michelle (Bennett) and Zachary Scott Johnson, a daughter, Iris Claire Johnson.
Paige Marie (Rogers) and Clay William Chaffin, a son, Lane William Fitzgerald Chaffin.
AUG. 26
Nikki Lea (Kopsolias) and Jeremy Todd Spence, a son, Harvy Leonard Spence.
Julia Michele (Abbott) and Aaron Del Davis, a daughter, Amelia Naomi Davis.
Shannda Lacy Tackett-Shropshire and Robert John Shropshire, a son, Levi Earl Harlen Shropshire.
Erica Renee (Brammer) and Walter Andrew Patrick, a daughter, Michaelyn Louise Patrick.
AUG. 27
Tyler Rachelle (Cyrus) and Andrew Neal Turley, a son, Lincoln Edward Turley.
Kristin Paige McCloud and Justin Todd Cooper, a son, Keastin Todd Cooper.
Keree Lee (Moles) and Evan Michael Beller, a daughter, Oakley Rae Beller.
Ta’Lisa A’mari Gray, a son, Ken’Yon A’mari Gray.
Mindi Joell Daniels and Orville Eugene Miller, a son, Jace Waylon Miller.
Desiree Nicole Langdon, a daughter, Nylah Phoenix Langdon.
AUG. 28
Brittany Leigh (McComas) and Billy Joe Smith III, a daughter, Quinn Elaine Smith.
Samantha Alyssa Jean (Ray) and Dakota James Parsons, a daughter, Eloise Gray Parsons.
Brenda Jane (Salmons) and Zachary Hunter Petrozelli, a son, Milo Hunter Petrozelli.
Megan Amanda (Cossin) and Christopher Allen Miller, a daughter, Tatum Blake Miller.
AUG. 29
Autumn Nicole Paige Lawrence Barnette and Jackie Randall Columbia II, a son, Damon Reid Farnsworth Barnette-Floyd.
St. Mary’s Medical Center
AUG. 24
Andrea (Aguirre) and Jose Lopez, a daughter, Juliana Adeline Lopez.
Ericka Brooke (Salyers) and James Preece, a son, William David Preece.
AUG. 25
Kyra (Dawson) and Nicholas Nelson, a son, Dansel Alexander Nelson.
Ashley (Byrd) and Tyler Blankenship, a daughter, Josie Rae Blankenship.
AUG. 26
Pamela Malone and Devin Foust, a son, Maverick Michael Foust.