Birth announcements are no longer being submitted directly by the local hospitals. Instead, the hospitals are giving new parents information on how to submit their birth announcement to the newspaper.
Cabell Huntington Hospital
FEB. 21
Lindsey Morgan Shull and Austin Cole Shull, a son, Beckett Graham Shull. Siblings: Brigham Grey Shull. Grandparents: Kevin West, Leesa West, Kevin Shull and Missy Shull.
MAR. 4
Melissa Lynne Davis Adkins and Jonathan Michael Adkins, a daughter, Payson Nevada Adkins. Siblings: Alyson Asbury and Easton Adkins. Grandparents: Dwight and Robin Blankenship, Michael and Phyllis Adkins.
MAR. 6
Mikayla Shae Reynolds and Johnathan Randall Reynolds, a daughter, Millie Laine Reynolds. Siblings: Elliott Reynolds.
MAR. 7
Rama Deep Kaur and Sapan Preet Singh, a son, Jorawar Singh. Grandparents: Amanjit Singh and Inderjit Kaur.
MAR. 7
Kaylee Lynn Vickers and James Vernon Newcomb III, a daughter, Violet Sage Newcomb. Siblings: James Newcomb IV. Grandparents: Kelli Sprouse, Darryl Vickers, Rebecca Newcomb and James Newcomb II.
MAR. 10
Jamie Dempsey Butcher and Joshua David Butcher, a son, Joshua “Jack” David Butcher II. Siblings: Kathryn Grey Butcher and Lauren Bradley Butcher. Grandparents: Merle Dempsey, Sherry Dempsey, George Butcher and Tammy Butcher.
MAR. 11
Kasey Saddler and Ryan Saddler, a son, Cooper Ryan Saddler. Siblings: Amelia Grapey and Logan Saddler. Grandparents: Robert and Carissa Saddler and Aimee and Tim Devaney.
MAR. 11
Olivia Singleton-Seitz and Cameron Rae Jordon Seitz, a son, Nathan Rene’ Christian Seitz. Siblings: Julian Seitz, Cameron Seitz Jr. and Liam Seitz. Grandparents: Reneeva Singleton, Tonya Seitz, Jeff Seitz and Donna Jeffers-Seitz.
MAR. 11
Chelsea Nicole Stowers and Jacob Ryan Miller, a son, Brantley Gage Miller. Siblings: Aria Gail Miller.
MAR. 12
Kayla Maria Stinson and Jonathan Isac Gorrell, a daughter, Isla Jean Gorrell. Siblings: Lennox Stinson. Grandparents: John and Dianna Gorrell, Scott and Dorothy Stinson, Sharon Underdonk.
MAR. 14
Patricia Nicole Merritt and Zachary Scott Merritt, a son, Randall Dean Merritt. Siblings: Eleanor Ann Merritt. Grandparents: Lisa Perry and Emery and Sabrina Dotson. Great-grandparents: Anna Wellman and Donna Merritt.
