Cabell Huntington Hospital
SEPT. 5
Holly Nicole (Fricke) and Timothy Rudolph Stover Jr., a daughter, Allison Grace Stover.
Zoe Rebecca Suzanne Gaines and Dimitrius Lawrence Hirsch, a son, Kenzo Jae Hirsch.
SEPT. 7
Kailtlin Marina Nalla-Lee Day and Jeremy Keith McDaniel, a son, Sawyer Allen McDaniel.
Angela Alixandrea (Pulley) and Stephen Nathaniel Perry, a son, Maverick Walker Perry.
Leeanna Marie Lycans and David Andrew Marshall, a daughter, Ava Marie Marshall.
Emily Renee (Waugh) and David Andrew Perry, a daughter, Opal Ellen Perry.
Sarita Lynn (Fullen) and Ian Padrig Rayl, a daughter, Keziah Sydney Rayl.
Mikayla Marie O’Neill and Nicholas Raine Rogers, a daughter, Marleigh Jean Rogers.
Jessica Lyn (Ford) and Kyle Lee Davis, a daughter, Penelope Lee Davis.
SEPT. 8
Charlee McKay (Hill) and Tyler Keith Senters, a son, Jaxxon Keith Senters.
Rachel Marie (Barnett) and Aaron Lee Frye, a daughter, Aceleigh Freada Lissa Frye.
Sara Virginia Wyrick and Joshua Wayne Sovine, a son, Aiden Willard Wyrick.
Tiffany Ann (Vance) and Charles David Fillinger, a son, Jaysen Kohl Fillinger.
Jennifer Kayla (Sturgeon) and James David Thompson, a daughter, Reagan Katharine Thompson.
Abbie Ann (Holland) and Stephen Ray Fisher, a son, Brody Xavier Fisher.
Keana Donn Linville and Skyler Austin Wolford, a daughter, Skyra Donn Wolford.
Jaclyn Danielle (Willis) and Travis Hadyn Roe, a son, Colton Elliott Roe.
SEPT. 10
Desiree Paige Morris and Christopher Eugene Kestner, a son, Keagan James Kestner.
McKenzie Sharp (Vanover) and Joshua Mason Kirk, a son, Barrett Mason Kirk.
SEPT. 11
Casey Sue Gibson and Jared Tyler Kuhn, a daughter, Josie Sue Kuhn.
Ashtyn Noelle Russell and Gage Alexander Shuler, a daughter, Makenna Grace Shuler.
Chelcie Danielle (Pritchard) and Shane Thomas Gore, a daughter, Lila Shae Gore.
Kacie Rae Blagg and Shawn Eric Wilds, a son, Judd Wilder Wilds.
SEPT. 12
Tiffany Renay (Whitt) and Albert Horn, a son, Bryce Daniel Horn.
SEPT. 13
Brittany Nicole (Ferguson) and Thomas Ray Caldwell, a son, Ivan Charles Caldwell.
St. Mary’s Medical Center
AUG. 31
Scarlett (Scarberry) and Luke Short, a son, Jethro Allen Short.
SEPT. 1
Kaycee Machele (Litteral) Branch, a son, Mick’Davie Xavier Lane Branch.
Whitney Danyelle (Bailey) and Brandon Todd Workman, a daughter, Lylah Ruby Workman.
SEPT. 2
Mariah Marie (Miller) and Jeremiah Lycurgos Campbell, a daughter, Jolie Marie Campbell.
SEPT. 6
Megan Newland and Christopher Broughton, a son, Bellamy Blake Broughton.
SEPT. 7
Danielle Marie (Kerns) and Dustin Ray Scott Dalton, a daughter, Savannah Kernsly Dalton.
SEPT. 8
Lindsay Deming, a son, Xavier Michael Deming.
SEPT. 9
Jenny Lynn Stoker and Brian Willis Ferguson, a daughter, Narayne Jane Ferguson.