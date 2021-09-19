The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Blox birth announcements
Courtesy of MetroCreative Graphics

Cabell Huntington Hospital

SEPT. 5

Holly Nicole (Fricke) and Timothy Rudolph Stover Jr., a daughter, Allison Grace Stover.

Zoe Rebecca Suzanne Gaines and Dimitrius Lawrence Hirsch, a son, Kenzo Jae Hirsch.

SEPT. 7

Kailtlin Marina Nalla-Lee Day and Jeremy Keith McDaniel, a son, Sawyer Allen McDaniel.

Angela Alixandrea (Pulley) and Stephen Nathaniel Perry, a son, Maverick Walker Perry.

Leeanna Marie Lycans and David Andrew Marshall, a daughter, Ava Marie Marshall.

Emily Renee (Waugh) and David Andrew Perry, a daughter, Opal Ellen Perry.

Sarita Lynn (Fullen) and Ian Padrig Rayl, a daughter, Keziah Sydney Rayl.

Mikayla Marie O’Neill and Nicholas Raine Rogers, a daughter, Marleigh Jean Rogers.

Jessica Lyn (Ford) and Kyle Lee Davis, a daughter, Penelope Lee Davis.

SEPT. 8

Charlee McKay (Hill) and Tyler Keith Senters, a son, Jaxxon Keith Senters.

Rachel Marie (Barnett) and Aaron Lee Frye, a daughter, Aceleigh Freada Lissa Frye.

Sara Virginia Wyrick and Joshua Wayne Sovine, a son, Aiden Willard Wyrick.

Tiffany Ann (Vance) and Charles David Fillinger, a son, Jaysen Kohl Fillinger.

Jennifer Kayla (Sturgeon) and James David Thompson, a daughter, Reagan Katharine Thompson.

Abbie Ann (Holland) and Stephen Ray Fisher, a son, Brody Xavier Fisher.

Keana Donn Linville and Skyler Austin Wolford, a daughter, Skyra Donn Wolford.

Jaclyn Danielle (Willis) and Travis Hadyn Roe, a son, Colton Elliott Roe.

SEPT. 10

Desiree Paige Morris and Christopher Eugene Kestner, a son, Keagan James Kestner.

McKenzie Sharp (Vanover) and Joshua Mason Kirk, a son, Barrett Mason Kirk.

SEPT. 11

Casey Sue Gibson and Jared Tyler Kuhn, a daughter, Josie Sue Kuhn.

Ashtyn Noelle Russell and Gage Alexander Shuler, a daughter, Makenna Grace Shuler.

Chelcie Danielle (Pritchard) and Shane Thomas Gore, a daughter, Lila Shae Gore.

Kacie Rae Blagg and Shawn Eric Wilds, a son, Judd Wilder Wilds.

SEPT. 12

Tiffany Renay (Whitt) and Albert Horn, a son, Bryce Daniel Horn.

SEPT. 13

Brittany Nicole (Ferguson) and Thomas Ray Caldwell, a son, Ivan Charles Caldwell.

St. Mary’s Medical Center

AUG. 31

Scarlett (Scarberry) and Luke Short, a son, Jethro Allen Short.

SEPT. 1

Kaycee Machele (Litteral) Branch, a son, Mick’Davie Xavier Lane Branch.

Whitney Danyelle (Bailey) and Brandon Todd Workman, a daughter, Lylah Ruby Workman.

SEPT. 2

Mariah Marie (Miller) and Jeremiah Lycurgos Campbell, a daughter, Jolie Marie Campbell.

SEPT. 6

Megan Newland and Christopher Broughton, a son, Bellamy Blake Broughton.

SEPT. 7

Danielle Marie (Kerns) and Dustin Ray Scott Dalton, a daughter, Savannah Kernsly Dalton.

SEPT. 8

Lindsay Deming, a son, Xavier Michael Deming.

SEPT. 9

Jenny Lynn Stoker and Brian Willis Ferguson, a daughter, Narayne Jane Ferguson.

