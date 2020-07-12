Cabell Huntington Hospital
June 30
BENNETT — Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Joseph Bennett, a daughter, Lyla-Scott Calhoun Bennett. Mrs. Bennett is the former Jana Dawn Calhoun.
July 1
SMITH — Stephanie Renee Demeter and Michael Patrick Smith, a daughter, Alica Elizabeth Smith.
HORTON — Franklin Jedidiah Horton and Brittany Nicole Horton, a daughter, Finley Jane Horton.
LUNDBERG — James Paul Lundberg and Amber Nicole Wentz, a daughter, Keilani Ann Renee Lundberg.
REEVES — James Christopher Garrett Reeves and Kierston Nicole Wellman, a daughter, Karsyn Jade Reeves.
SLOAN — Thomas Mitchell Sloan Jr. and Katlyn Amber Taylor, a daughter, Saide Rayne Sloan.
ROSS — Kennith Jonale Ross and Heather Susanna Tomblin, a son, A’drick Zane Ross.
July 2
JEFFERS — Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Rocky Jeffers, a son, Braun Mason Jeffers. Mrs. Jeffers is the former Chauntelle Alan Williams.
JOHNSON — Katie Marie Brown and Travis Hiram Johnson, a son, Kenneth Hiram Johnson.
ROBINSON — Morgan Nichole Adams and David William Robinson, a daughter, Remi Lou Robinson.
JOHNSON — Kia Elaine Johnson, a daughter, Aubrie Jru Johnson.
Alexandropoulos — Mr. and Mrs. Georgios G. Alexandropoulos, a daughter, Labrini Konstantina Alexandropoulos. Mrs. Alexandropoulos is the former Rachel Kassiani Sidle.
VANCE — Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Ray Vance, a son, Lincoln Ray Vance. Mrs. Vance is the former Allison Taylor Vance.
KERN — Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Collin Kern, a son, Hudson Kade Kern. Mrs. Kern is the former Bryanna Danielle Short.
SALYERS — Mr. and Mrs. Evan Drake Salyers, a daughter, Evie Beck Salyers. Mrs. Salyers is the former Carly Anne Riley.
July 3
SENTERS — Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Keith Senters, a daughter, Parker Kayte Senters. Mrs. Senters is the former Charlee McKay Hill.
HUNT — Mr. and Mrs. Michael Lynn Hunt, a daughter, Audrey Rose Hunt. Mrs. Hunt is the former Barbara Janelle Bowens.
July 4
BURKHAMMER — Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Lee Burkhammer, a daughter, Hazel Grace Burkhammer. Mrs. Burkhammer is the former Samantha Jean Herndon.
July 5
JOURNEY — Brittany Dawn Swords, a son, John Alexander Swords Journey.
LAMBERT — Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Scott Lambert, a son, Rowan Michael Lambert. Mrs. Lambert is the former Micheal Lynn Huddleston.
St. Mary’s Medical Center
July 1
CULLEN — Abigail Bush and Sean Cullen, a daughter, Amelia Grace Cullen.
July 2
MAHONEY — Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Mahoney, a son, Peter Leonidas Mahoney. Mrs. Mahoney is the former Kelsey Roach.