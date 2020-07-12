Essential reporting in volatile times.

Cabell Huntington Hospital

June 30

BENNETT — Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Joseph Bennett, a daughter, Lyla-Scott Calhoun Bennett. Mrs. Bennett is the former Jana Dawn Calhoun.

July 1

SMITH — Stephanie Renee Demeter and Michael Patrick Smith, a daughter, Alica Elizabeth Smith.

HORTON — Franklin Jedidiah Horton and Brittany Nicole Horton, a daughter, Finley Jane Horton.

LUNDBERG — James Paul Lundberg and Amber Nicole Wentz, a daughter, Keilani Ann Renee Lundberg.

REEVES — James Christopher Garrett Reeves and Kierston Nicole Wellman, a daughter, Karsyn Jade Reeves.

SLOAN — Thomas Mitchell Sloan Jr. and Katlyn Amber Taylor, a daughter, Saide Rayne Sloan.

ROSS — Kennith Jonale Ross and Heather Susanna Tomblin, a son, A’drick Zane Ross.

July 2

JEFFERS — Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Rocky Jeffers, a son, Braun Mason Jeffers. Mrs. Jeffers is the former Chauntelle Alan Williams.

JOHNSON — Katie Marie Brown and Travis Hiram Johnson, a son, Kenneth Hiram Johnson.

ROBINSON — Morgan Nichole Adams and David William Robinson, a daughter, Remi Lou Robinson.

JOHNSON — Kia Elaine Johnson, a daughter, Aubrie Jru Johnson.

Alexandropoulos — Mr. and Mrs. Georgios G. Alexandropoulos, a daughter, Labrini Konstantina Alexandropoulos. Mrs. Alexandropoulos is the former Rachel Kassiani Sidle.

VANCE — Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Ray Vance, a son, Lincoln Ray Vance. Mrs. Vance is the former Allison Taylor Vance.

KERN — Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Collin Kern, a son, Hudson Kade Kern. Mrs. Kern is the former Bryanna Danielle Short.

SALYERS — Mr. and Mrs. Evan Drake Salyers, a daughter, Evie Beck Salyers. Mrs. Salyers is the former Carly Anne Riley.

July 3

SENTERS — Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Keith Senters, a daughter, Parker Kayte Senters. Mrs. Senters is the former Charlee McKay Hill.

HUNT — Mr. and Mrs. Michael Lynn Hunt, a daughter, Audrey Rose Hunt. Mrs. Hunt is the former Barbara Janelle Bowens.

July 4

BURKHAMMER — Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Lee Burkhammer, a daughter, Hazel Grace Burkhammer. Mrs. Burkhammer is the former Samantha Jean Herndon.

July 5

JOURNEY — Brittany Dawn Swords, a son, John Alexander Swords Journey.

LAMBERT — Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Scott Lambert, a son, Rowan Michael Lambert. Mrs. Lambert is the former Micheal Lynn Huddleston.

St. Mary’s Medical Center

July 1

CULLEN — Abigail Bush and Sean Cullen, a daughter, Amelia Grace Cullen.

July 2

MAHONEY — Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Mahoney, a son, Peter Leonidas Mahoney. Mrs. Mahoney is the former Kelsey Roach.

