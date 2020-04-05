St. Mary’s Medical Center

March 23

Franks — Mr. and Mrs. Kyle Franks, a daughter, Teagan Sloan Franks. Mrs. Franks is the former Jessica Ellis.

March 26

Brewer — Kerrigan Blair and Gavin Brewer, a daughter, Everleigh Rose Brewer.

Cabell Huntington Hospital

March 14

Frye — Mr. and Mrs. Frederick Joshua Kane Frye, twin boys, Zane Archer Frye and Zaiden Price Frye. Mrs. Frye is the former Sarah Kendra Adkins.

Medley — Mr. and Mrs. Robert Ivon Medley, a son, Wyatt William Medley. Mrs. Medley is the former Brittany Nicole Hewlett.

March 15

Meinka Mr. and Mrs. Bryon Emery Meinka, a daughter, Prentice Lenora Meinka. Mrs. Meinka is the former Malisa Nichole Phillips.

Keeney — Jimmy Creighton Keeney Jr. and Kayla Shea Hutchison, a daughter, Luna Rose Keeney.

March 16

Wilson — Gregory Allen Wilson and Jessica Lynn McCloud, a daughter, Maggie Paige Wilson.

Blake — Hunter Lee Blake and Kelci Dawn Waldron, a son, Parker Aidan Blake.

March 17

Iddings — Mr. and Mrs. Robert Henry Iddings, a son, Eli Robert Iddings. Mrs. Iddings is the former Emma Neale Searls.

Bryson — Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Matthew Bryson, a son, Harrison Craig Bryson.

Shelton — Mr. and Mrs. Alexander Eugene Shelton, a daughter, Karsyn Alexa Shelton. Mrs. Shelton is the former Miranda Nichole Thomas.

Boggs — Mary Nichole Meyer, a daughter, Tymber Lynn Boggs.

White — Mr. and Mrs. Paul Lee White, a daughter, Sophia Marie White. Mrs. White is the former Hallie Marie Anderson.

Caudill — Mr. and Mrs. Justin Alan Caudill, a son, Tanner Alan Caudill. Mrs. Caudill is the former Jennifer Marie Ferguson.

March 18

Coleman — Kaile Jene Short and Diorian Vidal Coleman, a daughter, Elyana Kate Coleman.

Hunter — Mr. and Mrs. Zachary Allen Scott Hunter, a daughter, Haizlee Grace Hunter. Mrs. Hunter is the former Audrey Daniele Bailey.

Cox — Shelby Paige Hammons, a daughter, Averlee Rae Cox.

Armstrong — Mr. and Mrs. Terry Allen Armstrong II, a daughter, Irelynn Grace Armstrong. Mrs. Armstrong is the former Tara Nicole Croft.

March 19

Massie — Kyle Allen Massie and Whitney Michelle Johnson, a daughter, Alana Suzanne Jolisa Massie.

Thomas — Felicia Fay Crutcher and Joseph Gregory Thomas, a daughter, Judith Fay Thomas.

Gillenwater — Brinay Marie Gillenwater and Joshua Michael Hager, a son, Mason Brooks Gillenwater.

March 20

Garrett — Morgan Olivia Gaul and Jaxon Tanner Garrett, a son, Jaxon Tanner Garrett.

Martin — Stephanie Nichole Lively and Terry Wayne Martin, a son, Elijah King Martin.

Williams — Kelsey Anne Willey and Michael Dale Williams, a son, Elijah James Williams.

March 21

Salyers — Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Dane Salyers, a daughter, Adeline Grace Salyers. Mrs. Salyers is the former Mackenzie Rachelle O’Brien.

March 22

Wells — Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Allan Wells, a daughter, Audrey Rose Wells. Mrs. Wells is the former Allison Nicole Cobb.

Erwin — Mr. and Mrs. Derek Anthony Erwin, twin daughters, Lynley Jewel and Laurel Jaymes Erwin. Mrs. Erwin is the former Ashley Priscilla White.

Scarberry — Jennifer Leann Setliff and Clifford Wayne Scarberry, a son, Roy Kornlieus Scarberry.

March 23

Stover — Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Rudolph Stover Jr., a son, Thomas Christian Stover. Mrs. Stover is the former Holly Nicole Fricke.

Miller — Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Bailey Miller, a son, Benjamin Michael Miller. Mrs. Miler is the former Lauren Elise Stewart.

Chapman — Breanna Michelle Chapman, a son, Jackson William Chapman.

Lewis — Jayla Raiann Smith and Bradley Michael Lewis, a son, Elijah Scott Lewis.

March 24

Fisher — Patrick Michael Allen Fisher and Ifedolapo Elizabeth Aderibigbe, a daughter, Folasade Mary Elizabeth Fisher.

Hereford — Mr. and Mrs. Joshua David Hereford, a son, Kolton Dale Hereford, a son, Kolton Dale Hereford. Mrs. Hereford is the former Haley Loraine Martin.

March 25

Hensley — Sarah Chantelle Mabry and Brandon Arthur Hensley, a daughter, Ava Brooke Hensley.

Meddings — Mr. and Mrs. Jason Michael Meddings, a son, Isaiah Reid Meddings. Mrs. Meddings is the former Maggie Brianne Maynard.

March 26

Hagy — Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Joseph Hagy, twin daughters, Elowyn Vincenziana and Sutton Josephine Hagy. Mrs. Hagy is the former Brittany Nicole McDonnell.

Jackson — Mr. and Mrs. Adam Scott Jackson, a daughter, Shelby Acacia Jackson. Mrs. Jackson is the former Jessica Ann Smith.

Maynard — Mr. and Mrs. Bryan Keith Maynard, a son, Connor Dean Maynard. Mrs. Maynard is the former Tiffany Lynn Kelly.

March 27

Johnson — Ralteem Osha Johnson and Kayla Danielle Tucker, a daughter, Hendrix Rayne Johnson.

Eagle — Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy Dean Eagle, a son, Jeremy Dean Eagle Jr. Mrs. Eagle is the former Shannon Nicole Ferguson.

Myers — Mr. and Mrs. Adam Harold Myers, twins, Delilah Fern Myers and Rory James Myers. Mrs. Myers is the former Casey Marie Lister.

March 28

Justice — Mr. and Mrs. Brendan Taylor Justice, a daughter, Emalyn Grace Justice. Mrs. Justice is the former Abbie Gail Stacy.

