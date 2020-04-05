St. Mary’s Medical Center
March 23
Franks — Mr. and Mrs. Kyle Franks, a daughter, Teagan Sloan Franks. Mrs. Franks is the former Jessica Ellis.
March 26
Brewer — Kerrigan Blair and Gavin Brewer, a daughter, Everleigh Rose Brewer.
Cabell Huntington Hospital
March 14
Frye — Mr. and Mrs. Frederick Joshua Kane Frye, twin boys, Zane Archer Frye and Zaiden Price Frye. Mrs. Frye is the former Sarah Kendra Adkins.
Medley — Mr. and Mrs. Robert Ivon Medley, a son, Wyatt William Medley. Mrs. Medley is the former Brittany Nicole Hewlett.
March 15
Meinka Mr. and Mrs. Bryon Emery Meinka, a daughter, Prentice Lenora Meinka. Mrs. Meinka is the former Malisa Nichole Phillips.
Keeney — Jimmy Creighton Keeney Jr. and Kayla Shea Hutchison, a daughter, Luna Rose Keeney.
March 16
Wilson — Gregory Allen Wilson and Jessica Lynn McCloud, a daughter, Maggie Paige Wilson.
Blake — Hunter Lee Blake and Kelci Dawn Waldron, a son, Parker Aidan Blake.
March 17
Iddings — Mr. and Mrs. Robert Henry Iddings, a son, Eli Robert Iddings. Mrs. Iddings is the former Emma Neale Searls.
Bryson — Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Matthew Bryson, a son, Harrison Craig Bryson.
Shelton — Mr. and Mrs. Alexander Eugene Shelton, a daughter, Karsyn Alexa Shelton. Mrs. Shelton is the former Miranda Nichole Thomas.
Boggs — Mary Nichole Meyer, a daughter, Tymber Lynn Boggs.
White — Mr. and Mrs. Paul Lee White, a daughter, Sophia Marie White. Mrs. White is the former Hallie Marie Anderson.
Caudill — Mr. and Mrs. Justin Alan Caudill, a son, Tanner Alan Caudill. Mrs. Caudill is the former Jennifer Marie Ferguson.
March 18
Coleman — Kaile Jene Short and Diorian Vidal Coleman, a daughter, Elyana Kate Coleman.
Hunter — Mr. and Mrs. Zachary Allen Scott Hunter, a daughter, Haizlee Grace Hunter. Mrs. Hunter is the former Audrey Daniele Bailey.
Cox — Shelby Paige Hammons, a daughter, Averlee Rae Cox.
Armstrong — Mr. and Mrs. Terry Allen Armstrong II, a daughter, Irelynn Grace Armstrong. Mrs. Armstrong is the former Tara Nicole Croft.
March 19
Massie — Kyle Allen Massie and Whitney Michelle Johnson, a daughter, Alana Suzanne Jolisa Massie.
Thomas — Felicia Fay Crutcher and Joseph Gregory Thomas, a daughter, Judith Fay Thomas.
Gillenwater — Brinay Marie Gillenwater and Joshua Michael Hager, a son, Mason Brooks Gillenwater.
March 20
Garrett — Morgan Olivia Gaul and Jaxon Tanner Garrett, a son, Jaxon Tanner Garrett.
Martin — Stephanie Nichole Lively and Terry Wayne Martin, a son, Elijah King Martin.
Williams — Kelsey Anne Willey and Michael Dale Williams, a son, Elijah James Williams.
March 21
Salyers — Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Dane Salyers, a daughter, Adeline Grace Salyers. Mrs. Salyers is the former Mackenzie Rachelle O’Brien.
March 22
Wells — Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Allan Wells, a daughter, Audrey Rose Wells. Mrs. Wells is the former Allison Nicole Cobb.
Erwin — Mr. and Mrs. Derek Anthony Erwin, twin daughters, Lynley Jewel and Laurel Jaymes Erwin. Mrs. Erwin is the former Ashley Priscilla White.
Scarberry — Jennifer Leann Setliff and Clifford Wayne Scarberry, a son, Roy Kornlieus Scarberry.
March 23
Stover — Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Rudolph Stover Jr., a son, Thomas Christian Stover. Mrs. Stover is the former Holly Nicole Fricke.
Miller — Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Bailey Miller, a son, Benjamin Michael Miller. Mrs. Miler is the former Lauren Elise Stewart.
Chapman — Breanna Michelle Chapman, a son, Jackson William Chapman.
Lewis — Jayla Raiann Smith and Bradley Michael Lewis, a son, Elijah Scott Lewis.
March 24
Fisher — Patrick Michael Allen Fisher and Ifedolapo Elizabeth Aderibigbe, a daughter, Folasade Mary Elizabeth Fisher.
Hereford — Mr. and Mrs. Joshua David Hereford, a son, Kolton Dale Hereford. Mrs. Hereford is the former Haley Loraine Martin.
March 25
Hensley — Sarah Chantelle Mabry and Brandon Arthur Hensley, a daughter, Ava Brooke Hensley.
Meddings — Mr. and Mrs. Jason Michael Meddings, a son, Isaiah Reid Meddings. Mrs. Meddings is the former Maggie Brianne Maynard.
March 26
Hagy — Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Joseph Hagy, twin daughters, Elowyn Vincenziana and Sutton Josephine Hagy. Mrs. Hagy is the former Brittany Nicole McDonnell.
Jackson — Mr. and Mrs. Adam Scott Jackson, a daughter, Shelby Acacia Jackson. Mrs. Jackson is the former Jessica Ann Smith.
Maynard — Mr. and Mrs. Bryan Keith Maynard, a son, Connor Dean Maynard. Mrs. Maynard is the former Tiffany Lynn Kelly.
March 27
Johnson — Ralteem Osha Johnson and Kayla Danielle Tucker, a daughter, Hendrix Rayne Johnson.
Eagle — Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy Dean Eagle, a son, Jeremy Dean Eagle Jr. Mrs. Eagle is the former Shannon Nicole Ferguson.
Myers — Mr. and Mrs. Adam Harold Myers, twins, Delilah Fern Myers and Rory James Myers. Mrs. Myers is the former Casey Marie Lister.
March 28
Justice — Mr. and Mrs. Brendan Taylor Justice, a daughter, Emalyn Grace Justice. Mrs. Justice is the former Abbie Gail Stacy.