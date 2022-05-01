Cabell Huntington Hospital
APRIL 17
Tiffani Skye Nance and Michael Raymond Marsh, a daughter, Layla Jade Marsh.
Rachel Lynn (Reynolds) and Joshua Darrell Quintrell, a son, James Easton Quintrell.
APRIL 18
Marina Alice (Warf) and Caleb Jeffrey Copley, a daughter, Logan Selah Copley.
Hope Elizabeth (Gunter) and Kolton Kyle Billings, a son, Mason Lee Kole Billings.
Jayla Nashae Maxey, a son, Josiah Ray Maxey.
Vera Sue Brunk and Dakota Scott Lee Thomas, a daughter, Onix May Thomas.
APRIL 19
Makenzie Rae (Ramsey) and Bryan Caleb Pennington, a daughter, Emilia Kay Pennington.
Ashley Elizabeth (Morgan) and William Tyler Freeman, a son, William Graham Freeman.
Savanna Rae Polley-Osborne and Jonathon Tyler Wheeler, a daughter, Brinley Rae Wheeler.
APRIL 20
Taylor Breanne Miller and Dustin Tyler Eskew, a daughter, Ava Marie Eskew.
Lauren Olivia Janette Chesne and Hunter Ryan Ooten, twin sons, Aster Sage Ooten and Abner Wren Ooten.
APRIL 21
Jordyn Dayle (Benson) Wolfe, a son, Waylon Kingston Ruggles.
Makenzie Franklin (Franklin) and Marc Robert Votteler, a son, Breck Jackson Votteler.
Katelyn Elizabeth (Roach) and Christopher Todd Woodall, a son, Logan Anthony Woodall.
Heather Dawn (Hall) Ware and Dane Anthony Mason, a daughter, Kyrah Emmalee Mason.
Jyllian Ragene Isacc, a daughter, Janessa Clarece Isaac.
APRIL 22
Charity Lynn (Baker) and Seth Alan Jarrell, a son, Griffin Richter Jarrell.
APRIL 24
Tera Marie (Henry) and Andrew Nelson Merritt, a daughter, Audrey Frances Merritt.
Tristan Marie Gue and Tyler Lee Bennett, a son, Keaton Nash Bennett Gue.
Morgan Paige Aliff and William David Robertson, a daughter, Artie Mae Robertson.
APRIL 25
Myra Ann (Marcum) and Eric Nicholas Crum, a son, Riggins Fletcher Crum.
Katheryn Mary Drey and Christopher Allen Waldeck, a son, Maddox Aron Waldeck.
Kynzie Jade Tassen and Devon John Cline, a son, Devon John Cline.
Kendra Jo (Kazee) and Collin Bryce Damron, a son, Luca Reign Damron.
Madison Sue Ann Derr and Ronnie Brett Lee Shannon, a son, Noah Philip Lee Shannon.
Jacklyn Rachel Plybon and Charles Brooks Perry, twins, a daughter, Kami Rae Perry, and a son, Kohen Reed Perry.
APRIL 26
Mikayla Lea (Poling) and Kenny Dakota Wroten, a daughter, Ella Jean Wroten.
Courtney Renee Akers and Justin Robert Stevens, a son, Kyzer Alexander Stevens.
St. Mary’s Medical Center
APRIL 18
Morgan Reece (Justice) and Garrett McCrae Maynard, a son, Kyler Rhett Maynard.
APRIL 20
Lindsey Nichole Ellis and Ethan Thomas Watkins, a daughter, Willow Reign Watkins.
Meredith Lee (Hann) and Jon Ryan Bentley, a daughter, Magnolia Kate Bentley.
APRIL 21
Melinda Anne Aluise and Jeffrey Allen Chapman, a son, Carter Allen Chapman.
Doris (Yang) and Roberto Kenji Mitsui Akagi, a son, Ethan Shun Mitsui.