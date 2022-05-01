The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Blox birth announcements
Cabell Huntington Hospital

APRIL 17

Tiffani Skye Nance and Michael Raymond Marsh, a daughter, Layla Jade Marsh.

Rachel Lynn (Reynolds) and Joshua Darrell Quintrell, a son, James Easton Quintrell.

APRIL 18

Marina Alice (Warf) and Caleb Jeffrey Copley, a daughter, Logan Selah Copley.

Hope Elizabeth (Gunter) and Kolton Kyle Billings, a son, Mason Lee Kole Billings.

Jayla Nashae Maxey, a son, Josiah Ray Maxey.

Vera Sue Brunk and Dakota Scott Lee Thomas, a daughter, Onix May Thomas.

APRIL 19

Makenzie Rae (Ramsey) and Bryan Caleb Pennington, a daughter, Emilia Kay Pennington.

Ashley Elizabeth (Morgan) and William Tyler Freeman, a son, William Graham Freeman.

Savanna Rae Polley-Osborne and Jonathon Tyler Wheeler, a daughter, Brinley Rae Wheeler.

APRIL 20

Taylor Breanne Miller and Dustin Tyler Eskew, a daughter, Ava Marie Eskew.

Lauren Olivia Janette Chesne and Hunter Ryan Ooten, twin sons, Aster Sage Ooten and Abner Wren Ooten.

APRIL 21

Jordyn Dayle (Benson) Wolfe, a son, Waylon Kingston Ruggles.

Makenzie Franklin (Franklin) and Marc Robert Votteler, a son, Breck Jackson Votteler.

Katelyn Elizabeth (Roach) and Christopher Todd Woodall, a son, Logan Anthony Woodall.

Heather Dawn (Hall) Ware and Dane Anthony Mason, a daughter, Kyrah Emmalee Mason.

Jyllian Ragene Isacc, a daughter, Janessa Clarece Isaac.

APRIL 22

Charity Lynn (Baker) and Seth Alan Jarrell, a son, Griffin Richter Jarrell.

APRIL 24

Tera Marie (Henry) and Andrew Nelson Merritt, a daughter, Audrey Frances Merritt.

Tristan Marie Gue and Tyler Lee Bennett, a son, Keaton Nash Bennett Gue.

Morgan Paige Aliff and William David Robertson, a daughter, Artie Mae Robertson.

APRIL 25

Myra Ann (Marcum) and Eric Nicholas Crum, a son, Riggins Fletcher Crum.

Katheryn Mary Drey and Christopher Allen Waldeck, a son, Maddox Aron Waldeck.

Kynzie Jade Tassen and Devon John Cline, a son, Devon John Cline.

Kendra Jo (Kazee) and Collin Bryce Damron, a son, Luca Reign Damron.

Madison Sue Ann Derr and Ronnie Brett Lee Shannon, a son, Noah Philip Lee Shannon.

Jacklyn Rachel Plybon and Charles Brooks Perry, twins, a daughter, Kami Rae Perry, and a son, Kohen Reed Perry.

APRIL 26

Mikayla Lea (Poling) and Kenny Dakota Wroten, a daughter, Ella Jean Wroten.

Courtney Renee Akers and Justin Robert Stevens, a son, Kyzer Alexander Stevens.

St. Mary’s Medical Center

APRIL 18

Morgan Reece (Justice) and Garrett McCrae Maynard, a son, Kyler Rhett Maynard.

APRIL 20

Lindsey Nichole Ellis and Ethan Thomas Watkins, a daughter, Willow Reign Watkins.

Meredith Lee (Hann) and Jon Ryan Bentley, a daughter, Magnolia Kate Bentley.

APRIL 21

Melinda Anne Aluise and Jeffrey Allen Chapman, a son, Carter Allen Chapman.

Doris (Yang) and Roberto Kenji Mitsui Akagi, a son, Ethan Shun Mitsui.

