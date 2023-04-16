Birth announcements are no longer being submitted directly by the local hospitals. Instead, the hospitals are giving new parents information on how to submit their birth announcement to the newspaper.
Cabell Huntington Hospital
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Birth announcements are no longer being submitted directly by the local hospitals. Instead, the hospitals are giving new parents information on how to submit their birth announcement to the newspaper.
Cabell Huntington Hospital
APRIL 6
Rebecca Anne Cline Roll and Daniel Hilton Roll, a son, Benjamin Thomas Roll. Siblings: Daniel Alton Roll. Grandparents: Alton Cline, Bill Greer, Mary Greer, Sandra Roll, Dan Roll and Cindy Buzzard.
APRIL 7
Maggie Hope Bostic Malone and Kevin Joel Malone, a son, Brettsen Joel Malone. Grandparents: Brett and Tiffini Bostic, Dawn Smith.
APRIL 7
Shayla Rashell Hagan and Stephen Robert Hagan, a son, Stetson Robert Hagan. Grandparents: Barry and Angie Stevens, Brent and Karen Hagan.
APRIL 7
MacKenzie Lynn (Ammerman) Petry and Jacob Aaron Petry, a son, Jeremiah Aaron Petry. Grandparents: Susan Petry, Shawn Petry, and Shawn and Kimberley Schaeffer.
APRIL 10
Bethany Paige Rayburn Moody and Robert Gregory Moody, a son, Palmer Reed Moody. Siblings: Harper Henderson. Grandparents: Amy and the late Jared “Dino” Rayburn, Jeremy and Lisa Bryant, and James Moody.
APRIL 11
Breanna Tackett and Derrick Mattingly, a daughter, Evelyn Marie Mattingly. Siblings: Aubree Mattingly. Grandparents: Calvin and Kathy Tackett, Joe Mattingly.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.