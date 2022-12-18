Starting Nov. 1, birth announcements are no longer being submitted directly by the local hospitals. Instead, the hospitals are giving new parents information on how to submit their birth announcement to the newspaper.
Cabell Huntington Hospital
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Starting Nov. 1, birth announcements are no longer being submitted directly by the local hospitals. Instead, the hospitals are giving new parents information on how to submit their birth announcement to the newspaper.
Cabell Huntington Hospital
DEC. 7
Shai Lynn Pendleton-Bowen and Zachary Alan Lee Bowen Sr., a son, Zachary Alan Lee Bowen Jr. Siblings: Natalee Bowen. Grandparents: Lynda Carrier, Donna Carrier, John Bowen, Darlina Bowen, Valerie Pendleton, AJ Pendleton.
DEC. 9
Kelsey Marie Dingess and Waylon Keith Dingess, a son, Jensen Kreed Dingess. Siblings: Jameson Keith Dingess and Josiah Kolt Dingess. Grandparents: Jamie and Linda Stacy, Keith Dingess, and Stacy and Chris Ferrell.
DEC. 10
Tanae Lakia Jane Little and Adam Bryce Muncy,a son, Trayton Case Muncy. Grandparents: Berylanda Muncy, Prentis Muncy, Tabitha Turner, Paul Little.
DEC. 10
Eliza Grace Endicott and Adam Eugene Endicott, a son, Jobe Eugene Endicott. Grandparents: David and Kelly Amos, and Rick and Cinda Endicott.
DEC. 12
Emily Marie Chaney and Jarrett Curtis Chaney, a son, Carson Lee Allen Chaney. Siblings: Mia June Chaney. Grandparents: Homer and Laura Smith, Daniel Dial and Timothy and Julie Chaney.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.