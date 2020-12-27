Cabell Huntington Hospital
DEC. 14
Dedra Dannielle Dalton and Joshua Daniel Skeene, a son, Sebastian Daniel Skeene.
DEC. 16
Destiny Jo Pratt and Steven Lee Baker III, a son, Jaxton Lee Michael Baker.
Jamie Ross and Laura Lynn (Pauley) Lyons, a son, Layke Miles Lyons.
Zachary Michael and Mackenzie Margaret (Morris) Sturgill, a son, Jackson Luke Sturgill.
Tracie Denise Staley, a daughter, Sophia Rebecca Anderson.
DEC. 17
Marcus Ray and Barbara Carol (Adkins) Spurlock, a daughter, Sammi Jayde Spurlock.
DEC. 18
Andrea Nicole Anson and Hunter Dale Koukos, a daughter, Sadie Lee Koukos.
Cynthia Elise Kinser and Alexander Steven Wellman, a son, Xander Cain Wellman.
Jeffery Curtis and Jennifer Nicole (Gooding) Jenkins, a son, Skyler Sebastian Jenkins.
Lacie Renea Smail and Zackery Ethren Poore Fisher, a daughter, Aurora Borealison Sue Fisher.
Tiffany Dawn Smith and Kenneth Lee Johnson, a daughter, Jazmyne Leighana Johnson.
St. Mary’s Medical Center
DEC. 14
Jordan Jesus and Sarah Kathryn (Edmonds) Garcia, a daughter, Petra Nadine Garcia.
Jonah Scott and Makayla Dawn (Harbour) Howerton, a daughter, Sadie Anne Howerton.
DEC. 19
Joshua Allen and Kristen Tenille (Epling) Honaker, a daughter, Lydia June Honaker.