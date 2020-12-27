Essential reporting in volatile times.

Cabell Huntington Hospital

DEC. 14

Dedra Dannielle Dalton and Joshua Daniel Skeene, a son, Sebastian Daniel Skeene.

DEC. 16

Destiny Jo Pratt and Steven Lee Baker III, a son, Jaxton Lee Michael Baker.

Jamie Ross and Laura Lynn (Pauley) Lyons, a son, Layke Miles Lyons.

Zachary Michael and Mackenzie Margaret (Morris) Sturgill, a son, Jackson Luke Sturgill.

Tracie Denise Staley, a daughter, Sophia Rebecca Anderson.

DEC. 17

Marcus Ray and Barbara Carol (Adkins) Spurlock, a daughter, Sammi Jayde Spurlock.

DEC. 18

Andrea Nicole Anson and Hunter Dale Koukos, a daughter, Sadie Lee Koukos.

Cynthia Elise Kinser and Alexander Steven Wellman, a son, Xander Cain Wellman.

Jeffery Curtis and Jennifer Nicole (Gooding) Jenkins, a son, Skyler Sebastian Jenkins.

Lacie Renea Smail and Zackery Ethren Poore Fisher, a daughter, Aurora Borealison Sue Fisher.

Tiffany Dawn Smith and Kenneth Lee Johnson, a daughter, Jazmyne Leighana Johnson.

St. Mary’s Medical Center

DEC. 14

Jordan Jesus and Sarah Kathryn (Edmonds) Garcia, a daughter, Petra Nadine Garcia.

Jonah Scott and Makayla Dawn (Harbour) Howerton, a daughter, Sadie Anne Howerton.

DEC. 19

Joshua Allen and Kristen Tenille (Epling) Honaker, a daughter, Lydia June Honaker.

