Cabell Huntington Hospital
JUNE 18
Julie Marie (Smith) Goodrich and Scott Allen Basenback, a son, Liam Parker Basenback.
JULY 12
Amanda Gail Adkins and Christopher Lee Blake, a daughter, Layla Renee Blake.
JULY 14
Alissa Chianne Mclntosh and Tyler Edward Goins, a daughter, Harleigh Reine Goins.
Cadence Noelle Weaver and Tyler Edward Deering, a son, Jude David Edward Deering.
Kaleigh Hope Martin and Morgan Thomas Jameson, a daughter, Jimma Lewisia June Jameson.
Myranda Raylinn (Johnson) and Jarred C. Virgin, a son, Kaycen Avery Virgin.
Olivia Gabrielle (Toppins) and Dustin Reid Cooper, a son, Myles Donovan Cooper.
Shanelle Leshae Caines and Carter Tre’sean Snodgrass, a son, Kaizen Louis James Caines.
JULY 15
Alyssa Brooklyn (Scott) and Brandon Matthew Noble, a son, Kaiden Ray Noble.
Ashley Dawn (Clary) and Thomas Johnathan Allen Cook, a son, Chayse Allen Cook.
Ashley Nikkia (Jackson) and John David Lewis, a daughter, Kamryn Noel Lewis.
Cynthi Marie (Peck) and Brandan Tyler Henry, a son, Barrett Tyler Henry.
Mallory Jo (Engel) and Benjamin Paul Samples, a son, Wyatt Daniel Samples.
Rachael Ann (Mauk) and Christopher Andrew Goodwin, a son, Holden Reed Goodwin.
JULY 16
Kristen Lshai Fletcher, a daughter, Scarlett Love Marie Lowe.
