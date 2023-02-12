Birth announcements are no longer being submitted directly by the local hospitals. Instead, the hospitals are giving new parents information on how to submit their birth announcement to the newspaper.
Cabell Huntington Hospital
Cabell Huntington Hospital
JAN. 21
Mary Mullady Fowler and Anthony Stephen Fowler, a son, Samuel Wilson Fowler. Siblings: Arthur Caprino, Mullady Fowler, Anthony Fowler Jr. Grandparents: Wilson Twohig, Bob and Sharon Fowler.
FEB. 1
Hallie Michelle Beckett Bailey and Courtland Adam Bailey, a son, Cole Andrew Bailey. Siblings: Riley and Chase Bailey. Grandparents: Mack and Lisa Beckett, Dallas and Angela Ferguson.
FEB. 2
Sarah Jeanette Moir Henderson and Anthony Wayne Henderson , a son, Silas James Henderson. Grandparents: Sherry and Shawn Christian, Beverly and Jay Moir, Gary Henderson.
FEB. 3
Emily Brooke Bowman and Jacob Andrew Hammond, a son, James Kendall Hammond. Grandparents: James and Kelli Bowman, Jerry and Faye Hammond.
FEB. 6
Breanna Nicole Webb Blake and Robert Alan Blake, a daughter, Paislee Nicole Blake. Siblings: Presley, Kayden, Brantlee, Cash, Aubree and Axel Blake. Grandparents: Clyde and Beth Webb, Brenda and Don McKenzie.
FEB. 6
Jessica Lynn Green and Brian Dalton Green, a son, Liam Grover Green. Grandparents: Danny Price, Dottie Stover, Becky Casto, Brad Casto, Brian Green, Debra Green.
