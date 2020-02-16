cabell huntington hospital
Feb. 2
Warren: Mr. and Mrs. Adam Wade Warren, a son, Axton Richard LeRoy Warren. Mrs. Warren is the former Ashley Claudetta Wells.
Feb. 3
Addesa: Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Mark Addesa, a daughter, Aubrey Rose Addesa. Mrs. Addesa is the former Natalie Marie Hill.
Spillman: Amanda Bragg and John Curtis Spillman, twin boys, Axel Elijah and Isaiah Saul Spillman.
Feb. 4
Arthur: Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Arthur, a son, Sawyer Elias Arthur. Mrs. Arthur is the former Caitlin Elizabeth Moore.
Hicks: Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Paul Hicks Jr., a son, Nicolas Paul Hicks. Mrs. Hicks is the former Emilia Victoria Herandez.
Brown: Mr. and Mrs. Deshockrick Demarya Brown, a son, De’Khari D’Eric Brown. Mrs. Brown is the former Keiaira Latrice Cooper.
Bick: Mary Ann McCoy and David Shannon Bick, a daughter, Shelby Lynn Bick.
Feb. 6
Copley: Mr. and Mrs. Clinton Joseph Copley, a son, Eli Scott Copley. Mrs. Copley is the former Samantha Dawn Church.
Ross: Amber Cheyenne Riley and Christopher David Ross, a son, Izaiah King Ross.
Feb. 7
Plumley: Mr. and Mrs. Travis Gene Plumley, a son, Miles David Plumley. Mrs. Plumley is the former Jodi Marie Pitsenbarger.
Sebro: Mr. and Mrs. Nadew Simon Sebro, a daughter, Zoe Tiruye Simone Sebro. Mrs. Sebro is the former Semeret Tadios Munie.
Petry: Mr. and Mrs. Ryan David Petry, a daughter, Parker Alyse Petry. Mrs. Petry is the former Brandi Dawn Napier.
Dandelet: Lindsey Rachel Dandelet and Jared Patrick Prince, a son, Jagger Everest Dandelet.
Grady: Mr. and Mrs. Mark Allen Grady, a son, Nolan Aubrey Grady. Mrs. Grady is the former Raven Leigh Akers.
Feb. 8
Davis: Zechariah Michael Davis and Amber Nicole Jeffers, a daughter, Aspyn Faith Davis.
Feb. 9
Williamson: Jordan Laine Williamson, Cristin Marie McClellan, a son, Beau Drew Williamson.
St. Mary’s Medical Center
Feb. 1
Woodall: Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Woodall, a daughter, Layla Noel Woodall. Mrs. Woodall is the former Katelyn Roach.
Feb. 4
Jeffrey: Mr. and Mrs. Steven Jeffrey, a daughter, Holland Elaine Jordan Jeffrey. Mrs. Jeffery is the former Stephanie Anne Simmons.
Feb. 6
Adkins: Alisha Davies and Bert Adkins, a son, Nero Osiris Adkins.
Feb. 8
Scott: Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Scott, a daughter, Allison Nicole Scott. Mrs. Scott is the former Katie Lynn Newland.