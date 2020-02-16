cabell huntington hospital

Feb. 2

Warren: Mr. and Mrs. Adam Wade Warren, a son, Axton Richard LeRoy Warren. Mrs. Warren is the former Ashley Claudetta Wells.

Feb. 3

Addesa: Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Mark Addesa, a daughter, Aubrey Rose Addesa. Mrs. Addesa is the former Natalie Marie Hill.

Spillman: Amanda Bragg and John Curtis Spillman, twin boys, Axel Elijah and Isaiah Saul Spillman.

Feb. 4

Arthur: Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Arthur, a son, Sawyer Elias Arthur. Mrs. Arthur is the former Caitlin Elizabeth Moore.

Hicks: Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Paul Hicks Jr., a son, Nicolas Paul Hicks. Mrs. Hicks is the former Emilia Victoria Herandez.

Brown: Mr. and Mrs. Deshockrick Demarya Brown, a son, De’Khari D’Eric Brown. Mrs. Brown is the former Keiaira Latrice Cooper.

Bick: Mary Ann McCoy and David Shannon Bick, a daughter, Shelby Lynn Bick.

Feb. 6

Copley: Mr. and Mrs. Clinton Joseph Copley, a son, Eli Scott Copley. Mrs. Copley is the former Samantha Dawn Church.

Ross: Amber Cheyenne Riley and Christopher David Ross, a son, Izaiah King Ross.

Feb. 7

Plumley: Mr. and Mrs. Travis Gene Plumley, a son, Miles David Plumley. Mrs. Plumley is the former Jodi Marie Pitsenbarger.

Sebro: Mr. and Mrs. Nadew Simon Sebro, a daughter, Zoe Tiruye Simone Sebro. Mrs. Sebro is the former Semeret Tadios Munie.

Petry: Mr. and Mrs. Ryan David Petry, a daughter, Parker Alyse Petry. Mrs. Petry is the former Brandi Dawn Napier.

Dandelet: Lindsey Rachel Dandelet and Jared Patrick Prince, a son, Jagger Everest Dandelet.

Grady: Mr. and Mrs. Mark Allen Grady, a son, Nolan Aubrey Grady. Mrs. Grady is the former Raven Leigh Akers.

Feb. 8

Davis: Zechariah Michael Davis and Amber Nicole Jeffers, a daughter, Aspyn Faith Davis.

Feb. 9

Williamson: Jordan Laine Williamson, Cristin Marie McClellan, a son, Beau Drew Williamson.

St. Mary’s Medical Center

Feb. 1

Woodall: Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Woodall, a daughter, Layla Noel Woodall. Mrs. Woodall is the former Katelyn Roach.

Feb. 4

Jeffrey: Mr. and Mrs. Steven Jeffrey, a daughter, Holland Elaine Jordan Jeffrey. Mrs. Jeffery is the former Stephanie Anne Simmons.

Feb. 6

Adkins: Alisha Davies and Bert Adkins, a son, Nero Osiris Adkins.

Feb. 8

Scott: Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Scott, a daughter, Allison Nicole Scott. Mrs. Scott is the former Katie Lynn Newland.

