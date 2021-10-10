Cabell Huntington Hospital
SEPT. 19
Kristopher Danielle Keith and DeMadre Lewis Turner, a son, Kori Antonio KeithTurner.
SEPT. 21
Tamara Dawn Wilson and Trey Joshua Smith, a son, Fletcher James Smith.
SEPT. 22
Brianna Lynn Salmons and Samuel Willis Chapman, a daughter, Zelena Amelia Chapman.
Kaylee Rose Parsons and Jadon Michael Perez, a son, Dominic Cruise Perez.
Cerrinnia Ellen Hesson and Mason Alexander Taylor, a daughter, Willow Rae Taylor.
SEPT. 23
Ashlee Jordan Cynthia (Spaulding) and Jason Adam Holyfield, a son, Wilder Ross Holyfield.
Tshawna Marie Collins and Jean Estime Virgile, a son, Rowan Estime Virgile.
Lauren Patricia Ware and Phillippe Jac Vence, a daughter, Alma Rose Vence.
SEPT. 24
Tiffany Gail (Howard) and Michael Todd Duff, a son, Shadrick Michael Duff.
Sarah Caitlin (Justice) and Jacob Tyler Browning, a daughter, Emmoryn Jade Browning.
Katlyn Rosemary Curry and Christopher Brent Evans, a son, Lucas Charles Evans.
Stephanie Lynn Roar and Christopher Lance Baldwin II, a son, Easton Bo Baldwin.
Samantha Lisabeth (Jones) and Lawrence Patrick Maack, a son, Leo Michael Maack.
SEPT. 25
Brooke Elizabeth (Howell) and Aubrey Nicole Eubank, a daughter, Soul Elizabeth Eubank.
SEPT. 26
Leah Kay (Rackham) and Brian Edward Kinghorn, a daughter, Lillian Grace Kinghorn.
SEPT. 27
Allison Nicole (Webb) and Joshua Dale Hatfield, a son, Cash Allen Hatfield.
Hope Louiza (Finley) and Robert Travis Carter, a son, Brent Alexander Carter.
Hannah Brooke Edwards, a son, Hunter Scott Edwards.
Shania Rae Shockey and James Michael Chapman, a daughter, Hazel Grace Faith Chapman.
Stacy Danielle (Middleton) and Darryl Cory Fitzpatrick, a daughter, Thea Hayden Fitzpatrick.
SEPT. 28
Elexis Ann Holbrook and Anthony Nathan Dalton, a daughter, Aurora Jane Dalton.
Alisha Brianne Morrison and Jacob Richard West, a son, Cyrus Jacob West.
Elizabeth Ann (Dopira) and Cade Ezra Vogelsong, twins, a daughter, Claire Elise Vogelsong, and a son, Grant Archer Vogelsong.
SEPT. 29
Elizabeth Marie (Gibson) and Joshua Paul Watson, a daughter, Hadassah Naomi Watson.
Autumn Cora-Ann (Elder) and James Patrick Anselmi Barbour, a son, Reid David Anselmi Barbour.
Tesla Edweana (Volgares) and Dwight Joseph Blackburn II, a son, Dwight Joseph Blackburn III.
Korrine Renee (Kincaid) and Brandon Todd Mills, a daughter, Kali Jo Mills.
OCT. 1
Tamara Charleen (Reynolds) and Zachary Ryan Sparks, a son, Zachary Mitchell Sparks.
OCT. 2
Madison Michelle Vilone and Anthony Sutfin Isaac, a daughter, Ariella Rose Isaac.
OCT. 3
Heather Marie Shell and Jeremy Adkins, a son, Jaxon David Shell.
Marissa Joyce Greenlee and Caleb Thane Curry, a son, Kingston Thane Curry.
OCT. 4
Amber Layne (Smith) and Jack Timothy Patterson II, a daughter, Willow Wren Patterson.
St. Mary’s Medical Center
SEPT. 27
Sierra Danielle (Jones) and Justin Morgan Hunter, a son, Julian George Hunter.
SEPT. 28
Breanna (Bias) and Joshua Goodman, a daughter, Aria Elise Goodman.
Cynthia (Vance) and Walter Stowers Jr., a daughter, Alaina Arielle Stowers.
SEPT. 29
Kayla (Cornwell) and Richard Gaskin, a son, Gabe Francis Gaskin.
Brittany (Henderson) Fannin, a daughter, Novaleigh Elaine Pearl Case.
SEPT. 30
Emily (Dorsey) and Matthew Tinnel, a son, Henry Matthew Tinnel.