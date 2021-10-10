The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Blox birth announcements
Cabell Huntington Hospital

SEPT. 19

Kristopher Danielle Keith and DeMadre Lewis Turner, a son, Kori Antonio KeithTurner.

SEPT. 21

Tamara Dawn Wilson and Trey Joshua Smith, a son, Fletcher James Smith.

SEPT. 22

Brianna Lynn Salmons and Samuel Willis Chapman, a daughter, Zelena Amelia Chapman.

Kaylee Rose Parsons and Jadon Michael Perez, a son, Dominic Cruise Perez.

Cerrinnia Ellen Hesson and Mason Alexander Taylor, a daughter, Willow Rae Taylor.

SEPT. 23

Ashlee Jordan Cynthia (Spaulding) and Jason Adam Holyfield, a son, Wilder Ross Holyfield.

Tshawna Marie Collins and Jean Estime Virgile, a son, Rowan Estime Virgile.

Lauren Patricia Ware and Phillippe Jac Vence, a daughter, Alma Rose Vence.

SEPT. 24

Tiffany Gail (Howard) and Michael Todd Duff, a son, Shadrick Michael Duff.

Sarah Caitlin (Justice) and Jacob Tyler Browning, a daughter, Emmoryn Jade Browning.

Katlyn Rosemary Curry and Christopher Brent Evans, a son, Lucas Charles Evans.

Stephanie Lynn Roar and Christopher Lance Baldwin II, a son, Easton Bo Baldwin.

Samantha Lisabeth (Jones) and Lawrence Patrick Maack, a son, Leo Michael Maack.

SEPT. 25

Brooke Elizabeth (Howell) and Aubrey Nicole Eubank, a daughter, Soul Elizabeth Eubank.

SEPT. 26

Leah Kay (Rackham) and Brian Edward Kinghorn, a daughter, Lillian Grace Kinghorn.

SEPT. 27

Allison Nicole (Webb) and Joshua Dale Hatfield, a son, Cash Allen Hatfield.

Hope Louiza (Finley) and Robert Travis Carter, a son, Brent Alexander Carter.

Hannah Brooke Edwards, a son, Hunter Scott Edwards.

Shania Rae Shockey and James Michael Chapman, a daughter, Hazel Grace Faith Chapman.

Stacy Danielle (Middleton) and Darryl Cory Fitzpatrick, a daughter, Thea Hayden Fitzpatrick.

SEPT. 28

Elexis Ann Holbrook and Anthony Nathan Dalton, a daughter, Aurora Jane Dalton.

Alisha Brianne Morrison and Jacob Richard West, a son, Cyrus Jacob West.

Elizabeth Ann (Dopira) and Cade Ezra Vogelsong, twins, a daughter, Claire Elise Vogelsong, and a son, Grant Archer Vogelsong.

SEPT. 29

Elizabeth Marie (Gibson) and Joshua Paul Watson, a daughter, Hadassah Naomi Watson.

Autumn Cora-Ann (Elder) and James Patrick Anselmi Barbour, a son, Reid David Anselmi Barbour.

Tesla Edweana (Volgares) and Dwight Joseph Blackburn II, a son, Dwight Joseph Blackburn III.

Korrine Renee (Kincaid) and Brandon Todd Mills, a daughter, Kali Jo Mills.

OCT. 1

Tamara Charleen (Reynolds) and Zachary Ryan Sparks, a son, Zachary Mitchell Sparks.

OCT. 2

Madison Michelle Vilone and Anthony Sutfin Isaac, a daughter, Ariella Rose Isaac.

OCT. 3

Heather Marie Shell and Jeremy Adkins, a son, Jaxon David Shell.

Marissa Joyce Greenlee and Caleb Thane Curry, a son, Kingston Thane Curry.

OCT. 4

Amber Layne (Smith) and Jack Timothy Patterson II, a daughter, Willow Wren Patterson.

St. Mary’s Medical Center

SEPT. 27

Sierra Danielle (Jones) and Justin Morgan Hunter, a son, Julian George Hunter.

SEPT. 28

Breanna (Bias) and Joshua Goodman, a daughter, Aria Elise Goodman.

Cynthia (Vance) and Walter Stowers Jr., a daughter, Alaina Arielle Stowers.

SEPT. 29

Kayla (Cornwell) and Richard Gaskin, a son, Gabe Francis Gaskin.

Brittany (Henderson) Fannin, a daughter, Novaleigh Elaine Pearl Case.

SEPT. 30

Emily (Dorsey) and Matthew Tinnel, a son, Henry Matthew Tinnel.

