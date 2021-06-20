The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Cabell Huntington Hospital

JUNE 6

Bethany Azeal Cornell and Jeffrey Alan Hrabak, a son, Axell Alan Hrabak.

JUNE 8

Curtis Leon Jackson II and Ireland Brooke Maddox, a daughter, Imani Brooke Jackson.

Taylor Anastasia Eplin and Dustin Jenkins, a son, Xander Dean Jenkins.

Misty Jean Sturms and Todd Allen Wise, a daughter, Trinity Faith Wise.

JUNE 9

Jared Matthew and Brittany Nichole (Bogle) Bogle, a son, Atticus James Bogle.

Lindsay Page Daniel and Michael Lee Gregory, a daughter, Kristen Page Gregory.

Jared David and Lauren Jane (Booten) Schultz, a son, Tyson Landry Schultz.

JUNE 10

Maya Destiny Unrue and Joshua Steven Delawder, a son, James Lukas Delawder.

Becca Lynn Kirwain and Jeffrey Tyler Abbett, a son, Emerson Tucker Abbett.

Caleb Christopher and Lizbeth Dezerae (Rowe) Meadows, a daughter, Brooklyn Raye Meadows.

Amy Nichole Hill and Edsel Wallace Absten III, a son, Ford Wallace Absten.

JUNE 11

James Matthew and Victoria Madison (Booten) Egnor, a daughter, Hadley Grace Egnor.

David Joshua Michael and Alexandra Ann (Shannon) Marinich, a son, Gabriel David Marinich.

Adam Clay and Lindsay Nicole (Meadows) Howerton, a son, Everett Clay Howerton.

Christopher Dale and Ashley Nicole (Stanley) Waugh, a daughter, Laci Lashae Waugh.

Ace Curtis and Rosalie Michele (Ray) Maynard, a son, Axel Ray Maynard.

Victoria Marie Thompson, a daughter, Dalanie Shay Muhammad.

Adam Clay and Lindsay Nicole (Meadows) Howerton, a son, Everett Clay Howerton.

Jason Lee and Jessica Leann (Cantrell) Merrick, a son, Jayden Landry Merrick.

JUNE 12

Nakia Jewell Estes and Todd Edward Skaggs, a son, Ashton Edward Skaggs.

Joseph Roy and Melody Nichole (Frye) Richmond, a daughter, Brooklyn Mae Richmond.

JUNE 13

Charles Bernard and Megan Nichole (Ballangee) Anderson, a son, Spencer Layne Anderson.

Blair Thomas and Melody Nicole (Hughes) Queen, a son, Colson Blair Queen.

JUNE 14

Kelsey Jenise Block and Joshua O’Dell Thompson, a son, Roland Phillip Joe Thompson.

St. Mary’s Medical Center

JUNE 8

George and Alison (Hewitt) Shehl III, a son, Neil Raymond Shehl.

JUNE 11

Herbert and Chelsey (Blagg) Butterbaugh, a daughter, Hayes Lottie Butterbaugh.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you