Cabell Huntington Hospital
JUNE 6
Bethany Azeal Cornell and Jeffrey Alan Hrabak, a son, Axell Alan Hrabak.
JUNE 8
Curtis Leon Jackson II and Ireland Brooke Maddox, a daughter, Imani Brooke Jackson.
Taylor Anastasia Eplin and Dustin Jenkins, a son, Xander Dean Jenkins.
Misty Jean Sturms and Todd Allen Wise, a daughter, Trinity Faith Wise.
JUNE 9
Jared Matthew and Brittany Nichole (Bogle) Bogle, a son, Atticus James Bogle.
Lindsay Page Daniel and Michael Lee Gregory, a daughter, Kristen Page Gregory.
Jared David and Lauren Jane (Booten) Schultz, a son, Tyson Landry Schultz.
JUNE 10
Maya Destiny Unrue and Joshua Steven Delawder, a son, James Lukas Delawder.
Becca Lynn Kirwain and Jeffrey Tyler Abbett, a son, Emerson Tucker Abbett.
Caleb Christopher and Lizbeth Dezerae (Rowe) Meadows, a daughter, Brooklyn Raye Meadows.
Amy Nichole Hill and Edsel Wallace Absten III, a son, Ford Wallace Absten.
JUNE 11
James Matthew and Victoria Madison (Booten) Egnor, a daughter, Hadley Grace Egnor.
David Joshua Michael and Alexandra Ann (Shannon) Marinich, a son, Gabriel David Marinich.
Adam Clay and Lindsay Nicole (Meadows) Howerton, a son, Everett Clay Howerton.
Christopher Dale and Ashley Nicole (Stanley) Waugh, a daughter, Laci Lashae Waugh.
Ace Curtis and Rosalie Michele (Ray) Maynard, a son, Axel Ray Maynard.
Victoria Marie Thompson, a daughter, Dalanie Shay Muhammad.
Adam Clay and Lindsay Nicole (Meadows) Howerton, a son, Everett Clay Howerton.
Jason Lee and Jessica Leann (Cantrell) Merrick, a son, Jayden Landry Merrick.
JUNE 12
Nakia Jewell Estes and Todd Edward Skaggs, a son, Ashton Edward Skaggs.
Joseph Roy and Melody Nichole (Frye) Richmond, a daughter, Brooklyn Mae Richmond.
JUNE 13
Charles Bernard and Megan Nichole (Ballangee) Anderson, a son, Spencer Layne Anderson.
Blair Thomas and Melody Nicole (Hughes) Queen, a son, Colson Blair Queen.
JUNE 14
Kelsey Jenise Block and Joshua O’Dell Thompson, a son, Roland Phillip Joe Thompson.
St. Mary’s Medical Center
JUNE 8
George and Alison (Hewitt) Shehl III, a son, Neil Raymond Shehl.
JUNE 11
Herbert and Chelsey (Blagg) Butterbaugh, a daughter, Hayes Lottie Butterbaugh.