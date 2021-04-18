Cabell Huntington Hospital
MARCH 26
Kristen Kellyn Skeens and Robert Graham Powers, a daughter, Penny JoAnn Powers.
APRIL 4
Dustin Wayne Allison and Ashley Nicole Bruce, a daughter, Amelita Leola Allison.
Kyle Lee Hall and Briana Maryann Sparks, a son, Kyle Lee Hall Jr.
APRIL 5
Bruce Richard and Jessica Lynn (Hunter) Hinckson, a son, Harper Lowe Hinckson.
Nathan Lawerence and Zehara Oumar (Mohammed) Thompson, a daughter, Azma Oumar Thompson.
Sara Raeann Ferguson, a daughter, Caroline Blake Ferguson.
Kelly Ryan and Haley Vernice (Perkins) Leapaldt, a son, Reece Kole Leapaldt.
Tyrone Scott and Ashley Paris (Harden) Woodall, a daughter, Carmen Jane Woodall.
Suzanna Marie Nass and Dustin Lee Lyons, a son, Baylen Daniel-Lee Lyons.
APRIL 6
Corey Perry Lee and Michelle Rae (Sabo) Woomer, a daughter, Lily Ann Woomer.
Nicolas Olin and Kayla Dawn (Ritchie) Wakefield, a son, Nicolas Charles Wakefield.
Kasandra Marie Adkins and Tony Ray Doniff, a son, Braylon James Doniff.
Rebecca Jean (Rowe) Jordan and Shawn Nelson Porter, a son, Kaydon Jake Porter.
APRIL 7
Katherine Renee (Bates) Fore and Donald Eugene Villalobos Jr., a son, River Eugene Villalobos.
Chad Everette and Mariha Chase (Grubb) Gundy, a daughter, Addison Brooke Gundy.
APRIL 8
Tara Rose Beeler and Nathaniel Zayne Kittle, a son, Axel Dean Kittle.
Hunter Morgan Thompson, a daughter, Amiah Lee Damron.
Shelby Grace Kitts, a daughter, Everleigh Reece Kitts.
APRIL 9
Desiree Dawn (Wheeler) McDaniels, a daughter, Weylyn Rayne Campbell.
Lyndsey Susan Pennington, a daughter, Lillian Renee Pennington.
Chloe Addison Webb and Seth Lee Maynard, a son, Asher Haze Maynard.
Lydia Paige Fitchpatrick and Keith Allen Perry II, a son, Levi Keith Perry.
Catherine Marianna Payne and Brett Nikalos Johnson, a son, Rouge Vaylor Johnson.
APRIL 10
Nathan Tyler and Andrea Jan (Madeira) Goad, twin daughters, Olivia Marie Goad and Trinity Claire Goad.
Belinda Sue (Spradlin) Brown and Jared Michael Spring, a daughter, Aurelia Marie Spring.