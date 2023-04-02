Birth announcements are no longer being submitted directly by the local hospitals. Instead, the hospitals are giving new parents information on how to submit their birth announcement to the newspaper.
Cabell Huntington Hospital
MAR. 15
Jaylin NcCole Whitmore and Cory Adam Brewer, a son, Orion Adam Watson Brewer. Siblings: Paisley Brewer. Grandparents: Carla Rowe, James Rowe and Walter Brewer.
MAR. 26
Leona Marie Bowen and James Bowen, twin daughters, Hope Nicole Bowen and Britney Faith Bowen. Siblings: Jonah James Bowen and Jessie Logan Bowen. Grandparents: Frances and Paul Bowen, Judy and Thomas Charles.
MAR. 28
Lisa Marie Roach and William Darrell Pauley II, a daughter, Haylynn Olivia Pauley . Siblings: Hunter Roach and Harleigh Nichols.
