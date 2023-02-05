Birth announcements are no longer being submitted directly by the local hospitals. Instead, the hospitals are giving new parents information on how to submit their birth announcement to the newspaper.
Cabell Huntington Hospital
JAN. 17
Erica Lee Coleman and Mitchell Lee Haney, a daughter, Mystic Dreamlee Haney. Siblings: Aidan Lee Thacker, Arian Leeanne Coleman, Jarrod Gage Haney, Ethan Seth Haney, Devin Lee Haney. Grandparents: Rebecca Anne Coleman, Jeff Coleman, Earsel Haney, Bessie Haney (Young).
JAN. 26
Angela Christine Thacker Snider and Joseph Isaac Snider II, a daughter, Delilah Grace Snider. Siblings: Nathaniel Snider. Grandparents: Michael and Carolyn Thacker, Eric and Laura Blackshire.
JAN. 27
Heather Lynn Campbell and Ryan Marshall Campbell, a daughter, Ellie James Campbell. Siblings: Paisley Campbell.
