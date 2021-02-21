The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Cabell Huntington Hospital

FEB. 8

Bradley Darren Layne and Shanna May (Holley) Wells, a son, Gunner Blayne Wells.

FEB. 9

Zev Elster and Lakin Jade (Smith) May, a daughter, Jorgi Elster May.

Destiny Dawn Viars, a son, Lovlin Briar Viars.

Tyler Scott and Alexandria Shay (Perry) Boschert, a daughter, Eden Josephine Boschert.

Craig Robert and Molly Lynn (Page) Burletic, a son, Clyde Russell Burletic.

Katelyn Leshelle Horton and Michael Alexander Carey, a son, Tatum Alexander Carey.

FEB. 10

Samuel Harrison and Cassidy Mae (Reynolds) Tyree, a daughter, Catherine Rose Tyree.

Gregory Shane and Kristina Morgan (Rogers) Peyton, a son, Scout Locklan Peyton.

Nicholas Wray and Nancy Jean (Steger) Wessel, a son, Logan Gabriel-Storm Wessel.

FEB. 11

Zachary Gene and Amanda Nicole (Williams) Akers, a son, Levi James Akers.

Adam Brice and Kayla Marie (Parker) Roach, a daughter, Everly Grace Roach.

FEB. 12

Brian Preston and Miranda Marie (Allen) Freshour, a son, William Curtis Freshour.

Gilbert Paris Hillard and Jami Nicole (Wolfe) Ball, a daughter, Darcy Lynn Ball.

FEB. 13

Madison Renee Wilcox and Zachary Connor Perry, a son, Xavier Grey Perry.

Evan Ray and Katelyn Marie (Dunkle) Hughes, a son, Jaxson Ray Hughes.

Cameron Trent and Megan Nicole (Longfellow) Morrison, a son, Trent Von Niklaus Morrison.

St. Mary’s Medical Center

FEB. 7

Anthony Dean and Sunni (Stewart) Martin, a son, Sailor Kai Martin.

FEB. 11

Wyatt and Sadie (Plymale) Dillon, a son, Huckson Wade Dillon.

FEB. 12

Jonathan and Melissa (Pierzchala) Evans, a son, Lincoln Thomas Evans.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.