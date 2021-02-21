Cabell Huntington Hospital
FEB. 8
Bradley Darren Layne and Shanna May (Holley) Wells, a son, Gunner Blayne Wells.
FEB. 9
Zev Elster and Lakin Jade (Smith) May, a daughter, Jorgi Elster May.
Destiny Dawn Viars, a son, Lovlin Briar Viars.
Tyler Scott and Alexandria Shay (Perry) Boschert, a daughter, Eden Josephine Boschert.
Craig Robert and Molly Lynn (Page) Burletic, a son, Clyde Russell Burletic.
Katelyn Leshelle Horton and Michael Alexander Carey, a son, Tatum Alexander Carey.
FEB. 10
Samuel Harrison and Cassidy Mae (Reynolds) Tyree, a daughter, Catherine Rose Tyree.
Gregory Shane and Kristina Morgan (Rogers) Peyton, a son, Scout Locklan Peyton.
Nicholas Wray and Nancy Jean (Steger) Wessel, a son, Logan Gabriel-Storm Wessel.
FEB. 11
Zachary Gene and Amanda Nicole (Williams) Akers, a son, Levi James Akers.
Adam Brice and Kayla Marie (Parker) Roach, a daughter, Everly Grace Roach.
FEB. 12
Brian Preston and Miranda Marie (Allen) Freshour, a son, William Curtis Freshour.
Gilbert Paris Hillard and Jami Nicole (Wolfe) Ball, a daughter, Darcy Lynn Ball.
FEB. 13
Madison Renee Wilcox and Zachary Connor Perry, a son, Xavier Grey Perry.
Evan Ray and Katelyn Marie (Dunkle) Hughes, a son, Jaxson Ray Hughes.
Cameron Trent and Megan Nicole (Longfellow) Morrison, a son, Trent Von Niklaus Morrison.
St. Mary’s Medical Center
FEB. 7
Anthony Dean and Sunni (Stewart) Martin, a son, Sailor Kai Martin.
FEB. 11
Wyatt and Sadie (Plymale) Dillon, a son, Huckson Wade Dillon.
FEB. 12
Jonathan and Melissa (Pierzchala) Evans, a son, Lincoln Thomas Evans.