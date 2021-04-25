The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Cabell Huntington Hospital

APRIL 7

Bradley Scott and Shayla Karine (Wittebort) Payton, twin daughters, Emberly Irene Payton and Alayna Rae Payton.

APRIL 8

Hannah Marie Adkins and Jacob Matthew Ferguson, a son, Kruize Mason Keith Ferguson.

APRIL 10

Taylor Sebastian and Laura Sorokina (Varnum) Woods, a son, Raiden Lee Woods.

Bryan Linda-Marie Johnson, a daughter, Amara Lee Adkins.

APRIL 13

Randy Wayne and Nashonna Kayann (Blevins) Laduke, a son, Randy Lee Laduke.

Andrew Wesley and Caroline Beth (Fore) Kosic, a daughter, Grace Drew Kosic.

Brandon Tyler and Kelly Nicole (Ruggles) Leffingwell, a daughter, Rylie Sue Leffingwell.

Destiny Nicole White and Steven Austin Eugene Hodge, a daughter, Amelia Lee Hodge.

Kourtney Dawn Lawrence and Trenton Jacob Gibbs, a son, Kolston McKinley Gibbs.

APRIL 14

Margie-Rose Miranda Enaya and Shawn Thomas Niderost, a son, Kaden John Niderost.

Noel Thomas and Brittany Maureen (Sullivan) Shriner, a daughter, Eleanor Kate Shriner.

Fegtia Mubaerk Reshid, a son, Oumer Yasin Kedir.

Lina Anh Tran and Cam Hui Ma, a daughter, Kristina Tran Ma.

Sydney Raine Schweickhart and Anthony Ray Stamper, a daughter, Stormey Rae Stamper.

APRIL 15

Dustin Hunter and Madalyn Grace (McGrew) Kincaid, a son, Graham Tyler Kincaid.

Lisa Kate Hernandez and Anthony Lee Borden, a daughter, Athena Fae Hernandez.

APRIL 16

Kyle Edward Marvin and Whitney Nicole (Robinson) Dempsey, a daughter, Harley Lynn LaWray Dempsey.

Lisa Michelle Jones, a daughter, Stormie Michelle Lee Hesson.

Austin Michael and Allison Cherae (Bellomy) Conley, a son, Brixton Knox Conley.

Amanda Lee Elliott and Waylon Lee Bing, a daughter, Winnie Lee Bing.

Samantha Lynn Jackson, a son, King Jackson.

Isaac Allen and Mycah Johanna (Beckley) Carpenter, a son, Easton Israel Carpenter.

Kylee Annette Potts and John Avery Thurmond, a son, Jaire Avery Thurmond.

Mandy Shantale Rittenhouse and Brent Allen Burchett, a son, Beau Allen Burchett.

APRIL 17

Triston Michael and Shannon Claire (Rowe) Stewart, a son, Luka Leon Stewart.

Justin Lee Thomas and Brandi Lynn (Porter-Whitley) Marcum, a son, Josiah Lee Lamar Marcum.

St. Mary’s Medical Center

APRIL 13

Michael Ellis and Emily Workman, a son, Denver Ridge Ellis.

APRIL 14

Joseph Christian and Brook Painter, a son, Myles Elliott McKinley Painter.

APRIL 15

Kolt Zachary Suttles and Shayna Renee Burnett, a daughter, Saylem Blakely Mae Suttles.

James and Haley (Coburn) Winslett, a daughter, Revival Caroline Winslett.

Derrick and Allison LeAnn (Bond) Stevens, a daughter, Annie Jack Stevens.

APRIL 16

Carissa Claire Mullins, a son, Laker Cruz Hawley.

