Cabell Huntington Hospital
APRIL 7
Bradley Scott and Shayla Karine (Wittebort) Payton, twin daughters, Emberly Irene Payton and Alayna Rae Payton.
APRIL 8
Hannah Marie Adkins and Jacob Matthew Ferguson, a son, Kruize Mason Keith Ferguson.
APRIL 10
Taylor Sebastian and Laura Sorokina (Varnum) Woods, a son, Raiden Lee Woods.
Bryan Linda-Marie Johnson, a daughter, Amara Lee Adkins.
APRIL 13
Randy Wayne and Nashonna Kayann (Blevins) Laduke, a son, Randy Lee Laduke.
Andrew Wesley and Caroline Beth (Fore) Kosic, a daughter, Grace Drew Kosic.
Brandon Tyler and Kelly Nicole (Ruggles) Leffingwell, a daughter, Rylie Sue Leffingwell.
Destiny Nicole White and Steven Austin Eugene Hodge, a daughter, Amelia Lee Hodge.
Kourtney Dawn Lawrence and Trenton Jacob Gibbs, a son, Kolston McKinley Gibbs.
APRIL 14
Margie-Rose Miranda Enaya and Shawn Thomas Niderost, a son, Kaden John Niderost.
Noel Thomas and Brittany Maureen (Sullivan) Shriner, a daughter, Eleanor Kate Shriner.
Fegtia Mubaerk Reshid, a son, Oumer Yasin Kedir.
Lina Anh Tran and Cam Hui Ma, a daughter, Kristina Tran Ma.
Sydney Raine Schweickhart and Anthony Ray Stamper, a daughter, Stormey Rae Stamper.
APRIL 15
Dustin Hunter and Madalyn Grace (McGrew) Kincaid, a son, Graham Tyler Kincaid.
Lisa Kate Hernandez and Anthony Lee Borden, a daughter, Athena Fae Hernandez.
APRIL 16
Kyle Edward Marvin and Whitney Nicole (Robinson) Dempsey, a daughter, Harley Lynn LaWray Dempsey.
Lisa Michelle Jones, a daughter, Stormie Michelle Lee Hesson.
Austin Michael and Allison Cherae (Bellomy) Conley, a son, Brixton Knox Conley.
Amanda Lee Elliott and Waylon Lee Bing, a daughter, Winnie Lee Bing.
Samantha Lynn Jackson, a son, King Jackson.
Isaac Allen and Mycah Johanna (Beckley) Carpenter, a son, Easton Israel Carpenter.
Kylee Annette Potts and John Avery Thurmond, a son, Jaire Avery Thurmond.
Mandy Shantale Rittenhouse and Brent Allen Burchett, a son, Beau Allen Burchett.
APRIL 17
Triston Michael and Shannon Claire (Rowe) Stewart, a son, Luka Leon Stewart.
Justin Lee Thomas and Brandi Lynn (Porter-Whitley) Marcum, a son, Josiah Lee Lamar Marcum.
St. Mary’s Medical Center
APRIL 13
Michael Ellis and Emily Workman, a son, Denver Ridge Ellis.
APRIL 14
Joseph Christian and Brook Painter, a son, Myles Elliott McKinley Painter.
APRIL 15
Kolt Zachary Suttles and Shayna Renee Burnett, a daughter, Saylem Blakely Mae Suttles.
James and Haley (Coburn) Winslett, a daughter, Revival Caroline Winslett.
Derrick and Allison LeAnn (Bond) Stevens, a daughter, Annie Jack Stevens.
APRIL 16
Carissa Claire Mullins, a son, Laker Cruz Hawley.