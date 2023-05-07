Birth announcements are no longer being submitted directly by the local hospitals. Instead, the hospitals are giving new parents information on how to submit their birth announcement to the newspaper.
Cabell Huntington HospitalMARCH 27
Destiny Shyann Litchfield, a son, Mason Anthony Mullins. Grandparents: Kimberly and Ron “Marshall” Litchfield.
APRIL 11
Alyssa Rose (Freeman) Blankenship and Dakota Montroso Blankenship, a son, Cooper William Blankenship. Siblings: Tucker Michael Blankenship. Grandparents: Ruby and Terry Freeman, Sarah and Jared Blankenship.
APRIL 20
Tori Rose Grass Ball and Nicholas Ryan Ball, a daughter, Nora Rose Ball. Grandparents: Tonya and Jeff Losh, Cindy and David Ball.
APRIL 21
Laney Grace Barnett and Roger Issac Dale Fowler, a daughter, Everlee Rose Fowler. Grandparents: Amanda and Rusty Hudnall, Heather and DJ Fowler.
APRIL 24
Bridgette Trevino and Scott Brandon Stewart, a son, Tyson Vicente Stewart. Grandparents: Alejandro and Maribel Rodriguez, Steven and Norma Stewart.
APRIL 26
Emily Grace Call and Tyler Neal Weber, a daughter, Rylee Tanner Weber. Grandparents: Tami Call and Christopher Brown, Gregory Call, Brandon and Julie Weber.
APRIL 27
Britani Shian Clark and Matthew Jacob Clark, a son, Walker Anthony-David Clark. Siblings: Jacob and Nova. Grandparents: Amy Hutchinson, William Bartram, Kristi Clark, Albert Clark.
APRIL 27
Georgia Marie Winter Waller and Jeremy Lane Waller, a daughter, Magnolia Marie Waller. Siblings: Bohannon Lane Waller, Raelynn Renee Waller. Grandparents: Wendy and Stacy Winter, Jeanette and Jerry Waller.
APRIL 28
Morgan Paige Aliff and William David Robertson, a daughter, Ryleigh Brooke Robertson. Siblings: Artie Robertson, Charleigh Robertson.
