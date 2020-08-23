Cabell Huntington Hospital
Saturday, Aug. 8
Mr. and Mrs. Cody Allen Clary, a son, Myles Oliver Clary. Mrs. Clary is the former Emily Marie Clary.
Sunday, Aug. 9
Mr. and Mrs. Ronald George Stapleton, a daughter, Rosaline Grace Stapleton. Mrs. Stapleton is the former Cindy Ann Cooley.
Kaley Rickell Marcum, a son, Bellomy James Berry.
Monday, Aug. 10
Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Michael Christian, a daughter, Maci Elaine Christian. Mrs. Christian is the former Susan Elizabeth Smith.
Jayd Alexis Broyles and Austin Glenn Rae Adkins, a daughter, Savannah Ryleigh Adkins.
Mr. and Mrs. Eric Shay Adkins, a son, Louis Gregory Adkins. Mrs. Adkins is the former Elizabeth Anne Ayers.
Mr. and Mrs. Todd Nicholas Martin, a daughter, Claire Hope Martin. Mrs. Martin is the former Mikayla Christine Leib.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Tommy Dewayne Pitts and Stacy Gail Wiley, a daughter, Skylar Brooke Pitts.
Mr. and Mrs. Codie Allen Moore, a son, Ryland Hugh Moore. Mrs. Moore is the former Haley Fawn Thompson.
Natasha Noelle Ann Pigmon, a daughter, Maeve Rae-Ann Pigmon.
Mr. and Mrs. Shane Justice Craig, a daughter, Abigail Kennedy Craig. Mrs. Craig is the former Megan Jean Edwards.
Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Daniel Jenkins, a daughter, Remie Kace. Mrs. Jenkins is the former Angelica Renee Stewart.
Mr. and Mrs. Johnathon Edward Mannon, a daughter, Addison Grace. Mrs. Mannon is the former Alisha Dawn Carter.
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Robert Spurlock, a daughter, Lillian Jean. Mrs. Spurlock is the former Joanie Lynn Luther.
David Glen Jobe and Amie Breanne Lambert, twins, Owen Brent Jobe and Mav Everet Jobe.
Brett Andrew Slowick and Miranda McGranahan, a son, Baylor Andrew Slowick.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Trey’mouz Lee Ackison and Brooklyn Lynn Branam, a daughter, Renesmee Lynn Ackison.
Cody Allen Hicks and Courtney Dalelynn Coleman, a daughter, McKinley Grace.
Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Christopher Hagan, a son, Cole Asher. Mrs. Hagan is the former Emily Michelle Springer.
Caleb Ryan Music and Lula Helen McCoy, a daughter, Hailey Marie Music.
Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Scott Ross, a daughter, Paisley Nicole Ross. Mrs. Ross is the former Heather Dawn Collins.
Mr. and Mrs. James Caleb Bantaa, a daughter, Maci Dale. Mrs. Bantaa is the former Caitlin Dale Heffner.
Caleb Michael Fowler and Taylor Nicole Harless, a son, Kenan Michael Fowler.
Chelsey Marie Jenkins, a son, Bryar Layne Jenkins.
Thursday, Aug. 13
Brandon Scott Heighton and Rhonda Jean Crockett, a son, Hudson Roy Heighton.
Donald Ray Copley and Loveda Reffett, a daughter, Aryan Magdaline Frances Copley.
Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Maurice Pennington, a daughter, Amelia Rose Pennington. Mrs. Pennington is the former Christina Danielle Bias.
Mr. and Mrs. Sean Paul Settles, a son, Archer Bennett Settles. Mrs. Settles is the former Danielle Renee Laney.
Friday, Aug. 14
Mr. and Mrs. Chester Newman Ross, a daughter, Kyleigh Grace Ross. Mrs. Ross is the former Ashley Dawn Pinson.
Kaitlynn Leigh McCormick, a daughter, Nova Lynn McCormick.
Cameron Phillip Parsons and Kasey Renee Blackburn, a son, Braxtyn Avery Parsons.
Alexandra Nichole Damron and Dennis Austin Rakes, a son, Christopher Xavier Joe Rakes.
Chasity Shiann Wilson and David Elisha Colyer, a daughter, Braelyn Ry’Ann Colyer.
Jacinda Dawn Harrison and Cody David Miller, a son, Jaydren David Miller.
Kasey Renee Blackburn and Cameron Phillip Parsons, a son, Braxtyn Avery Parsons.
Leiandra Raquel Deyo and Titus Loren Wolford, a daughter, Raelyn Blake Wolford.
Mr. and Mrs. Alexander Jordan Hubbard, a son, Miles Jack Hubbard. Mrs. Hubbard is the former Lyndsey June Roush.
Saturday, Aug. 15
Elizabeth Kassie Goodall and Austin Tyler-Ray Hawthorne, a daughter, Kodie Everly-Cheri Hawthorne.
Kelli Jo Kessler and Brandon Seth Rhodes, a daughter, Lauren Harper Rhodes.
Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Andrew Goodwin, a son, Jaxon Fox Goodwin. Mrs. Goodwin is the former Rachael Ann Mauk.
Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Joseph Belcher, a son, Brody Lynnox Belcher. Mrs. Belcher is the former Jessica Lynn Rideout.