The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Cabell Huntington Hospital

MARCH 2

Amanda Dawn Hightower and Justin Cory Foster, a daughter, Delilah Jean Foster.

MARCH 9

Brandi Nicole Bailey and Derek Michael Simpson, twin sons, Conor Michael Simpson and Caden Cole Simpson.

MARCH 20

Amanda Rae Bowen and Jeremiah Michael-Adkins Brotherton, a son, Jesiah Michael-Raye Brotherton.

MARCH 21

Jeremy Travis and Jamie Lynn (Townsend) Phillips, a son, Jordan Hunter Phillips.

Seth Adam and Jasmine Dawn (McCoy) DeAtley, a daughter, Kalianna Rae DeAtley.

MARCH 22

Samuel James Chase and Katie Marie (Adkins) Steele, a daughter, Addalynn Everleigh Steele.

Jianqing and Xiaoli (Guan) Liu, a daughter, Abigail Liu.

MARCH 23

Trenton Blake and Ashley Nacole (Cordle) Maynard, a daughter, Olivia Rose Maynard.

MARCH 24

Bridggitte Yvonne Lamb and Robert Adam Gilkey, a son, Lincoln Wayne Gilkey.

Chelsea Jo McKenzie, a daughter, Nyah Shae Nelson.

Constance May Spry, a daughter, Laveigha Renee Spry.

Joshua Allen and Samantha Marie (Breedlove) Matheny, a daughter, Catie James Matheny.

MARCH 25

Jonathan Wade and Candace Faye (Shockley) Brumfield II, a daughter, Willow Raven Brumfield.

Joshua Ryan McCloud and Britany Dawn Carpenter, a son, Brantley Ryan McCloud.

Daniel Ryan Jones and Jadelynn Elizabeth Watson, a daughter, Carolina Brooke Jones.

MARCH 26

Jacob Shane and Virginia Diane (Grych) Sellers, a son, Malcolm Locke Sellers.

Robert Andrew and Chelsey Drew (Wilson) Lovejoy, a son, Silas Andrew Lovejoy.

Koty Duran and Pepper Dawn (Pratt) Burchett, a daughter, Reya Scout Burchett.

Jonathan Mark and Whitney Marie (Agee) Hollman Jr., a son, Greyson Mark Hollman.

James Alexander and Christina Lynn (Blake) Byrd, a daughter, Annabelle Fae Byrd.

MARCH 27

Jacob Benjamin and Hannah Marie (Weddington) Haught, a son, Benjamin Lee Haught.

Anthony Taylor and Taylor Michelle (Lambert) Maynard, a daughter, Andee Mae Maynard.

Jonathan Conner and Cassandra (Louise) Stephens, a son, Benjamin Conner Stephens.

St. Mary’s Medical Center

MARCH 26

Cameron and Olivia (Ball) Ross, a son, Liam Cash Ross.

Christopher and Melissa (Baird) Campbell, a son, Cooper Brian Campbell.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you