Cabell Huntington Hospital
MARCH 2
Amanda Dawn Hightower and Justin Cory Foster, a daughter, Delilah Jean Foster.
MARCH 9
Brandi Nicole Bailey and Derek Michael Simpson, twin sons, Conor Michael Simpson and Caden Cole Simpson.
MARCH 20
Amanda Rae Bowen and Jeremiah Michael-Adkins Brotherton, a son, Jesiah Michael-Raye Brotherton.
MARCH 21
Jeremy Travis and Jamie Lynn (Townsend) Phillips, a son, Jordan Hunter Phillips.
Seth Adam and Jasmine Dawn (McCoy) DeAtley, a daughter, Kalianna Rae DeAtley.
MARCH 22
Samuel James Chase and Katie Marie (Adkins) Steele, a daughter, Addalynn Everleigh Steele.
Jianqing and Xiaoli (Guan) Liu, a daughter, Abigail Liu.
MARCH 23
Trenton Blake and Ashley Nacole (Cordle) Maynard, a daughter, Olivia Rose Maynard.
MARCH 24
Bridggitte Yvonne Lamb and Robert Adam Gilkey, a son, Lincoln Wayne Gilkey.
Chelsea Jo McKenzie, a daughter, Nyah Shae Nelson.
Constance May Spry, a daughter, Laveigha Renee Spry.
Joshua Allen and Samantha Marie (Breedlove) Matheny, a daughter, Catie James Matheny.
MARCH 25
Jonathan Wade and Candace Faye (Shockley) Brumfield II, a daughter, Willow Raven Brumfield.
Joshua Ryan McCloud and Britany Dawn Carpenter, a son, Brantley Ryan McCloud.
Daniel Ryan Jones and Jadelynn Elizabeth Watson, a daughter, Carolina Brooke Jones.
MARCH 26
Jacob Shane and Virginia Diane (Grych) Sellers, a son, Malcolm Locke Sellers.
Robert Andrew and Chelsey Drew (Wilson) Lovejoy, a son, Silas Andrew Lovejoy.
Koty Duran and Pepper Dawn (Pratt) Burchett, a daughter, Reya Scout Burchett.
Jonathan Mark and Whitney Marie (Agee) Hollman Jr., a son, Greyson Mark Hollman.
James Alexander and Christina Lynn (Blake) Byrd, a daughter, Annabelle Fae Byrd.
MARCH 27
Jacob Benjamin and Hannah Marie (Weddington) Haught, a son, Benjamin Lee Haught.
Anthony Taylor and Taylor Michelle (Lambert) Maynard, a daughter, Andee Mae Maynard.
Jonathan Conner and Cassandra (Louise) Stephens, a son, Benjamin Conner Stephens.
St. Mary’s Medical Center
MARCH 26
Cameron and Olivia (Ball) Ross, a son, Liam Cash Ross.
Christopher and Melissa (Baird) Campbell, a son, Cooper Brian Campbell.