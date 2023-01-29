Birth announcements are no longer being submitted directly by the local hospitals. Instead, the hospitals are giving new parents information on how to submit their birth announcement to the newspaper.
Cabell Huntington Hospital
Updated: January 29, 2023 @ 12:45 am
JAN. 14
Catherine Rose Adkins and Chance Reid Grimes Sr., a daughter, Caysin Remington Rose Grimes. Siblings: Chance Reid Grimes Jr. and Caylin Raine Grimes. Grandparents: Sue Grimes, Alesia Adams and Heron Adkins Jr.
JAN. 16
Alisha Leann Harbour and Michael Leslie Harbour, a daughter, Amelia Leigh Harbour. Grandparents: Mike and Sha Harbour, Robert and the late Angie Owens.
JAN. 17
Margaret Lynn Neely-Newcome and Craig Michael Ross, a son, Koalten Stanford Ross. Siblings: Kaylynn Delaney Newcome. Grandparents: Sandra Kay Neely, Gary Lynn Neely and Melissa Dawn Bowen, Gary Lee Ross.
JAN. 18
Brooklyn Marie Ghee and Tyler Shane Christian, a son, Colton Shane Christian. Grandparents: Rebecca Ghee, Tommy Ghee, Tammy Carter, Roger Christian, Amanda Christian.
JAN. 24
Kaitlyn Lee Webb Workman and Dustin Lee Workman, a son, Roman Abel Workman. Siblings: Layla and Waylon Workman. Grandparents: Marty and Gloria Webb and Michelle and Ronnie Lucas.
JAN. 25
Heather LeeAnn Woody and Joshua Keith Phillips, a son, Joshua Keith Phillips Jr. Siblings: Elizabeth Phillips, Keith Phillips and Rosalee Phillips. Grandparents: Karen Hysell, Larry Hicks, Keith Phillips, Rebecca Phillips.
