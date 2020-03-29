St. Mary’s Medical Center

March 18

Kunze — Mr. and Mrs. Michael Kunze, a son, Logan Alexander Gage Kunze. Mrs. Kunze is the former Megan Law.

Smith — Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Smith, a son, Grant Scott Smith. Mrs. Smith is the former Kayla Barker.

March 19

Lynch — Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Lynch III, a son, Alfred Fitzgerald Lynch IV. Mrs. Lynch is the former Ashley Taylor.

Nutter — Mr. and Mrs. Michael Nutter, a daughter, Vivian Rose Nutter. Mrs. Nutter is the former Jamie Runyon.

Miller — Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Bradford Miller, a son, Declan Matthew Miller. Mrs. Miller is the former Katie Marie Bennett.

Cabell Huntington Hospital

March 9

Maxwell — Holly Renee Henson and Paul David Maxwell III, a daughter, McKinley Renee Maxwell.

