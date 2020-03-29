St. Mary’s Medical Center
March 18
Kunze — Mr. and Mrs. Michael Kunze, a son, Logan Alexander Gage Kunze. Mrs. Kunze is the former Megan Law.
Smith — Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Smith, a son, Grant Scott Smith. Mrs. Smith is the former Kayla Barker.
March 19
Lynch — Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Lynch III, a son, Alfred Fitzgerald Lynch IV. Mrs. Lynch is the former Ashley Taylor.
Nutter — Mr. and Mrs. Michael Nutter, a daughter, Vivian Rose Nutter. Mrs. Nutter is the former Jamie Runyon.
Miller — Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Bradford Miller, a son, Declan Matthew Miller. Mrs. Miller is the former Katie Marie Bennett.
Cabell Huntington Hospital
March 9
Maxwell — Holly Renee Henson and Paul David Maxwell III, a daughter, McKinley Renee Maxwell.