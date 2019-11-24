Cabell Huntington Hospital
Oct. 26
Westmoreland: Jaytese Danyale Westmoreland, a daughter, Elania-Jean Diorah Westmoreland.
Oct. 27
Hunt: Dakota Santana Hunt, a son, Riggins Kane Hunt.
Fraley: Melissa Dawn Nichols, a son, Pheonix Lynn Edward Fraley.
Oct. 28
Meadows: Morgan Richelle King and Travis Wesley Meadows, a daughter, Teagan Maxine Meadows.
Waugh: Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Fleming Waugh, a daughter, Sadie Mae Waugh. Mrs. Waugh is the former Chelyene Suzanna Sias.
Kouns: Mr. and Mrs. Dakota Lee Kouns, a son, Bliar Franklin Kouns. Mrs. Kouns is the former Tyler McKenzie Morrison.
Moore: Mr. and Mrs. James Michael Moore, a daughter, Eliza Kay Moore. Mrs. Moore is the former Jamie Lynn Sager.
Pile: Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Lynn Pile, a son, Brooks Thomas Pile. Mrs. Piles is the former Lauren Elizabeth Bess.
McClellen: Mr. and Mrs. Trent Jacob McClellen, a daughter, Molly Grier McClellen. Mrs. McClellen is the former Elizabeth Ann Hansley.
Beard: Kayla Renee Lovins, a son, Kyler Maverick Beard.
Oct. 29
Cummins: Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Stephen Cummins, a son, Denver Jacob Cummins. Mrs. Cummins is the former Samantha Anne Blakeley.
Broviak: Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Lee Broviak, a son, Eddison Ryker Broviak. Mrs. Broviak is the former Kyrah Leigh Brooks.
Ferguson: Hannah Marie Adkins and Jacob Matthew Ferguson, a son, Kyzer Matthew Kole Ferguson.
Carpenter: Morgun Elizabeth McCarthy and Brian Edward Carpenter II, a son, Carson Liam Carpenter.
Oct. 30
Napier: Mr. and Mrs. Cole Allen Napier, a son, Maverick Owen Napier. Mrs. Napier is the former Monica Denay Pierce.
Nichols: Mr. and Mrs. Benjamine Wallace Nichols, a daughter, Sophia Marie Nichols. Mrs. Nichols is the former Cindy Ann Bowen.
Miller: Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Ryan Miller, a son, Rush Anthony Miller. Mrs. Miller is the former Crystal Lee Ann Dawkins.
Oct. 31
Ferris: Mr. and Mrs. Richard Marshall Ferris, a son, Legend Marshall Ferris. Mrs. Ferris is the former Kailin Nicole Rolfe.
Dotson: Kayla Lechelle Barry and Travis Anthony Dotson, a daughter, Jersey Leah Michele Dotson.
Lamm: Mr. and Mrs. Dale Eugene Lamm, a daughter, Avery Faith Lamm. Mrs. Lamm is the former Cynthia Jasmine Jones.
Scarberry: Sarah Ellen Harris, a son, Jeremiah Eugene Scarberry.
Bailey: Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Michael Bailey, a daughter, Emersyn Reese Bailey. Mrs. Bailey is the former Jessica Danielle Watts.
McNeil: Mr. and Mrs. Emery Roy McNeil, twin sons, Jayce Matthew McNeil and Royce Carter McNeil. Mrs. McNeil is the former Trisha Renee Gromley.
Nov. 1
Adkins: Amanda Michelle Perry, a daughter, Laci Dyann Frances Adkins.
Adkins: Mr. and Mrs. Jared Todd Adkins, twin sons, Finnegan Todd Adkins and Gideon Grey Adkins. Mrs. Adkins is the former Jordan Grace Justice.
Morris: Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Seth Morris, a son, Griffin Elijah Morris. Mrs. Morris is the former Brittany Lynn Bennett.
Nov. 2
Reynolds: Mr. and Mrs. Colby Lane Reynolds, a daughter, Elaina Mae Reynolds. Mrs. Reynolds is the former Jillian Rose Gue.
Nov. 3
Pauley: Mr. and Mrs. Derek Nyle Pauley, a daughter, Lorelei Lynn Pauley. Mrs. Pauley is the former Sarah Jo Haig.
Clinton: Mr. and Mrs. Terrance Clinton, a son, Terrance Robert Clinton. Mrs. Clinton is the former Charity Catherine Sickles.
Nov. 4
Whittaker: Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Chase Whittaker, a son, Weston Brooks Whittaker. Mrs. Whittaker is the former Cassie Jo Reed.
Sowards: Mr. and Mrs. Tanner Edward Gary Sowards, a son, Roman James Sowards. Mrs. Sowards is the former Courtney Elizabeth Cox.
Black: Stephanie Anne Foster and Zachary Michael Black, a daughter, Evelyn Faith Black.
Messer: Heather Sha’ Daughtery and Melvin Ellice Messer, twin daughters, Haven Kay Messer and Neveah Sha’ Messer.
Nov. 5
McGuire: Mr. and Mrs. Ricky David McGuire, a son, Philo Lukas McGuire. Mrs. McGuire is the former Brandy Jo Halbert.
Hager: Toni Leigh Dingess and Nicholas Alexander Hager, a daughter, Kynslee Paige Hager.
Blackshire: Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Daniel Blackshire, twin sons, Jacob Walker Blackshire and Joel Edmund Blackshire. Mrs. Blackshire is the former Alexandria Grace Adkins.
Nov. 6
Arnett: Mr. and Mrs. Garrett Lee Arnett, a daughter, Averi Blayke Arnett. Mrs. Arnett is the former Miranda Lynn Darby.
Mitchell: Mr. and Mrs. Korey Blake Mitchell, a daughter, Quincy James Mitchell. Mrs. Mitchell is the former Kayla Marie Cole.
Oldham: Jennifer Elizabeth Oldham, a daughter, Charlee Elise Oldham.
Roberts: Mr. and Mrs. Eric Thomas Roberts, a daughter, Everly Ruth Roberts. Mrs. Roberts is the former Rebekah Ann Dunham.
Nov. 7
Webb: Mr. and Mrs. Caleb Gary Webb, a son, Abram Caleb Webb. Mrs. Webb is the former Kathryn Rashee Lee.
Cavender: Brittnay Lee Cavender, a daughter, Ruby Lee Cavender.
Wilkinson: Courtney Breann Parsons and Terry Andrew Wilkinson, a son, Jaxton Andrew Wilkinson.
Nov. 8
Adams: Mr. and Mrs. Kyle David Adams, a daughter, Maggie Lou Adams. Mrs. Adams is the former Keisha Nicole Arbogast.
Simpson: Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Robert Simpson, a son, Joel Christian Simpson. Mrs. Simpson is the former Kristina Marie Mullins.
Nov. 9
Stapleton: Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Claude Edward Stapleton, a son, Emmett Kohl Stapleton. Mrs. Stapleton is the former Kishia Leshawn Belcher.
Nov. 11
Hughes: Mr. and Mrs. Seth Daniel Hughes, a son, Silas Grey Hughes. Mrs. Hughes is the former Santana Michelle Sammons.
Hough: Mr. and Mrs. Robert Lee Hough II, a son, Robert Lee Hough III. Mrs. Hough is the former Julie Elizabeth Porreca.
Marcum: Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Marcum II, a son, Leon Scott Quincy Marcum. Mrs. Marcum is the former Twylla Joe Mary Ann Hayward.
Nov. 12
Maynard: Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Hank Maynard, a son, Judson Maverick Maynard. Mrs. Maynard is the former Kathleen Michelle Saine.
Deeds: Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Brandon Deeds, a daughter, Gracyn Olivia Deeds. Mrs. Deeds is the former Jessica Abby Dillon.
Fulton: Stephanie Marie Miller and Joseph Allen Fulton, a son, Jasper Allen Fulton.
Musick: Mr. and Mrs. Julius Robert Musick, a daughter, Emma Maylee Musick. Mrs. Musick is the former Natasha Keily Thornsbury.
Nov. 13
Clendenin: Mr. and Mrs. Corey Patrick Clendenin, a son, Abraham Lee Clendenin. Mrs. Clendenin is the former Tierni Lynn Bevino.
Moore: Jessica Lyn-Marie Crank and Christopher Howard Moore, a daughter, Jenna Gail Christine-Marie Moore.
Davis: Mr. and Mrs. Edward Jennings Davis, a daughter, Elaina Jean Louise Davis. Mrs. Davis is the former Kristen Leann Easterling.
Swann: Whitney Cheyenne Bartrum and Matthew Scott Swann, a daughter, Zoey Nicole Swann.
Nov. 14
Brewer: Kamryn Hope Staley and Christopher Michael Brewer, a daughter, Ryleigh Jane Brewer.
Ammerman: Amanda Ann Fincham and Edward John Ammerman Jr., a son, Dustin Lee Annerman.
Lawrence: Mr. and Mrs. Eric Christopher Spencer Lawrence, a son, Ezra Spencer Lawrence. Mrs. Lawrence is the former Marisol Chavez.
Nov. 15
Miller: Casaundra Marie Mannon and Stephen Gary Miller III, a son, Brandon Lee James Miller.
Everman: Mr. and Mrs. Don Austin Everman, a daughter, Lola Moon Everman. Mrs. Everman is the former Laura Beth Steiner.
Mathis: Olivia Deanne Chaffin and Joshua Adam Mathis, a daughter, Lillian Grace Mathis.
Cole: Taylor Renee France and Braxton Matthew Cole, a daughter, Avery Rose Cole.
Nov. 16
Dickess: Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Alton Eugene Dickess, a daughter, Aubrey Blaike Dickess. Mrs. Dickess is the former Casey Renee Delong.
Stinson: Kayla Maria Stinson, a daughter, Lennox Rose Stinson.
Rubenstein: Janie Marie Williams and Brendan Garrett Rubenstein, a daughter, Blayke Waylon Rubenstein.
Dearfield: Molly Elizabeth Maynard and Tommy Dearfield, a daughter, Ivory Brynn Dearfield.
Frasher: Chloe Dawn Napier and Jacob Adam Frasher, a son, Kingston Isaiah Frasher.
St. Mary’s Medical Center
Nov. 12
Craft: Mr. and Mrs. Brian Timothy Craft, a daughter, Gwendolyn Freya Craft. Mrs. Craft is the former Rachel Toney.
Seagraves: Meagan Elizabeth Campbell and Jacob Aaron Seagraves, a daughter, Harper Kate Seagraves.
White: Mr. and Mrs. Brandon White, a daughter, Saylor Emmersyn White. Mrs. White is the former Brittany Shrum.
Nov. 13
Kiser: Emily Aaron Wolfe and Jackson Ashby Kiser, a son, Grey Alexander Roy Kiser.
Nov. 14
Brumfield: Katie Brooke Stevenson and Jonathan Michael Brumfield, a son, Titan Michael Brumfield.