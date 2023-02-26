Birth announcements are no longer being submitted directly by the local hospitals. Instead, the hospitals are giving new parents information on how to submit their birth announcement to the newspaper.
Cabell Huntington Hospital
FEB. 2
Morgan Renee Holland and Jeremy Shawn Doss, a son, Holden Colt Doss. Siblings: Hunner Doss, Harper Lyons.
FEB. 7
Brooke Angelique Adkins and Devin Andrew Adkins, a daughter, Alyxandria Jade Adkins.
FEB. 16
Cheyenne Idakay Chastain and Kevin Christopher Gorman Jr., a daughter, Jerzy True Gorman. Siblings: Miya Rose Gorman, Luca Grae Gorman, Tayvia Jo Mae Flees. Grandparents: Doyle Chastain, Teresa Szabo, Kevin Christopher Gorman, Rosy Gorman.
FEB. 19
Raelyn Jenae Pack and Ashton Parker Erwin, a daughter, Roselyn Jane Pack. Grandparents: Frankie Adkins and Randy Pack.
